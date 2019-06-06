June marks Pride Month across the globe. Chosen for its link to the June 1969 Stonewall Riots, the month will play host to worldwide events and celebrations. It also marks the launch of a bunch of Pride collections. If you're wondering which brands are donating Pride proceeds to LGBTQIA+ organisations and not just capitalising on the movement, the following list will certainly help.

This year appears to be particularly heavy on the fashion front with only one makeup collection available for UK buyers. (That's Urban Decay's partnership with Stonewall if you didn't know.) To name just a few, ASOS have teamed up with GLAAD once again, H&M is donating to the UN's Free & Equal campaign, and Levi's is giving proceeds to human rights group OutRight Action International.

The majority of collections unsurprisingly rely on the iconic LGBTQIA+ rainbow: a symbol of the diversity that the community represents. Ralph Lauren's partnership with the Stonewall Community Foundation even lets you customise Pride, giving you the chance to add your name or monogram.

Whether you're in the mood for a sturdy pair of Dr. Martens, a glittery eyeliner, or a denim ensemble or two, these Pride collections really do have it all.

1. Urban Decay x Stonewall Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner £17 Urban Decay Buy now In 1969, the police raided the Stonewall Inn: a well-known gay club in America. As Elle reports, riots by members of the LGBTQ+ community ensued. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the so-called Stonewall Riots, Urban Decay is donating 25 percent of the purchase price of its red Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner shade to the Stonewall Community Foundation. This organisation helps the community via grants and scholarships. The hue — which is aptly named Stonewall — is one of eight new colours to be added to the collection. Its super glittery formula promises to last for up to nine hours and comes with a thin-tipped brush for precise application.

2. ASOS x GLAAD Curve Runner Shorts In Snake Print £28 ASOS Buy now ASOS has teamed up with LGBTQ+ organisation GLAAD for the third time this Pride. The summer-ready collection consists of 50 pieces perfect for festivals. There's snake print co-ords, neon-hued track jackets, and T-shirts with the slogans "unity", "equality", and "acceptance". A whole bunch of accessories, including sunglasses, tote bags, and bucket hats, have also been released. Prices start from £10 with the most expensive item (a jacket) costing just £45. Just like before, the collection is unisex with sizes ranging from an XS to 2XL. Designs also come in the ASOS Curve range, starting at a UK size 16 and going up to a UK 30. 100 percent of all net profits will go towards GLAAD to help promote LGBTQ+ acceptance worldwide.

3. Ralph Lauren x Stonewall Community Foundation Pride Fleece Hoodie £145 Ralph Lauren Buy now Ralph Lauren has been a long-time supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community. This year, the fashion brand is partnering with the Stonewall Community Foundation to help internationally. A capsule Pride collection consisting of a simple white T-shirt, hoodie, cap, polo shirt, and tote bag stamped with a rainbow logo is now on sale. Prices start at £49 for the cap and go up to £145 for the hoodie. Sizes go from XS to XL. The entire range is gender-neutral and is set to donate generously. Ralph Lauren has promised to give 100 percent of the purchase price from each Pride T-shirt sale and 50 percent of the purchase price from sales of the other four designs. To top things off, you can even customise each piece with names or initials.

4. Levi's x OutRight Action International Pride Pieced Stripe Tee £25 Levi's Buy now Levi's sixth Pride collection will donate 100 percent of net proceeds to OutRight Action International, assisting with advancing the LGBTQIA+ community's global human rights. As Highsnobiety reports, Levi's support isn't new. In 1992, it became the first Fortune 500 company to give same-sex partner benefits. The 2019 Pride range features rainbow slogan tees, denim jackets and shorts, and accessories including bum bags, caps, and bandanas. Prices range from £25 to £110 with sizes going from S to 2XL.

5. Reebok x Fenway Health Club C 85 Pride £64.95 Reebok Buy now Until June 30, Reebok will donate a portion of the proceeds from two special trainers to Fenway Health. (I have reached out to Reebok to confirm the exact percentage.) The organisation prioritises healthcare and education for the LGBTQ+ community in the U.S. Reebok has updated its Club C and Classic Leather designs, replacing the traditional flag with a rainbow one and stitching rainbow-coloured thread throughout. The two shoes will be available in the UK from June 7.

6. Dr. Martens x akt 1460 Pride Rainbow Stripe £130 Dr. Martens Buy now Dr. Martens launched its first Pride boot back in 2017. This year's design is a real statement-maker. There's no hiding in away with these rainbow stripes. And if people weren't sure what the rainbow signifies, there's a big "Pride" slogan on the back. A portion of the sales proceeds from the updated 1460 boot will go to akt: a charity that provides mentoring and support for young LGBTQ+ individuals who have lost their homes after coming out to their families. (Again, I have contacted the brand to confirm how much will be donated.)

7. H&M x UN Free & Equal H&M "We wanted to create a certain vibe with a colourful collection — vibrant, statement-making, and joyful. There’s actually a lot of mixing and matching that can be done, which reinforces H&M’s messages of inclusivity and equality," Emily Björkeheim, H&M's Head of Design Divided, said in a statement about the brand's new Pride collection. Slogan tees, the iconic rainbow, and fun sequinned pieces all form part of the range which is available online and in select stores. (Look out for the bodysuit with rainbow-hued wings if you really want to make a statement). A partnership with the United Nations' Free & Equal campaign means that 10 percent of the sales price will help push for LGBTQ+ equal rights and treatment across the globe.