In a world where you can access your emails from just about anywhere, where the insta pressure is real, and where you need to be picture perfect at all times, it can be easy to lose yourself. If you’re not hustling, it can feel like you’re taking your foot off the pedal. However, it’s in moments of calm that you get clarity to work out your next move. Mindfulness is a great step in self care but it can be so difficult to know where to start. Here are seven UK books on meditation and mindfulness that will help you find your zen. You might be panicking inside but these books will help you silence the doubting voices and sit quietly for longer than thirty seconds before you start worrying about where your life is going.

It's been said that comparison is the thief of joy and I can't help but agree with that sentiment. While I am as attached to my phone as the next person, when I lose myself down a social media rabbit hole of #couplegoals and Transformation Tuesdays, I can end up feeling seriously miserable. And while taking time out for a coffee date or a long walk by yourself is a good thing, the majority of us end up spending the entire time wondering what emails we're missing and puzzling over how everyone else can afford to travel 40 weeks of the year. Learning to quiet your mind is a whole other thing entirely. But it may be one of the best things you can learn to do.

Here are seven UK books that'll help you with the first step on that journey. With these books, you'll be able to begin learning how to quiet your mind, sleep better, and perhaps be all round a little bit more content.

1. 'Quiet' by Fearne Cotton With impeccable style, a beaming smile, and glow that seems to come from within, if I can get a little bit of whatever Fearne Cotton is having, I'll be one happy customer. The Sunday Times best-selling author and presenter published Quiet in Dec. 2018 and it's the no nonsense handbook for surviving life as we know it. With interviews from other phenomenal people like Billie Piper and Bryony Gordon about how they cope, and sometimes how they don't, Quiet will leave you feeling incredibly comforted but also equipped with new techniques to quiet the mind, relax the body, and let go. You can order it here.

2. 'The Headspace Guide To Meditation & Mindfulness' by Andy Puddicombe Headspace is the hugely popular meditation and mindfulness app you can download straight to your phone. If you're someone who struggles to concentrate or sleep then I couldn't recommend it more. Andy Puddicombe is the voice of Headspace and considered one of the UK's foremost mindfulness experts. After spending time as a buddhist monk, he's made it his goal to get people to take ten minutes out of their day to sit in the here and now. This guide will give you practical tips as to how you can incorporate meditation into your super busy schedule and feel all of its benefits. You can order it here.

3. 'The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read (and Your Children Will Be Glad That You Did)' by Philippa Perry It can sometimes feel like the biggest judge and jury of parenting is social media. Whether you're a new parent, an old parent, an aspiring parent, or just like reflecting back on your own childhood, renowned psychotherapist Philippa Perry breaks down what's really important when it comes to the family home in The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read (and Your Children Will Be Glad That You Did). Instead of mapping out a list of definite do's and don'ts, Perry will help you understand your own childhood, make peace with your experiences, and take that forward into your relationships. You can order it here.

4. 'Goddess Rituals: Invoke the Powers of the Goddesses to Improve Your Life' by Roni Jay Published in July 2019 Goddess Rituals: Invoke the Powers of the Goddesses to Improve Your Life is essential reading for anyone who wants to feel truly in touch with their feminine power. By walking readers through the myths associated with popular, enduring goddesses from a variety of spiritual traditions, Roni Jay will help you establish your needs and desires and how to get them met. With 50 rituals covering love, lust, loss, prosperity, and fertility, Jay will leave you feeling super empowered and in touch with you own magic. You can order it here.

5. 'The Effortless Mind: Meditation for the Modern World' by Will Williams If you want to learn how to silence the mind and meditate from one of the leading voices and experts on meditation in the UK, then you need to pick up The Effortless Mind: Meditation for the Modern World. Using his Vedic-inspired method of meditation Will Williams has taught thousands of people how to slow down through his workshops. Documenting their stories, the practical things you can incorporate into your day, and the awesome effects meditating can have The Effortless Mind is the perfect guide for anyone who finds it hard to truly stop. You can order it here.

6. 'Good Vibes Good Life' by Vex King If you don't follow Vex King on Instagram already then you need to. A inspirational speaker with a phenomenal story, King had an extremely difficult childhood. He faced racist abuse and his family found themselves homeless on a few occasions. Despite this, King thrived and found that people often came to him for advice. He compiled all of this, along with beautiful illustrations and practical messages about living positively, in Good Vibes Good Life. Incredibly relatable, reading King's writing is like getting the best advice ever off a good friend. You can order it here.

7. 'Ten To Zen' by Owen O'Kane How often do you wake up, realise you're already running a little late, and write the day off there and then? Psychotherapist and mental health professional Owen O'Kane realises that in the morning you have about ten minutes to shower, ten minutes to get ready, ten minutes to eat, and ten minutes to get out of the door. That doesn't leave a whole lot of time to sit down and meditate. Through Ten to Zen he'll teach you the mindfulness, cognitive behavioural therapy, psychotherapy, and eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy techniques you can carry into your day to feel calmer, happier, and less on edge. You can order it here.