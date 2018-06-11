What Dish You Should Make Your Dad For Father's Day, Based On His Zodiac Sign

On Sunday, June 17, we celebrate all the dads and father figures. Because he doesn't need another tie, why not treat him to a delectable meal? What dish should you make your dad for Father's Day, based on his zodiac sign? Depending on his birth date, I can tell you exactly what he'll enjoy chowing down on most — and he deserves it.

Shopping for Father's Day is so hard. He already has a tool set and matching belt. He doesn't need anymore collectible beer bottle openers. The whoopee cushion was cute, but that was a one-time thing. What's a person to do? Well, as the old adage goes, the fastest way to a man's heart is through his stomach (a sentiment that, obviously, applies to every person on the planet, but I digress). Seeing as your dad spent plenty of years making sure you were well-fed — be that through his masterful grill skills or masterful picking up McDonald's on the way home skills — it only makes sense to say "thanks" by whipping him up something of your own creation.

If you're looking for inspiration, I've got just the ticket: one of these irresistible treats. Happy Father's Day, Pops!

1. Aquarius Averie Cooks If your dad is an Aquarius, then he must be one-of-a-kind — truly original in every way. Instead of traditional, opt for something unique, like these taco-stuffed avocados from Averie Cooks. Everything tastes better when it's served in an avocado.

2. Pisces Baked By Rachel Pisces has a ton of friends and loves nothing more than having a few drinks with his crew. For Father's Day this year, quench his thirst with pineapple whiskey sour from Baked By Rachel. How refreshing!

3. Aries Bake Love Give Dad's an Aries, which means he loves comfort food. He'll like this lasagna from Bake Love Give so much, he'll go back for seconds. And! It can be frozen for later. Bonus.

4. Taurus Brown Eyed Baker Taurus is the practical sign of the zodiac, so prepare these cast iron skillet cheeseburgers from Brown Eyed Baker for him this Father's Day, and he'll be happy as a clam.

5. Gemini Inside Bru Crew Life Pops is a Gemini, which means he has a hard time making up his mind — something you've always found kinda precious. Since he likes a little bit of everything, this Father's Day, serve him this cherry chocolate mousse parfait from Inside Bru Crew Life. He won't be disappointed.

6. Cancer Deliciously Yum Nobody appreciates a good meal like Cancer, and a salad isn't going to cut it. Celebrate Dad with this mac and cheese from Deliciously Yum. Fair warning: this dish isn't going to last very long.

7. Leo A Farmgirl's Dabbles If your dad's a Leo, he's probably the generous type, and he'll want something he can share with his friends and family. This slow cooker island pulled pork from A Farmgirl's Dabbles is packed with flavor and can feed an army.

8. Virgo Hummingbird High Virgo prefers to eat healthy, so why not whip up these spelt and almond meal chocolate chip cookies from Hummingbird High? They're vegan and whole grain and refined sugar-free. Win.

9. Libra A Cozy Kitchen Nothing pleases Libra like a good BBQ. Mimic the experience with these oven ribs with peach bourbon BBQ sauce, from A Cozy Kitchen. Dad's mouth won't know what hit it.

10. Scorpio Willowbird Baking Scorpio is fierce and loves food with a little kick, so this hot sausage and tomatoes over fried polenta from Willowbird Baking is going to make his tastebuds dance.

11. Sagittarius Dessert Now, Dinner Later Nothing makes Sagittarius happy like traveling and experiencing new cultures. Bring Italy to Father's Day with this pesto gnocchi with sausage and peppers from Dessert Now, Dinner Later.