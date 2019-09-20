If we're honest, every now and again theres nothing better than a dose of reality TV goodness, and because of the genre's ever-growing popularity, there's a sea of options out there for us to enjoy. Thankfully, Netflix have cottoned on to our love of reality, and there's a whole range of brilliant shows available to stream on the platform. So, to help guide you in your quest for the perfect series to indulge in, I've picked out the best reality TV shows you didn't realise were on Netflix UK, and you might be surprised by what's on offer.

Subscribers to the streaming service can expect to enjoy classics such as E4's Celebs Go Dating, reality-competition shows including the transfixing RuPaul's Drag Race, the rather obscure, yet brilliant Terrace House, and much more. However, although there are plenty of options out there, quantity doesn't necessarily mean quality, and some reality shows are significantly better than others. Thankfully for you, I've done some digging into Netflix UK's reality television catalogue and selected the very best shows currently on offer — which means your next reality TV streaming marathon just got a whole lot easier. You're very welcome indeed.

1. 'RuPaul's Drag Race' VH1 on YouTube The U.S. reality TV phenomenon RuPaul's Drag Race has come on leaps and bounds since its debut back in 2009, and the show's impact on pop culture is something not even Mother Ru herself could have imagined. All eleven seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix UK, and after you strut your way through all of those, be sure to sashay your way over to RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars — the fourth season of which is also available on the streaming platform. Watch RuPaul's Drag Race on Netflix UK.

2. 'Terrace House' Netflix Asia on YouTube The Japanese reality franchise Terrace House follows the lives of six complete strangers, all of whom hail from different walks of life, and move to live under the same roof in Tokyo. The show is completely unscripted, and what happens next is completely down to the show's participants. Think Big Brother with subtitles. Watch Terrace House on Netflix UK.

3. 'Celebs Go Dating' E4 on YouTube Following the rise of Love Island and First Dates, its no surprise that an array of reality-dating shows have burst onto the air waves. However, E4's Celebs Go Dating stands out amongst the crowd due to the inclusion of, well, celebrities — each of whom set out to mingle with everyday folk in the hopes of landing a date with the non-famous. Watch Celebs Go Dating on Netflix UK.

4. 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked' Lee Dawson on YouTube Yes, RuPaul's Drag Race has already made an appearance on this Netflix rundown, however, if you're familiar with the after show spin-off Untucked — you'll know exactly why this gem has bagged a special mention. The series follows the competing queens during filming for the main Drag Race show, and catches all the backstage drama we usually don't see on the runway. A must watch for all my Drag Race stans out there. Watch RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked on Netflix UK.

5. 'Back With The Ex' What's on Netflix on YouTube Can you think of anything worse than running into your ex? Well, the Australian reality series Back With The Ex actively encourages that, and sees four ex-couples try to reignite their past relationships. If things don't work out between the former-couples, participants do have the option of walking away for good (again), however all the drama in between is definitely worth a watch. Watch Back with the Ex on Netflix UK.

6. 'Dating Around' Netflix on YouTube The Netflix original reality series Dating Around welcomes real-life singletons on the lookout for love, each of whom must make their way through five blind dates — and if all goes well, participants will bag themselves a second date. Mission accomplished. Watch Dating Around on Netflix UK.