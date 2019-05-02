7 Things An Earth Sign Will Do When They’re Crushing On You

If you're looking for a partner who's stable, grounded, and in it for the long haul, an Earth sign is exactly the type of person you need. However, don't expect them to offer you a commitment right away. When it comes to love, Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorns aren't exactly showy with their affections. But if you're crushing on an Earth sign and you want to know if they like you back, astrologers say there are some things you can look out for.

"Earth signs value simplicity," astrologer Olga Verk, tells Bustle. "Ideally, they would like to cook a home-cooked meal for you, or just stay in to Netflix and chill. They're always eager to jump in and help their crush with simple tasks and chores just to show they care."

Because Earth signs are known for their more practical approach to love, their idea of romance is a little different than other zodiac elements. For instance, Fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) are more likely to pull out all the stops. "They'll do grand gestures like spelling your name with rose petals under your bedroom window," Verk says.

Air signs (Libra, Aquarius, and Gemini) will find ways to intellectually stimulate you and talk to you as much as possible. Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) will confess their feelings through something deep and meaningful like a poem or a song.

If you want to know if an Earth sign likes you, here are some things they'll do when they have a crush, according to astrologers.

1. They'll Show You They Like You By Doing Acts Of Service Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Instead of expressing their feelings through words and emotions, Verk says they'll want to feed you or spoil you with comfort. "Earth signs are pretty reserved when it comes to expressing how they feel," she says. "Their understanding of romance isn't dramatic. They'd rather just enjoy being cozy with their crush, rather than take them on an adventure or give you an emotional roller coaster."

2. They'll Take The Time To Get To Know You Andrew Zaeh for Bustle One of the best, and arguably most frustrating, aspects of liking an Earth sign is that they like to take things very slow. In fact, Verk says they take the longest to show they're attracted to someone. But when they do finally show it, you can be sure it's real. "They usually don't date around and jump from partner to partner," she says. "They take their time getting to know one person."

3. They'll Be There For You When You Need Them Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Earth signs show interest in tangible, non-flashy ways," astrologer Kathy Biehl, tells Bustle. That means, you'll be treated to more practical things like advice, help, or resources. Best of all, they're reliable and will always show up when you need them.

4. They'll Find Ways To Be Around You Andrew Zaeh for Bustle They may not be the smoothest when it comes to flirting, but you'll know they like you if they're always around you. "It’s appropriate to say that they express interest in ways that some people may not recognize," Biehl says. "It may take a Fire or Air sign some time to realize that the solid person who keeps showing up at their office cubicle and doing things for them is showing interest." But it doesn't matter that much as Earth signs are known for being incredibly patient.

5. They'll Leave You Small Meaningful Gifts Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When an Earth sign likes you, they may surprise you with gifts. But don't expect anything big, expensive, or flashy. "Their gestures and gifts might be smaller than those of a person with more fire, they might seem less emotional than someone with a watery chart, and they might talk less than someone with a lot of air placements, but everything they do for you comes from the heart," astrologer Brittany Goss, tells Bustle.

6. They'll Flirt With You By Using Subtle Touches Ashley Batz/Bustle "Earth signs deal with the realm of the material, so someone with earth sign placements is likely to show romantic interest in material and practical ways," Goss says. They may show their interested through physical touch. For instance, they may place their hand on your arm when you're touching or stay close when you're walking together.