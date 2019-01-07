If one of your goals this year is to up your fitness game, these nonjudgmental fitness apps will support you (not shame you) to help you achieve your workout goals in 2019. If you haven't yet used apps to support your workout, fitness apps are becoming the new normal. In fact, the Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends for 2019 noted that apps have moved up 15 spots on the fitness trend ladder. While there are plenty of free fitness apps, even the subscription-based apps offer guidance for a fraction of the cost of going to the gym, and they allow you to work out on your own time and set your own pace.

Fitness apps are "a great way to start moving the needle on the awareness and education required to produce lifestyle changes," Dr. Kamal Jethwani, senior director of Connected Health Innovation at Partners HealthCare and assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School, said on Harvard Health. It's kind of like having your own personal trainer that you carry in your pocket, and you want that trainer to be as supportive and non-judgmental as possible. So, which apps can provide you with support and motivation to stick with your fitness routine? Check out these apps to meet your 2019 health and fitness goals.

2 Evolve21 Cerebral Palsy Foundation on YouTube Evolve21, formerly known as the CPF Challenge App, is a fitness app from the Cerebral Palsy Foundation that offers a seven-minute-a-day, 21-day fitness challenge for people of all abilities. "Each day, choose a simple seven-minute routine of cardio exercise, yoga, or meditation. Track your progress for 21 days and unlock achievement awards that show your evolution," the description in the Apple App Store explained. Aside from working to meet your fitness goals, you can mobilize fundraising efforts for the CPF Foundation right from the app to help support a worthy cause. Download Evolve21 for iPhone

3 Zombies Run Zombies, Run! on YouTube If you never miss an episode of The Walking Dead, and you have a goal to train for a 5K, the Zombies, Run! app was made for you. This is an app that turns running into a game so you can forget the fact that you're working out. I mean, who has time for dreading their workout when they're busy running away from zombies!? "Only a few have survived the zombie epidemic. You are a Runner en-route to one of humanity’s last remaining outposts," the app's website explained. "Walk, jog ,or run anywhere in the world. Hear your mission and music through your headphones.If you’re chased by zombies, you’ll have to speed up! You’ll automatically collect supplies to build up your base." Download Zombies, Run! for iPhone

4 Superfit Hero Superfit Hero While this one's not an exercise program unto itself, it still pretty boss. Superfit Hero, an inclusive premium activewear brand, recently announced its new interactive Body Positive Fitness Finder that lets you find body positive fitness classes near you. "The diet and fitness industry has been proliferating and profiting from shame and self loathing for far too long. We are so excited to launch this tool to help change that," Superfit Hero founder Micki Krimmel said in a press release. "Fitness and wellness are available to anyone. All you need to participate is a body. Any body." Amen to that. Use the Body Positive Fitness Finder

5 Daily Yoga Explore Gadgets on YouTube If you're looking to get into yoga, Daily Yoga is the app to use. Daily Yoga offers classes from beginner to advanced, connects you with a global community of yogis, and tracks your progress to help you develop a solid practice. Download Daily Yoga for iPhone

6 Sworkit Sworkit Swotkit is an award-winning fitness app for everyone that seeks to make fitness simple, flexible and enjoyable, which means you're more likely to stick with it. In addition to workouts, you can also get answers to your fitness and nutrition questions and communicate with a global fitness community. This is an app that recognizes that you are an individual. What works for someone else might not work for you, and that's OK. Download Sworkit for iPhone

