7 Times Tom Holland Actually Was Spider-Man IRL

As most fans of the famously kindhearted Spider-Man star could probably tell you, Tom Holland's penchant for the heroic far exceeds the good deeds his character performs onscreen. In fact, ever since Holland emerged as the newest Spider-Man titleholder, the actor seems to have embodied the essence of his character to the fullest extent.

With the release of Avengers: Infinity War, which broke major box-office records when it opened last month, the buzz over Holland's real-life Spidey sense seems to have kicked up quite a bit. (For those who've yet to watch the latest Marvel superhero installation, Holland's Spider-Man provides the Avengers movie with perhaps its most tear-jerking moment.) And the fact that he has made some heroic moves in real life doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering Holland's long-established habit of wearing the Spider-Man suit in real life and generally behaving in line with the superhero character's do-gooder ways. More often than not, Holland manages to do both at the same time.

Those fans who've perused Holland's Instagram account as of late probably already know this. In fact, about six weeks ago, the actor posted a sweet photo series to Instagram, the first image of which shows Holland fist bumping a kid while donning his Spider-Man costume.

But, for all those Spider-Man enthusiasts who don't want to wait until 2019 (when Avengers 4 and the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel are planned for release) to see Holland carrying out the superhero's legacy, here's a look at seven times Tom Holland actually was Spider-Man, to tide you over.

1 When He Visited A Los Angeles Children's Hospital Children's Hospital Los Angeles on YouTube Perhaps Holland's most famous "real-life Spider-Man" moment came in July 2017, following Homecoming's release, when the actor hung out with some truly adorable kids during a visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Of course, he showed up wearing the Spidey suit.

2 When He Found A Stray Dog & Took It To The Vet Koki Nagahama/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Holland might not be donning his typical Spider-Man ensemble in this iteration of his real-life heroism — but still, he manages to embody the essence of the superhero character in a distinctly heartwarming way. According to a report by Us Weekly, in May, Holland found a stray dog and took it to the vet. Why? Just to make sure the dog was OK. The actor chronicled the rescue mission via his Instagram story (video here) May 8, conceivably in an attempt to find the dog's rightful owner. "If it's your dog, please let us know," Holland says in the video. "We're going to take him to the vet to make sure he's all OK." The ridiculously wholesome videos have been reposted to Twitter in the aftermath of his admirable act of random kindness.

3 At The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Red Carpet Premiere Marvel Entertainment on YouTube It seems there couldn't have been a better occasion to arrive fully decked out in his character's iconic costume than the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere, where Holland made quite the entrance on the evening's red carpet. Or rather, Spider-Man made quite the entrance.

4 During A Taping Of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube The first-ever trailer for Homecoming premiered during a December 2016 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, wherein the talkshow stage was stormed by an influx of Spider-Man lookalikes, all dressed in the character's signature garb. Naturally, Holland was one of them.

5 In His Free Time, Apparently tomholland2013 on Instagram As those who follow Holland on Instagram have probably seen before, the Spider-Man title character has been known to post photos of himself executing some of Spider-Man's signature moves (in what appears to be Holland's recreational down time, no less). Who still isn't convinced this guy might actually be Spider-Man?

6 While Blowing Off Steam In Between Takes Per Holland's Instagram feed, it looks like the actor's commitment to becoming Spider-Man seems to have begun on the set of Homecoming. He posted a video in January captioned, "In between shots" that shows Holland taking the opportunity to play some golf while wearing the Spidey suit.