"There are many versions of digital detoxing but none of them worked consistently for me. I found that taking an accidentally enforced break from the internet led me to reevaluate what I was doing online, and what else I could be doing instead. Social media was a big part of that.

For me, as an entrepreneur, I found that I was not only being tempted to spend time catching up with friends on social media but also constantly checking my business social media accounts and emails.

After the detox, I found that whilst deleting apps from my phone did help (because it puts an extra barrier in the way to getting to the app), it became frustrating from the business point of view when I needed efficient access. I needed to find the right balance for me. And it needed to be long lasting.

It comes down to putting yourself back in control. How much time do you want to spend on social media? Which social media platforms are getting in the way of you achieving your goals? How would you like to spend your day in an ideal world — how does social media fit in?What's the worst that can happen if you don't get a message for a few hours?

The effects of my digital detox have lasted. Some of the ongoing habits are: being mindful of checking social media at certain times, not 'all day' — and being clear on the boundaries of business and personal. I love to work, so I did find myself on business social media last thing at night! Leaving devices out of the bedroom so it's not the first and last thing I read. Turning off notifications — although for business social media I do use email alerts and will check at intervals during the day instead. Giving myself permission to 'lose an hour' every now and then, because there are positive reasons for being on social media. It helps me to keep connected with friends who aren't living on the same time zone!

That's worked for me but we're all different. I focused on what I wanted to achieve and how social media needed to help me, and not get in my way. I couldn't stop completely because social media is part of how I connect with people I work with."