New Year's Eve always comes around quicker than you think. And it's not just outfits that need sorting, it's hair, makeup, and more. Hair, especially, can be a laborious task to complete. But with these quick and easy New Year's Eve hairstyles, getting ready for the end of year celebrations will be a breeze.

One of the simplest ways to jazz up an NYE look is to opt for some kind of hair accessory. In 2019, you have the option of choosing between traditional ribbons and bows, sparkly clips, or a stand-out headband. If accessories aren't for you, try slicking your hair back for a sleek do that'll last all night. For those who prefer curls over the straight look, go big or go home because the '70s style is back in business.

Thanks to Instagram, it's easier than ever to find last-minute hair inspo. Head straight to celebrity hairstylists' feeds for creative twists and braids along with exquisite finishing touches. There's styles for those who like to spend some serious quality time with their locks and styles for those who only have a few minutes to spare. But each one is easy to pull off.

So whether you've fancied trying an artistic top knot or just want to stick in a clip and be done with it, here's a few looks to emulate come Dec. 31.

1. A Festive Ponytail Ponytails are one of the quickest styles to try. Add a festive touch by sectioning and securing with numerous ribbons.

2. A Sculptural Top Knot Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Florence Pugh has become the undisputed queen of the updo. Her top knots all boast some kind of creative finish, whether it's a golden hair chain or an unusual shape. Play around to find your own individual look.

3. The Wet Look Pull this off in a matter of seconds. Whether your hair is straight, wavy, or curly, just grab some product and slick back the upper for a sleek finish.

4. A Jazzy Plait Got a bit of leftover Christmas twine? Incorporate it into a single plait for the ultimate festive send-off.

5. Disco Curls Told you the '70s were back. If you've got a curler you've been longing to use, now's the time. And if your hair's naturally curly, embrace it to the max.

6. Embellished Braids Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pearls are big again this year, so nod to the trend by embellishing your braids with the glistening gemstones.