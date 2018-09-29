Whether to avoid burnout, disconnect from work responsibilities at night, or just to ensure you have more “me” time, unplugging from your phone every once and a while is an important form of self-care. There’s no denying that phones have made life easier and information more accessible, but constantly playing on your phone or checking notifications can quickly morph into a distraction that doesn't make you feel good. If you need a little more balance between digital and real life, products that keep you and your hands busy are key to staying off your phone and kicking your handheld habit.

But, let's be honest: Staying off your phone can feel like a huge challenge. TechCrunch reported in 2017 that people in the U.S. spend an average of five hours a day on their mobile devices consuming media, so it’s safe to say that most of us could use the occasional digital detox.

This doesn’t mean you have to go days without using your phone or abstaining social media to glean the benefits. Rather, setting realistic goals — such as not using your phone an hour before bed, or turning it off during dinner — can make digital detoxes feel more attainable. What’s more, replacing the time spent on your phone with other activities can also make your digital detox a success.

If you find yourself reaching for your smartphone out of habit, these seven products that will help you beat the temptation, and stay off your cell.

2 Carry An Actual Book With You "Girl, Wash Your Face" By Rachel Hollis $13.79 Barnes And Noble If you need an activity to replace constantly reading articles on your smartphone, pick up a couple physical books you've been dying to read. "Girl, Wash Your Face" is currently the top seller at Barnes And Noble, but try to take time to peruse your favorite genre to find a pick that will enthrall you. Buy Now

3 A Fidget Necklace Bike Chain Fidget Necklace $10.50 Fidget Club If using your phone seems to be a mindless habit that you engage in just to keep your hands busy, try buying a small item you can fidget with. Fidget toys have gained in popularity in recent years, but a fidget necklace — like this one made of a simple bike chain — is a more discrete option for people with anxiety on-the-go. Buy Now

4 A Goal Planner Intelligent Change Productivity Planner $24.95 Intelligent Change Investing in a planner not only gives you a regular activity to do that's not on your smartphone, but it can also make you feel more motivated to continue setting new goals around your phone habits. This gorgeous journal from Intelligent Change is designed to help you be more productive, procrastinate less, and prioritize your time throughout the day. Buy Now

5 Get A Smart Speaker (So You Don't Have To Ask Siri Everything) Amazon Echo Dot $49.99 Amazon Having your phone in the bedroom when you're trying to rest can become a nuisance — especially if you tend to get noisy notifications all night long. Forego this unnecessary hassle with a smart speaker: By using simple voice control, the Echo Dot with Alexa can set your morning alarm and reminders, play music, and has over 50,000 skills (yes, 50,000!). Buy Now

6 An App To Help You Balance Digital And Real Life Space App $0 Space It may seem a little ironic that a phone app would encourage you to put down your phone more often. But alas, the goal of The Space App is to improve your digital wellness. According to the website, Space was ranked a "New and Noteworthy App, 2018" by Google, and has been downloaded by millions of people across the globe. By monitoring your personal phone habits, the app helps you set achievable goals so you have a little more free time IRL. Buy Now

7 An Eye Mask 'Slipsilk™' Pure Silk Sleep Mask $50 Nordstrom If you can't leave your phone out of your bedroom at night, try slipping on something that can A) help you sleep better and B) remove the temptation to pick up your phone if you *do* wake up in the middle of the night. Buy Now