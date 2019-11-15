The Best Nail Art To Try Out For The 2019 Christmas Party Season
The nail art trend has exploded in 2019. I for one have been obsessed with getting weird and wonderful designs, glitter galore, and fun colours aplenty painted on my talons, and IMO, the bolder, the better. So occasions such as Christmas I welcome with pure joy, not just because of Pret Christmas sandwiches and sparkly fairy lights everywhere, but because it gives me an excuse to go wild with my nail art. There are so many festive designs out there, including the below, that I reckon will make the best 2019 nail looks for a Christmas party.
I've scoured some of the coolest Instagram nail art accounts in order to find the most festive designs that'll tickle your fancy. There are snowflakes, candy cane, Christmas trees and stars, along with a ton of glitter and red, green and gold colour schemes. Then there's also some slightly more pared back looks, such as the super chic plain glossy black nails, and some simple red and white dots. Either way, whether you prefer an all out look or more of a minimalist vibe, there will be a design here that you will hopefully love, and choose to wear all Christmas party season.
So keep scrolling to find your favourite, and prepare to spread some serious joy at the tips of your fingers.