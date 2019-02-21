Jack Whitehall may have stolen the show as host last night, but American singer Lizzo absolutely owned the BRITs 2019 red carpet thanks to her contagious laugh and wicked sense of humour. With two catchy singles — "Juice" and "Cuz I Love You" — and her third album set to release in April, I'm still baffled that she didn't have a performance slot during the actual ceremony. Nevertheless, her presence was more than enough to keep me satisfied.

Thankfully the BRITs did give her some love during an intermission at the ceremony it seems, as the singer filmed herself bopping to her own tune "Juice" via her Insta story last night. It must be tricky doing awards shows as a celebrity sometime. Are they work? Are they fun? Lizzo definitely lead the way in doing it on your own terms and making any impression. She totally made the ceremony her own and looked like she was having an absolutely cracking time in the process. Today she's even appearing in the BBC Live Lounge, tweeting about her appearance and saying: "TUNE IN TO MY LIVE LOUNGE B*TCH IM HUNGOVER AND NEED YOUR SUPPORT." Same. Here's seven reasons why she absolutely took the BRITs by storm.

1 She Confirmed Her Spot At Glastonbury 2019 NME on YouTube The final line-up for Glasto is usually announced in April, but being the absolute queen she is Lizzo decided to "give the scoop" to NME and revealed that she will indeed be taking to the Somerset fields this summer. With a lengthy tour that also involves performances at Coachella, Barcelona's Primavera Sound Festival, and Serbia's Lovefest there's no shortage of opportunities to bop your life away to Lizzo in 2019.

2 She Discovered That Shawn Mendes Is A Total Stan After telling NME that she was most looking forward to catching up with Shawn Mendes after jokingly saying that merely being in his presence made her pregnant (I feel you, Lizzo), it looked like Mendes was equally as enamoured with the Houston singer while she was speaking to press. Obviously Lizzo took notice, and advised fans to "get a man that looks at you the way @ShawnMendes looks at me doing press" on Twitter. I so hope that Mendes has seen this already, because I can already foresee that this is going to become one iconic meme.

3 She Met Her "Almost-Namesake" BBC's Lizo Mzimba In an interview the world never knew they needed, Lizzo met the Newsround ledge that is Lizo Mzimba. They bonded over the similarity over their names, which then lead to the singer referring to them as the "Lizettes". Oh, what I would give for a future collab between the two. I mean, Mzimba himself revealed he can play the violin and piano. He can also play the recorder, but as Lizzo pointed out "that is a piece of plastic with holes in it." Although, I think that his recorder skills could totally complement Lizzo's famous Sasha Flute.

4 She Absolutely Slayed With Her Outfit Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock Designed by Los Angeles designer Marko Monroe, Lizzo rocked this sheer black one-piece on the BRITs red carpet and at the Warner Music after-party. Her makeup and hair (courtesy of Pablo Rodriguez and Shelby Swain) completed this glam lewk, she totally stole the show with her style and confidence.

5 She Mistook James Bay For Jack White Whether this was intentional or not, I still cannot get over Lizzo confusing James Bay with Jack White backstage on her Insta story. But tbh, his outfit and hair was very White-esce so you can't really blame Lizzo if she did think he was the leader singer of the White Stripes. If I was Bay I'd totally take that as a compliment.

6 She Took Over MTV's Twitter From self-describing herself as "looking like a goddamn Ravenclaw," Lizzo brought her charm to MTV Music UK's twitter to continue her night of taking over London after performing for MTV Push at Tape London earlier in the day.