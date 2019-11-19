Bustle

7 Of The Prettiest Hair Accessories For The 2019 Christmas Party Season

By Rebecca Fearn

Christmas party season will soon be upon us, and that means getting your outfit and makeup look together (if you're anything like me, at least). Whether you're going all out or keeping it simple, there is always room for accessorising, and this year, hair accessories have been bigger and more popular than ever, meaning they're a brilliant option for this jovial time of year. From standout sparkly clips to green and red satin hairbands, I've picked out the prettiest hair accessories for Christmas party season, because every ensemble needs a touch of magic.

If you've never considered yourself a hair accessory kind of gal, don't worry: I get you. I've always associated hair accessories with my childhood, and thought they were a little too 'cutesy' for me to wear. But this year I've really experimented with different looks, which has massively been helped by the introduction of new dedicated hair accessory brands like Tort. As well as these, the high street has gotten reaaal good at designing all sorts of accessories, from clips to grips, scrunchies to headbands, and everything in-between. There's therefore an option for every outfit, occasion, and personal preference.

Keep scrolling to check out my favourites for the Christmas season.

Headband with knot front in green satin
£8
|
ASOS
There's no easier way to covet Christmas vibes than to wear a satin green headband, and this one is under £10. Score.
Christmas Queen Hair Slides
£10
|
Topshop
Say it loud and say it proud with these Xmas Queen cute slides. Buy them now and get the most wear out of them.
2-pack velour scrunchies
£5.99
|
H&M
Scrunchies are well and truly back in vogue, Carrie Bradshaw be damned! These are the ultimate festive purchase that can be worn year round.
Star-Embellished Two-Way Headband
£26
|
Anthropologie
How divine is this subtle starry hairband? If oversized padded bands aren't your thing, opt for one like this instead.
The Uniform Velvet Bow Scrunchie
£25
|
Liberty
Ribbons and bows are super in right now, and this one is pretty yet practical.
Les Etoiles Bobby Set
£26
|
Anthropologie
Pretty, subtle, and yet insanely sparkly, this pack of four grips look amazing when stacked, but equally as impactful worn one by one.
Cora clip in Emerald Forest
£22
|
Tort
This super deep forrest green clip duo has the perfect amount of sparkle for December.