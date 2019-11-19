Christmas party season will soon be upon us, and that means getting your outfit and makeup look together (if you're anything like me, at least). Whether you're going all out or keeping it simple, there is always room for accessorising, and this year, hair accessories have been bigger and more popular than ever, meaning they're a brilliant option for this jovial time of year. From standout sparkly clips to green and red satin hairbands, I've picked out the prettiest hair accessories for Christmas party season, because every ensemble needs a touch of magic.

If you've never considered yourself a hair accessory kind of gal, don't worry: I get you. I've always associated hair accessories with my childhood, and thought they were a little too 'cutesy' for me to wear. But this year I've really experimented with different looks, which has massively been helped by the introduction of new dedicated hair accessory brands like Tort. As well as these, the high street has gotten reaaal good at designing all sorts of accessories, from clips to grips, scrunchies to headbands, and everything in-between. There's therefore an option for every outfit, occasion, and personal preference.

Keep scrolling to check out my favourites for the Christmas season.