7 Things You Should Be Doing When You're Ovulating, According To Experts

Most women don't spend too much time thinking about how they can adjust their life according to their menstrual cycle, but there's something powerful about listening to your body and working with your natural fluctuations of hormones. For instance, there are a number of things you should be doing when you're ovulating, because during this period of your cycle, you energy levels tend to be higher, which can make certain activities more appealing and completed with ease. Cycle syncing is a system that involves adjusting your habits, including your workouts, diet, and even socialization, to match up with the different stages of your menstrual cycle, and the practice is catching on with many women.

"It is essential for women who want to optimize their health and well-being to be in sync with their cycles — menstruation and ovulation being the peak times of getting in sync," holistic fertility specialist Dr. Aumatma Shah tells Bustle. "In general, ovulation can be thought of as the season of summer. It is the time of our full potential. It is a good time to be out and about, socializing, making connections, doing presentations for work, or meeting the love of your life."

Ovulation in particular is a good time to engage in specific activities, since estrogen and testosterone levels are high, and the verbal and social centers of the brain are stimulated by these hormones. To make the most of out of this cycle, you'll want to start doing these seven things when ovulating.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "When ovulating you will feel more energetic so now is the time to push your workout and enjoy the extra endurance," Dr. Carolyn DeLucia, OB/GYN and RealSelf contributor tells Bustle. "Even though we cannot always plan it, if there is a time to run a marathon or triathlon mid cycle would be ideal. That extra energy may just help you a little bit when you need the push to beat your best time ever."

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Thanks to the peak of estrogen levels, ovulation gives us the urge to connect. During this time, women feel more energetic and free to communicate. "The connection may not only be sexual, but charismatic," says Dr. DeLucia. "So I recommend you socialize and have fun."

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle During ovulation is a great time to go on a date with someone new. "If you are single, this is the point in the month that you may feel most confident," says Dr. DeLucia. "Take advantage of it." Not only will you feel more social, but your sense of smell also happens to be stronger during ovulation, which could include becoming more attracted to a person's pheromones.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Ovulation is a great time to spend outside, especially if you suffer from asthma. One study published in the American Journal Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine found that women's asthma symptoms improve during and around ovulation, making it a great time to enjoy nature.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Ovulation is a good time to brainstorm creative ideas or take on a different perspective. "You know that long overdue conversation that you've wanted to have with your partner? Now is the time to do it," says Dr. Shah. "During ovulation, you are most likely to be empathetic and listen, and likewise, your partner is also more likely to be able to hear you. This is also a likelier time that you can come up with an amicable solution that you may not have thought of otherwise."

alfa27/fotolia "There is a lot to syncing your food choices with your cycle," says Dr. Shah. "During the ovulation phase, it's optimal to choose the leaner white meats for protein rather than red meat. Save the red meat for your menstrual cycle. And, if your body does well with salads, this would be the time it would be beneficial to eat more salads."