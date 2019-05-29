Whether it's fawning over the wardrobes of politicians or powerhouse celebrities, it's clear that the world's obsession with suits is still going strong. But when the warmer months hit, a jacket and trouser combo can be, well, a little heavy. So how do you show your love of tailoring in scorching summer temperatures? The answer is to crop the trousers and design them (plus a matching blazer) in a lightweight fabric. In other words, short suits are the ideal look for summer 2019.

"Tailoring is one of the key trends of the season and, as the weather is warming up, the newest way to wear the trend is the short suit,” Browns' buying director Ida Petersson recently told the Guardian. "A bit more daring and way more fun than a skirt or trouser suit, this is the perfect option for the unpredictable spring weather in the UK as it both reveals and covers simultaneously.”

She's 100 percent right. You see, short suits don't come in just one style. No, there's a smorgasbord of options to choose from. Opt for a longer Bermuda length for days in the office or formal occasions like weddings. And go super short for festivals or lazy hours in the park.

Here's a few co-ords in various colours and prints to get you started.

1. Dusky Pink & Other Stories & Other Stories Long Fit Satin Blazer, & Other Stories, £129 High Waisted Satin Bermuda Shorts, & Other Stories, £59 Bermuda-length shorts are ideal for summer workwear. Pair this pale pink pair with the matching silky longline blazer and prepare for plenty of enquiring from your colleagues. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

2. Lime Green ASOS ASOS Lime Cropped Suit Blazer, ASOS, £52 Lime Belted Suit Shorts, ASOS, £25 Jazz things up a little with this cropped suit. Featuring a shrunken blazer and tailored shorts in a popping hue, it'll be the highlight of your summer wardrobe. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

3. Polka Dot River Island River Island White Spot Blazer, River Island, £60 White Spot Belted Shorts, River Island, £30 Make like Princess Diana in this black-and-white spotted set. And if monochrome isn't your thing, River Island also sells a chic brown version. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

4. Bright White Missguided Missguided Plus Size White Co-ord Double Breasted Blazer, Missguided, £30 Plus Size White Fabric Belted Shorts, Missguided, £20 If you're looking for a shorter style, search no more. Missguided's pristine white set comes with a double breasted jacket and loose-fitting shorts accessorised with a summer-ready buckle. Available in UK size 16 to 24.

5. Sunny Orange Mango Mango Pockets Structured Blazer, Mango, £69.99 Belt Bermuda Shorts, Mango, £49.99 For the most relaxed short suit ever, head to Mango. You may not be sipping champagne on the French Riviera, but you can certainly imagine yourself doing so with this ensemble. Available in UK size 6 to 12.

6. Classic Black Zara Zara Double Breasted Blazer, Zara, £79.99 Bermuda Shorts, Zara, £29.99 You can't go wrong with a black suit in the winter. But the colour can work equally well in the hotter months thanks to a super cropped leg. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

7. Leopard Print Forever 21 Forever 21 Plus Size Leopard Print Windbreaker, Forever 21, £32 Plus Size Leopard Print Wind Shorts, Forever 21, £18 Still looking for a 2019 festival outfit? Designed in a windbreaker-type fabric, this leopard print twosome will keep you cool all day and night. Available in UK size 18 to 24.