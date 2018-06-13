11 Organizations To Support This Pride Month

June is Pride Month: 30 days dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, honoring the progress made by LGBTQ leaders throughout history while also acknowledging the necessary cultural change we have yet to make as a country. There are plenty of ways to celebrate Pride Month, from advocacy to allyship to participating in Pride parades across the country. One way to celebrate Pride is through actionable means like supporting organizations dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community.

Figuring out where to donate can be overwhelming. It’s admittedly a good problem to have: there are countless charities and organizations supporting LGBT-specific needs. However, it’s also easy to let overwhelming feelings lead to disheartening ones, especially when it come to supporting real, actionable change.

Though this year marks the third anniversary of when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled gay marriage bans illegal, there is plenty of work to be done. Showing up for trans rights is still necessary. There are still politicians working to discriminate against people who are LGBTQ+. Just last month, the governor of Kansas signed an adoption bill making it harder for LGBTQ+ individuals to adopt a child. Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme court ruled in favor of an anti-LGBT baker, saying business owners have the right to refuse service to same-sex couples on the grounds of “free speech” and religious freedom.

Progress happens gradually and require consistent, constant attention and work. Pride Month is as good a reminder as any that there is still plenty of work to do. Here are eleven organizations well worth your support during Pride Month and beyond.

1 GLSEN GLSEN, pronounced “glisten,” is an organization dedicated to champing LGBT-issues in education. “Every day GLSEN works to ensure that LGBTQ students are able to learn and grow in a school environment free from bullying and harassment,” says an about page for the organization. If you feel passionately about issues like education and anti-bullying, you can donate to GLSEN here.

2 Organizations for Youth Runaways Youth homelessness disproportionately affects the LGBTQ+ community. According to Youth.gov, teens and young adults who identify as LGBTQ+ experiences statistically higher rates of homelessness and are more likely to runaway from home due to problems like family rejection and abuse. The National Runaway Safeline is a 24/7 hotline young people can call or text when they are in crisis. If you want to help establish safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth, you can donate to the National Runaway Safeline here.

3 Immigration Equality Immigration Equality advocates for and represents “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ), and HIV-positive immigrants seeking safety, fair treatment, and freedom.” For the past 24 years, Immigration Equality has worked to ensure the immigration system is just and doesn’t disproportionately harm LGBTQ+ immigrants. If you believe immigrant rights are human rights, you can support Immigration Equality here.

4 The Trevor Project The Trevor Project knows LGBTQ+ youth are disproportionately at risk for mental health conditions. That’s why the organization is working to make crisis intervention and suicide prevention accessible to all LGBTQ+ youth. If you want to help make sure all kids feel supported, accepted, and loved, you can donate to The Trevor Project here.

5 Trans Lifeline Trans Lifeline is a non-profit organization “dedicated to the well-being of transgender people.” Their 24/7 hotline provides support to trans people by trans people who are trained in crisis intervention and suicide prevention. If you want to work to combat the alarmingly high suicide rates among transgender people, you can donate to Trans Lifeline here.

6 Native Youth Sexual Health Network Do you feel passionately about the rights of Indigenous Peoples? Do you want to support inclusive sex education and healthcare for youth? The Native Youth Sexual Health Network is doing just that by working with “Indigenous peoples across the United States and Canada to advocate for and build strong, comprehensive, and culturally safe sexuality and reproductive health, rights, and justice initiatives in their own communities.” You can donate to Native Youth Sexual Health Network here.

7 Transgender Law Center Advocacy on an individual action in important but requires change on a cultural and political level. The Transgender Law Center the the country’s largest trans-led legal organization advocating for laws protecting the rights of trans people. You can donate to the Transgender Law Center here.

8 TLDEF The Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund or TLDEF is also dedicated to change on a legal level. Their mission is “to end discrimination and achieve equality for transgender people, particularly those in our most vulnerable communities.” If you want to support projects like the Name Change Project, which helps cover the financial burden associated with legal name change for trans people, you can donate to TLDEF here.

10 National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network Finding mental health help is often easier said than done, especially for people in the LGBTQ+ community. The National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network (NQTTCN) is helping make safe mental health care more accessible to for queer and trans people of color. If you feel passionately about affordable, accessible mental health care, you can support NQTTCN here.