7 Thoughtful Father’s Day Gifts From Tesco, Because You Can't Keep Buying Him Socks

Dads are notoriously hard to buy for. Sure, they might say they don't want anything, but can you truly look at the dejected face of the man who has received novelty socks eight years in a row and feel nothing? He raised you, he fed you, he changed your dirty nappies, and watched your school plays. The least you can do is get him a gift that he will actually like. So, here's some thoughtful father's day presents from Tesco, because I know sometimes it can end up last minute and a good supermarket is the best option you've got. But rest assured — you can put the "Best Dad" mug down.

Father's Day presents don't have to be extravagant and expensive, because neither of those necessarily mean the present will be good, or that your Dad will like it. The important thing in picking the perfect gift for someone is to show you thought about them, what they would like, and show that you care. Thinking outside the box a little this year, consider how you want your Dad to know you love him and express through a thoughtful present he won't have to pretend to like. Tesco have you covered this year, so you can make up for the Christmas slippers incident.

1. Cook Him Dinner Giphy Whatever your Dad's favourite dinner is, you'll definitely find the ingredients in Tesco. Cooking a nice lunch for him this Father's Day is the perfect way to show that you care. And if you're not sure where to start, Tesco have even come up with some great recipes from Bacon and Whiskey Brownies to Rum-Glazed Salmon.

2. Grooming Hamper Giphy Tesco have plenty of grooming and skincare products available for men, but instead of just grabbing the first thing you see, add a special touch by making a small hamper. Buy a basket or present box, some crepe or packing paper, and put together a gift set tailored especially to your dad. You can choose from classic Dad faves like Old Spice, Paul Smith, and FCUK. Add in some skincare essentials like L'Oreal Men Expert Moisturiser or Gillette Razors to complete things.

3. Great Wine Giphy There's a reason people give wine as a present so often, but knowing what to pick can be super daunting. Look, if you don't know anything about wine, don't fret. Tesco are way ahead of you and have compiled some of the best and most popular bottles that they stock. So if all you know about vino is that it's either red, white, or rosé, try perhaps this bottle of Malbec, or if you want get really flashy, they stock a Freixenet prosecco that comes in a stunning bottle.

5. Brunch Giphy Seeing as Father's Day this year lies on a Sunday, you have the opportunity ace present-giving by cooking brunch for your Dad. Tesco is literally your one-stop-shop for ingredients so all you have to do is settle on what to make. You can also team up with other family members and do this as a group present. Whether you pick a traditional Full English, a meat-free feast, or eggs benedict, cooking breakfast for your Dad is a really thoughtful way to show you appreciate him.

6. Perfect Summer Drinks Giphy If you want to go for a non-alcoholic option, Tesco have a range of great craft colas and lemonades. Fentiman's Curiousity Cola and Fever Tree's Madagascan Cola are two of the best and are both really reasonably priced. They also have good beer options that you can keep chilled in the fridge, because you are a present giving pro. Try BrewDog's Punk IPA or maybe Bank's Amber Bitter.

7. His Favourite Game Giphy Yes, that's right, you can buy Playstation 4 and XBOX One games in Tesco. So you have no excuse for not getting a Father's Day gift your Dad will actually use. Aside from classics like Rocket League, Crash Bandicoot, and Assassins Creed Origins, there is also new faves like Fifa 18 and UFC 3. You're pretty much spoiled for choice.