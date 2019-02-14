7 Non-Romantic Movies & Shows To Watch When The Last Thing You Want To See Is On-Screen Love

In case you somehow missed the memo, Thursday, Feb. 14 is Valentine's Day. Everywhere you look, you're likely surrounded by a sea of pink and red (and, let's be real, you're probably stuffed to the gills with heart-shaped chocolate). The holiday can be a lot of fun if you're looking to celebrate love, whether it be romantic or platonic. That said, Valentine's Day can be a lot to handle, especially if you're not single or just not feeling super romantic vibes these days. If that's the case, don't fear — we have plenty of suggestions, below, of what movies & TV shows to watch on Valentine's Day when the literal last thing you want to see is a rom-com or tearjerking love story.

From hilarious sitcoms all about friendship to a big-budget movie that's way more about lust than love, the pieces of pop culture that are highlighted below are all great substitutions to that traditional Valentine's Day romance. So if you're not feeling the love this time around — or hey, maybe you are but just need a break from watching rom-coms on repeat all winter — check out the below picks, which were chosen by Bustle's Entertainment editors. Happy watching!

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Giphy Streaming On: Hulu "Yes, there is some romance in this sitcom, but it's way more about the friendships shared between the employees of the police department. Much in the vibe of Parks & Rec or The Office, this hilarious show is a great pick when you just want to celebrate your weird, wacky, loyal group of friends." — Rachel Simon, Entertainment News Editor

'Frances Ha' Giphy Streaming On: Netflix "Though aspiring modern dancer Frances (Greta Gerwig) does date (most memorably, a young Adam Driver) in this meandering character study by filmmaker Noah Baumbach, romance isn't at the top of her mind. Frances Ha will resonate with anyone who's ever lived paycheck-to-paycheck to follow their bliss, watched helplessly as a defining friendship changed, or just wondered why, exactly, they ever left the comfort of their parents' house." — Sage Young, Movies Editor

'Aggretsuko' Netflix on YouTube Streaming On: Netflix "If you've been looking for an adorable embodiment of female rage, you can't do better than Retsuko the red panda, the Sanrio character at the center of her very own Netflix show, Aggretsuko. She's your average 20-something office worker, except for the fact that she processes her rage — whether it's the result of an injustice at work, a romantic entanglement, or flaky friends — by transforming into a more aggressive version of herself while singing death metal karaoke. It's the perfect antidote to Valentine's Day's saccharine vision of romance, so if you need me, I'll be with Retsuko, screaming my feelings out." — Sam Rollins, TV Editor

'Magic Mike XXL' Giphy Available To Rent On: iTunes "Love the lusty vibes of Valentine's Day, but don't want to think about the love (or lack of love) in your life? Well, then there's really only one movie to turn to, and that's Magic Mike XXL. This movie has everything a human could want: Channing Tatum, a road trip, Donald Glover literally serenading you, male stripping, and a NSFW public dance to "I Want It That Way." It's about as lusty as a movie can be without involving any substantive romantic plots. Moreover, it doesn't take itself seriously at all, so even if you're all in your feelings about V-Day, this movie will have you laughing in no time." — Olivia Truffaut-Wong, Associate Entertainment Editor

'The House Bunny' Giphy Streaming On: Amazon Prime "If you're having trouble stomaching romantic comedies on Valentine's Day, please allow me to suggest this underrated gem of a movie, The House Bunny. Anna Faris plays Shelley, a former Playboy Bunny who gets booted out of the mansion and ends up on a university campus. She hilariously takes over sorority, whose members are played by Emma Stone, Kat Dennings, Katherine McPhee, and Rumer Willis. Hilarity ensues as she teaches the reluctant women to 'impress boys' and shut down mean-girl haters. In the process, they all end learning about more about themselves and friendship. It's the perfect antidote to both the saccharine rom-coms and serious dramas that streaming platforms tend to offer up this time of year." — Karen Fratti, Associate TV Editor

'Primer' amdvpro on YouTube Streaming On: Amazon Prime "Primer is highly technical movie about time travel with little exposition, so make sure you definitely play very close attention to everything (especially in the final 20 minutes). Engineers Aaron (played by Shane Carruth) and Abe (David Sullivan) accidentally find a way to go back in time — and the discovery causes their once-close friendship to disintegrate. " — Mallory Carra, Associate Entertainment Editor