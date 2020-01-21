Bustle

The Best High Street Dupes For Kate Middleton’s Red Needle & Thread Dress

Last night, Kate Middleton stepped out in arguably one of her most beautiful red dresses yet. With its crimson charm, it managed (however briefly) to take all attention away from the other happenings within the royal family away and put the spotlight firmly back on her and Prince William. But where to buy such a brilliant dress? Well, there's good news, and there's bad news. The bad is that The Duchess' exact dress has sold out. On the bright side, though, there are some amazing high street dupes for Kate Middleton's red dress.

Surprisingly, Kate's actual dress wasn't too expensive. From high street label Needle & Thread – a British brand previously spotted on Princess Beatrice and known for its vintage-inspired dresses and wedding-ready pieces – the sparkling Aurora Gown retails at £410. Though still pricey, it is fairly frugal for a royal occasion.

Paired with red heels by Gianvito Rossi, a red box clutch bag by Jenny Packham, Soru ruby earrings and a bouncy blow-dry, this marks the first time the Duchess steps out in the British brand.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the dazzling dress to attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace last night (Jan. 20), which she hosted alongside Prince William, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.

Kate's ruby number sold out online – in all sizes – pretty much instantly, but it is still available two different colours: "Ballet Black" and "Graphite/Silver". The Duchess had her floor-length version altered to be a flattering midi, but it is also available in a shorter, above-the-knee version, in pale pink, black, read and a black and white version, for £350.

If, like us, you are now on the hunt for a sequinned red dress, there are other plenty of options on the high street. They may not be exact dead ringers for Kate's, but some are pretty close, and all will still ensure you're the star of the show.

Keep scrolling to check out the best options out there right now.

Phase Eight - Red Amily Sequin Wrap Dress
£199
£102
|
Debenhams
This burgundy number features a flattering wrap style and is heavily sequined throughout. Available in UK size 10 to 14
Dorothy Perkins - Red Sequin Empire Fit and Flare Dress
£35
£17
|
Debenhams
Three quarter length sleeves and a fit and flare fit give this empire waist seam a sparkling finish. Available in UK size 10 to 14
L.K.Bennett Lazia Sequin Midi Dress, Red
£550
£275
|
John Lewis
Tap into the long sleeves trend with this elegant L.K.Bennett look. Available in UK size 6 to 16
Missguided Plus balloon sleeve sequin dress in red
£40
|
ASOS
Soften the glamour of balloon sleeves with a subtle, but still sophisticated, round neck. Available in UK size 16 to 24
Mango Sequinned Gown
£119.99
|
Mango
The crossed V-neck with button fastening, shoulder pads, ruched detailing and ombre effect make this a real treat for the eyes. Available in UK size 6 to 14
Phase Eight - Red Rumi Knot Front Maxi Dress
£130
£75.65
|
Debenhams
If all-over sequins are too much for you, try this Phase Eight take, complete with a modern knot detail at the waist. Available in UK size 8 to 16