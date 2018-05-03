Everyone deals with crushes in their own little way. While some will do their best to keep it in, others can't help but be kind of obvious about it. When it comes to how to tell if someone likes you, astrologers say there are certain things every zodiac sign will do when they secretly have a crush. So if you're curious if someone you like is interested, astrology can help you out.

"We all have our own way of going ga-ga when we start to fall for someone," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "Sometimes it's adorable and other times it might be quirky. Either way, it's never anything to be ashamed of."

According to Mckean, some signs are pretty bad at keeping their interest a secret. "Even when they don't say a thing, actions speak louder than words," she says. "Fire signs, like Aries or Sagittarius, wouldn't have any qualms about keeping it a secret at all. Cancers, Virgos, and Scorpios would keep it close to the cuff but let out telltale signs that they're very much into you."

It's funny because sometimes, you may not have even noticed some of these characteristics in someone else, while it may be their telltale signs that they're falling for you. Here's what you should look out for to see if someone likes you back, based on their zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): They'll Be Upfront About It Tina Gong/Bustle Being one of the most dashing, outgoing, and confident of the signs, it's rare that an Aries will keep it a secret if they have a crush. "They'll make a bee-line for you in order to engage you," Mckean says. But before an Aries makes their approach, they'll be sure to look their very best. "They'll be full of smiles and a sparkle in their eyes," she says. "Not too long into the conversation they'll bring up going out for dinner."

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): They'll Make A Joke Tina Gong/Bustle The Taurean bull is a fixed earth sign ruled by Venus. According to Mckean, being a fixed sign means that they tend to stay in place. "If it wasn't for Venus, the planet that represents love, romance, beauty, among other things, the Taurus love record would be quite scant," she says. "Luckily, Taureans have finely tuned senses and feel deeply, so if they found someone they're interested in, there are telltale signs." When a Taurus sees someone really worth pursuing (because they will wait for someone they deem worthy), they'll make their move. "They'll approach you and tell a joke to break the ice," she says. They're masters at subtle flirtation. "Taureans like their space, but if they give you little taps on your arm or shoulder, they're fully on their way."

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): They Might Act Hot And Cold Tina Gong/Bustle "Dualistic by nature, sometimes you don't know if you're coming or going with a Gemini," Mckean says. Geminis are "equal opportunity communicators". Meaning, they'll talk anyone up. But if a Gemini is starting to fall for someone, things can get confusing. "One of the Gemini twins will be regal towards you, while the other will be cold," she says. Although it may not seem like the best situation, it's actually a good thing. Because as she says, "When a Gemini acts contradictory, that means they're falling hard and fast for you." If they're just crushing, they will be increasingly and creatively expressive. Being an air sign, Geminis like to talk. When they're crushing, they'll also speak with their body language. They may unconsciously flex more, run their fingers through their hair, blink a lot. "When they ask you out on your first date, their eyes will light up, their body language will perk up even more, and their smile will be from ear to ear after they hear you say yes," she says.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): They'll Be Extra Shy Tina Gong/Bustle Even though Cancers are cardinal energy, which means that they initiate actions, they are also a water sign, which tends to make them sensitive and shy, Mckean says. In short, when a Cancer likes someone, they'll be very shy about making an approach. "When they're crushing on you, they'll keep you in their space, and if you make eye contact, they will blush and look away," she says. "They rarely ever will come out and tell you they like you. They will hem and haw; however, the minute they think you're getting away or that someone else caught your attention, they make the fastest beeline towards you that can even outpace an Aries."

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): They'll Show Off A Bit More Tina Gong/Bustle When it comes to crushes, Leos aren't the subtle types. "Although Leos like to be the center of attention, they'll show off a little more when they like someone," Mckean says. When they get more proactive about pursuing you, they will find ways to get you one-on-one. Once they're finally alone with their crush, they'll be warm, sweet, and very attentive. "If you decide to pursue a relationship with a Leo, they will be loyal and affectionate and expect that in return," she says.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): They'll Do Small Favors For You Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos might have a nervous disposition. According to Mckean, their "crushing state" is rather subdued because they're often busy with studying you. "Their crush might not notice because they don't like to be obtrusive," she says. "But while they're crushing, they'll observe you, note your patterns, your habits, and your likes and dislikes. This all takes time." You'll know when a Virgo likes you when they start doing you small favors without you even asking. "They'll make sure the environment is the way you like it and they'll start to wear more of your favorite colors," she says. "They rarely initiate the action of asking you out on a first date, but they would invite you out with a group of people to have a chance to get closer to you in casual setting."

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): They Will Mimic Your Mannerisms Tina Gong/Bustle Libras are ruled by Venus. So it's no surprise that love to a Libra is "one of the life's basics of existence like water or eating," Mckean says. "When they are crushing on you, they don't keep it much of a secret. They'll share with others how amazing they think you are. They aren't shy at all about making the first move, although some of them may act coy, it's just an act." Libras will also mimic their crush's body movements as a way to be in sync with you. After all, it's all about balance with them.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): They'll Play Games Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios tend to secretive and love keeping their cards close to their chest. But when a Scorpio finds someone they can't resist, you'll feel it, Mckean says. Usually it starts with the classic Scorpio stare. "You'll be doing whatever task, chore, or activity, and inexplicably turn around because you felt the weight of their stare on you," she says. "It's not creepy, it's intriguing. With that intrigue, you know a Scorpio is crushing on you." They'll initiate the connection, but they also set things in place so their crush can make the first move. As Mckean says, they typically do this as a sort of "validation test" to see if the crush is mutual. "It may sound like too much of a game for some signs, but the Scorpio knows how to successively raise the intrigue to keep you hooked," she says. "They are very loyal and are known to be intense and passionate."

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): They'll Let You Know In An Adorable Way Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius is another sign that can't keep a secret. "It's not because of malevolence in any way, but the archers were born to sling the arrows of truth everywhere they go," Mckean says. "Sagittarius is a fire sign, and a natural-born traveller, so they will not beat around the bush when they meet someone they like." Sagittarius need positive interactions in order to crush on someone. But once they do, they make it obvious. According to Mckean, they're the type to "trip over their own feet as they bend down to rip a bunch of dandelions for you." It's very sweet.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): They'll Make You A Priority Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns are known for being pretty reserved and disciplined. For them, it's all work before play. But when they crush on someone, they'll make the approach slowly but surely. "When a Capricorn is crushing on you, they approach you like something they learned out of a good-manners textbook," Mckean says. "It might feel unreal, but the awkwardness will verify how genuine the Capricorn is being." Caps really aren't known for being awkward since they always like to give off the illusion that they're super composed and put together. "Their manners are impeccable when they're crushing on you and they'll make you feel on top of the world," she says.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): They'll Be Nervous Around You Tina Gong/Bustle To an Aquarius, everyone is their friend. As Mckean says, they're gifted with the ability to be detached about emotional issues and to be objective about solving problems. So that makes them pretty chill in general. But when an Aquarius starts acting different, like they'll get nervous or start fidgeting, that's when you know they have a crush. "While this is happening, they have a smile on their face and a new glow to them," she says. "They might even walk with a small skip in their step. This is an Aquarius that's majorly crushing on someone new."