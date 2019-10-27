7 Pumpkin Recipes To Help You Avoid Waste This Halloween

Halloween wouldn’t be complete without a giant orange pumpkin with ghoulish faces. And Brits love them, with one fifth of us expected to visit a pumpkin patch this Halloween, according to a report from food and drink brand Knorr and environmental charity Hubbub. But our love of pumpkins is actually causing a scary amount of food waste, with a predicted 18,000 tonnes of edible pumpkins being binned this year. That's the equivalent of enough pumpkin pie to feed the British population more than five times over. Below are 7 pumpkin recipes to help you avoid food waste this Halloween.

It turns out pumpkins a totally overlooked superfood as, according to Knorr's report, a quarter of the nation (23.81%) didn’t know they could cook with the leftover flesh. Although carving pumpkins are bred to be large, with thin flesh, and are a bit more fibrous than their squash and gourd cousins, they are completely good to cook and eat. In fact, it’s all edible apart from the stalk.

Yes, it’s great to support your local farms and visit a pumpkin patch, but with 1.9 million tonnes of food wasted every year in the UK, we should be trying to avoid chucking stuff away whenever we can. So why not turn your halloween decoration into a delicious meal? Here are some pumpkin recipes that will save you from wasting this delicious edible squash:

1. Pumpkin Soup Shutterstock Tried and tested, pumpkin soup is a classic you can’t really go wrong with. Because carving pumpkins aren’t big on flavour and are pretty fibrous, make sure to adapt your recipe with more stock and additional spices to really give it a kick.

2. Pumpkin Seeds When you’re carving your pumpkin, don’t throw away those precious seeds! They can be eaten too and will save you some money compared to posh shop-bought ones. They're a great snack on their own or toasted, and will add a great crunch to any winter salad. The seeds are also super nutritious and rich in zinc. Simply simmer in hot water and bake.

3. Haunted Graveyard Tagine Hubbub If you’re looking for a spooky halloween-themed meal for Oct. 31 then look no further. Not only is this Haunted Graveyard Tagine from Hubbub full of tangy spices and mushrooms, it's also got some scary puff pastry grave stones thrown in there.

4. Halloween Pumpkin Cake If you’ve got a sweet tooth, this simple pumpkin tray bake cake recipe will definitely hit the spot. Think traditional carrot cake but with pumpkin and a scrumptious frosting. Plus it’s a great dessert to make with children.

5. Pumpkin Pie Shutterstock It’s more of a Stateside staple, but it wouldn’t be pumpkin season without mentioning the humble pumpkin pie. Although the Pilgrim’s pumpkin pie recipe actually came without a crust, instead being made inside the shell of the gourd, nowadays days, pumpkin pie recipes calls for a sweet shortcrust pastry tart case filled with spiced pumpkin.

6. Pumpkin Chickpea & Coconut Curry When it comes to pumpkin recipes, i’s not all about pies and soups. Why not give this pumpkin, chickpea and coconut curry recipe a whirl? This hearty and warming dish is ideal for the colder months and a perfect way to use up all the leftover pumpkin.