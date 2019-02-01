7 Signs You And Your Partner Were Destined To Fall In Love

There's something so comforting about feeling like you're meant to be with someone. It's probably why many choose to believe in fate, destiny, and soulmates. According to experts, we may be destined to fall in love with certain people. However, it doesn't always guarantee that your relationship will be smooth-sailing.

"From my perspective, I believe some people are destined to be in relationships with certain people," relationship expert and spiritual counselor Davida Rappaport, tells Bustle. "But there is also an element of free will that comes with all relationships and that should be honored."

It's nice to believe that meeting your soulmate means you'll magically fall in love and stay in love forever. But even psychics say that's not exactly how it works. "Even if you're destined to be with your partner or a soulmate, life’s twists and turns can make a relationship stronger or weaken the bonds," Rappaport says. "There is no guarantee in life that can happen, but if two partners want to stay together and work things out, they will shape their destiny accordingly."

So how do you know if you and your partner were destined to meet and fall in love? Here are some signs that can help you tell, according to experts.

1 They're In Your Life Right Now Ashley Batz/Bustle This may be an obvious one. But when someone's in your life, they're meant to be there for a reason. If they're meant to stay in your life, they will likely make the right decisions in order to be there. According to Mark Pavlinsin, Advisor Divinus at psychic service Keen, there is a reason for why things with an ex, who you thought was your soulmate, didn't end up panning out. "In terms of long-term or lifetime potential romantic love relationships, there may be a primary first choice, secondary, or third choice contract priorities with certain people [that the universe gives you]," he says. "But much depends upon issue-clearing and the spiritual growth of each candidate to fulfill their terms of the contract." For instance, if the "first choice" candidate that the universe selected for you ended up cheating or being a bad partner, the universe will introduce you to an alternate choice who is better for you at this time. Although nothing's ever set in stone, the right people should come into your life when they're meant to.

2 Your Relationship Is Helping You Grow Ashley Batz/Bustle "Each person comes into the world with a series of lessons they wish to master, teach, and perfect," Keen Advisor, Live the Light, tells Bustle. "These lessons often appear in the form of romantic partnerships because it's through these unions that we learn to trust, grow, and forgive." Your relationship may not be perfect, but if you're learning a lot about yourself and constantly growing as an individual, you and your partner were meant to fall in love.

3 People Notice The Spark Between You Two Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "A sure sign you and your partner were destined to fall in love is that feeling of comfort with each other that you project as a couple," dating coach, Irina Baechle, LCSW, tells Bustle. Your chemistry can be detected by people around you. Seeing you two together makes people giddy.

4 You Never Felt The Need To Pretend Around Them Andrew Zaeh for Bustle It isn't always easy to show your true self to people you've just met. But if you've never had to pretend to fake anything around your partner, Baechle says you two are probably meant to be. "When you can show vulnerability and share your deepest emotions without the fear of being judged or rejected, you know that you’ve found the right one," she says.

5 You've Chosen To Love Your Partner Ashley Batz/Bustle It's easy to assume that "destiny" means things are set in stone. But that's not necessarily true. You can feel completely comfortable with someone upon meeting them but have zero romantic intentions towards them. "Paying attention to your instincts, staying present (in the moment) and allowing your partner or prospective partner to engage with you on many levels can confirm if you 'should' let yourself fall in love," Rappaport says. You may not always choose who you have feelings for, but you can choose whether or not to act upon it. According to her, a little common sense, intuition, and vulnerability will go a long way when you allow yourself to take a chance on love.

6 You Feel Deeply Connected To Them Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Sometimes when you meet someone, you may feel so deeply connected to them that you feel like you've known them all your life. According to Rappaport, that feeling of "knowing" is a good sign that you and your partner were destined to fall in love.