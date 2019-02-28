Whenever I'm feeling down, more often than not I resort to streaming a series or film that never fails to make me laugh. I'm sure I'm not in the minority there, but there are other ways to brighten your mood without having to open Netflix. As an avid podcast listener, I've found that finding podcasts to listen to when you're sad can actually make you feel happier a hell of a lot more quickly than just watching an episode of something like The Office. Shocking, I know.

If you're relatively new to the wonderful world of podcasts, it may seem a little daunting at first as there are so many to choose from — especially when you're not really feeling 100 per cent. But fear not, as once you find 'the one' I guarantee your listen list will become never-ending (in a good way).

So to get you started, below is a list of 7 podcasts that bring me joy on the daily. Once you introduce these beauties into your life, you'll have an endless supply of content to cheer up you when you need it most. Plus, you'll be clued up on current events from a humorous perspective — it's a win-win, really.

1 'Jenna & Julien' If you're familiar with the legendary YouTube couple that is Jenna Marbles and Julian Solomita, it'll come as no surprise that their podcast is as crazy as what they get up to on their channels. While you won't witness Jenna turning herself into a chair or Julian being transformed into a Bratz doll (no I'm not kidding), listening to their banter and chemistry for an hour is something that everyone should experience at least once in their lives. Listen to it here — although IMO it's much funnier to watch.

2 'Wonderful!' Speaking of awesome couples online, Rachel and Griffin McElroy presentWonderful! — the aptly-named weekly podcast where they discuss anything and everything that makes them feel good, and will make you feel good too. And if you're wondering whether they've talked about specific subject that you want to hear them discuss, they've got a handy search feature on their site that will immediately bring up related podcasts. So neat. Listen to it here.

3 '2 Dope Queens' Want an hour of empowering talk mixed with conversations of "sex, romance, race, hair journeys, living in New York, and Billy Joel" between two BFFs? Well, 2 Dope Queens is definitely the podcast for you. I honestly cannot go a week without catching up with these queens, and you'll feel the same once you've heard an episode. Listen to it here.

4 'Ear Biscuits' If like me you can't enough of Good Mythical Morning's Rhett and Link on the daily, they also produce a weekly podcast called Ear Biscuits which is literally an extension of their YouTube channel for your ears. The way the duo bounce off of each other makes for a bundle of laughs, especially when it comes to their opinions on what would happen if the day was 12 hours longer or how humans survived without mobile phones. Y'know, the stuff that keeps you up at night. Listen to it here.

5 'Can I Pet Your Dog?' A question I ask on the daily, Can I Pet Your Dog? is hosted by "dog owner Allegra Ringo and dog wanter Renee Colvert" and involves endless conversations about all the good doggos that roam the world. From dogs they've met during the week to discussions with guests about their dogs, this podcast is a must-listen if you want to listen to people obsess over pups for an hour. Listen to it here.

6 'The Hilarious World Of Depression' As someone who has been diagnosed with depression, this podcast has always been a go-to for me. Laughter may not always be the best medicine, but The Hilarious World Of Depression offers "a series of frank, moving, and, yes, funny conversations with top comedians who have dealt with this disease." Aiming to lift the stigma often associated with depression, this podcast totally needs to be on your radar. Listen to it here.