Oh, how the royals love a night out at the theatre. Tuesday's appearance didn't disappoint, as Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrived in London's West End for a performance of Dear Evan Hansen. While Kate's boucle Eponine dress was certainly worthy of a stare or two, it was her accessories that got people talking. Namely, the glittering Jimmy Choo heels adorning the Duchess' feet.

The theatre show — which supported the couple's Royal Foundation, per Hello! — marked the third time Kate has been spotted in the pricy shoes. At the 2019 BAFTAs, she paired the metallic heels with a white Alexander McQueen gown. Then, in the summer of 2019, she accessorised another white look with the ombre design at an Action on Addiction gala.

The Jimmy Choo heels were the perfect way to zhuzh up the royal's demure theatre ensemble. Kate even carried the sparkly feel through to her bag, choosing a matching ombre clutch from the brand. If you want to splash out and embellish your wardrobe with the exact same pair of silver-to-blue Romy shoes Kate wrote, you can pick them up the sum of £550. And the Ellipse clutch can be yours for £650.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

However, if you're feeling an expensive shopping spree or are simply not a fan of mega high heels, don't worry. You can head straight to the high street for some affordable dupes and everyday alternatives.

Here's a few of the very best picks: