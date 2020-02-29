Bustle

7 Pairs Of Sustainable Tights That Will Stand The Test Of Time

By Sophia Charalambous

While the world tries its best to grapple with the environmental crisis, people may be forgetting about an item that industry insiders are calling the “the single-use plastic of the textile world”: hosiery. Made of the same polymer raw material as plastic bottles and bags, the average life of a pair of tights normally doesn’t last more than a few uses thanks to ladders or loss of shape. With that in mind, below is a list of sustainable tight options to help you create a more eco-friendly hoisery collection. But first, let's dig deeper into this issue.

“Hosiery is a fashion item that most of us don’t think twice about when it comes to sustainability, and yet it represents two of the most problematic issues within fashion: throw-away culture and a reliance on synthetics," says Melanie Plank, head of content at the sustainable fashion network Common Objective.

In 2019, The Legwear Co founder Daniel Clayton and his team founder undertook research in the hosiery waste issue. The research revealed that an estimated 103,000,000 kilograms of hosiery waste was created in the 12 months prior. That is equivalent to 8,000 double-decker buses in a row, which would stretch 22 miles long.

"I think we’re on the right track but we’re still a long way behind other sectors," Daniel says. "Nine times out of ten people don't think twice about throwing it out, even if they are super keen household recyclers. Little do they know it’s no different to throwing a plastic bag or bottle in the bin – it sits there for hundreds of years.”

Plank points out that, during washing, nylon tights may shed micro plastics that end up in our waterways. And Linn Frisinger, CEO and co-founder of sustainable tights brand Swedish Stockings, highlights that tights are a petroleum product, meaning the production is very harmful for the environment.

Speaking about solutions, Plank says: “We are seeing sustainable brands using recycled polyester and nylon blends which is a move forward but blends are themselves difficult to separate and recycle. The key is to increase the longevity of tights so they ladder less easily and can be kept in use for longer.”

Below are a selection of my favourite sustainable hosiery options that may help you make a small but significant change to your single-use plastic consumption.

1. The Legwear Co.'s Support Tights

Support Tights
£26
|
The Legwear Co.
After seven years of research and development, The Legwear Co. unveiled their Support Tights, which come with a 60-day warranty and the option for customers to send back their old tights (from any brand) to be manufacture into new products. The Support Tights come in 50, 60 or 120 denier. The 60 are particularly good and contain micro capsules full of aloe vera and vitamin E, plus extra mesh support for the bum and tum. Even when handled aggressively, these tights are resilient. Plus, they’re so soft, I forgot I was even wearing them.

2. Hedoine's The Bold Tights

The Bold Tights
£28
|
Hedoine
As someone who manages to ladder tights within an hour of wear, Hedoine had its work cut out to impress me. But these ladder-resistant 50-denier tights were put to the test and won. I managed to make a hole near the waistband but there was no ladder. Even after washing, no ladder. It means I can wear these comfortable tights again and again without worrying they’ll ladder during an outing.

3. Wolford's Micro Fish Scale Tights

Micro Fish Scale Tights
£39
£19.50
|
Luxury Legs
These Fish Scale Tights are made from Econyl, a yarn made from recycled nylon waste. Available in black or blue, they are a a triple threat: sustainable, comfortable, and stylish. The wide fishnet design means there is no immediate risk of the tights ripping or sagging – and they didn’t. This season, Wolford are going even further in terms of sustainable hosiery – they’ve joined the Cradle to Cradle Certified™ movement, meaning the items can be brought back into stores to be recycled again.

4. Heist's The Fishnet Tights

The Fishnet
£22
|
Heist
As of last year, Heist has significantly lowered the amount of water used in manufacturing and only use clean water in dyeing and finishing processes, according to their website. Their fishnets are a first for the brand, made with a sustainable nylon created from pre-consumer recycled waste called Fulgar Q-Nova®, which also uses less water and CO2 in the process. At first glance I didn’t think my pair was going to fit, but after some careful manoeuvring, they went on and didn’t break. They’re also made with a supportive waistband so they don’t move out of place after a day of wear.

5. Swedish Stockings' Moa Control Top Tights

Moa Control Top Tights
£17.99
|
Zalando
Swedish Stockings is a trailblazer in this field, making tights out of recycled yarn only and setting up a recycling programme. There's an impressive range of products on offer at Swedish Stockings, from patterned tights, fishnets, nudes, colours, and blacks in low and high denier. A staple for everyone’s wardrobe is a pair of 20 denier black tights. The Moa Control Top Tights are the best I’ve come across, with great durability for a pair of thinner tights and a supportive waistband, which hugs the waist and top of the thighs.

6. Snag's Croquet Tights

Croquet Tights
£6.99
|
Snag
Offering options in all sizes, Snag has been working with suppliers since its inception in 2018 to find the most durable, sustainable fabric, and as of October 2020, the entire range will be recyclable and biodegradable. The tights include fishnets, colour, and blacks in to 80, 50 and 30 denier. For bold tight-lovers, Croquet is a particularly cool choice. They' a great colour and, as Snag is a brand that caters for both the width and length of your leg, there's no sagging at all.

7. Charnos' Recycled Tights

Recycled Tights
£7
|
House of Fraser
It is difficult to make a 15 denier tight that lasts, but Charnos has cracked it. Not only that, these recycled tights have been made with Italian yarn, produced from the offcuts from current hosiery production. This process cuts emissions by 80% and reduces water consumption by 90%. The 15 denier pair come in black and nude, but nude may be too light for many skin tones. The tights are incredibly strong – probably the strongest 15 denier I’ve ever tried – so I didn’t feel nervous putting them on. They didn’t rip on first, second, or even third use, which is a first for me and 15 denier tights.