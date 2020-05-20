The comedic genius of Hannah Gadsby is returning to Netflix in the funny-woman's second stand-up comedy special, Douglas. The witty Australian will delve into the complexities of popularity and identity throughout the upcoming special — and if the comedian's previous streaming release offers any indication, subscribers are in for a real treat. Gadsby's first special on the platform, titled Nanette, is packed full of hilarious personal accounts surrounding gender, sexuality, and awkward childhood years. So, if you're in need of a good laugh during these turbulent times, here's what to watch on Netflix if you liked Hannah Gadsby's Nanette.

Some of the biggest names to emerge from the international comedy circuit, including Ricky Gervais, Katherine Ryan, Jimmy Carr, Ellen Degeneres, and many others, can be found on the streaming service — all of whom offer their own hilarious interpretations of subjects ranging from sexuality, to dating, show-business, humanity, and plenty more.

As the world continues to power through an increasingly challenging era, a hefty dose of comic relief is perhaps needed now more than ever before. Thankfully, Netflix's impressive library of stand-up comedy specials are on hand to provide exactly that — and I've hand-picked the very best out there for your viewing pleasure.

Ricky Gervais: Humanity In the actor and comedian's first stand-up special in seven years, Ricky Gervais offers his hilarious and no-holds-barred take on celebrity culture, mortality, society, and indeed, humanity.

Iliza: Unveiled Newlywed Iliza Shlesinger delves into the unsettling realities of wedding prep throughout her fifth stand-up special. Speaking from experience, the comedian hilariously unpicks some of the longest-held wedding traditions, and she has a lot to say about each of them.

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble In Trouble sees Katherine Ryan brilliantly explore various aspects of her own life, including a string of unusual relationships, and life in the hometown she later managed to escape.

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty Fortune Feimster reflects on her southern roots, sexuality, and childhood misadventures as a former Girl Scout in her first full-length stand-up special, Sweet & Salty.

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarantine Life Crisis Taylor Tomlinson has reached the awkward halfway point of her twenties, and throughout Quarantine Life Crisis, the comedian pokes fun at the questionable life choices she's made so far.

Jimmy Carr: Funny Business One of the biggest names in UK comedy brings his blunt, brutal, and brilliantly executed style of comedy to the famous Hammersmith Apollo in Jimmy Carr's Funny Business.