Ever heard anyone boldly tell you that it seems like one of your chakras might be out of balance? Well, it's possible that if you have been the recipient of such a claim that a.) you don't know what that means, and b.) don't know why such a thing might matter. But according to some, knowing how to keep your chakras in balance is a very positive — if not crucial — aspect of self-care where all things life are concerned. Which means the chakras could certainly be worth learning about, no?

International spiritual life coach, and Reiki master, Omaria Tucker, an intuitive consultant who helps her clients evolve on their spiritual path on the day-to-day, tells Bustle that chakras are spinning wheels of energy centers located in your body, according to Buddhist and Hindu philosophy.

"Each [of the seven main] energy centers is associated with a specific organ, endocrine system, emotional reaction, and spiritual concern as an individual," Tucker says. "When these energy centers are overactive or under-active, individuals can experience concerns in their daily life."

Depending on which chakra is out of balance, Tucker says, there can be physical or emotional symptoms that show up. It can be anything from being unwilling to try new things, to fatigue, to feeling a lot of anxiety in social situations. Each chakra is also connected to a different color, element, and function.

Kundalini business coach and meditation teacher, Brianna Rose, who helps clients tap into their personal and professional potential, tells Bustle something similar about chakras, that each of the seven "represents a set of emotions which can drastically impact our radiance, health, and overall success in life."

As for which chakra is which, and what they control?

The root chakra, the first chakra, Rose says, represents our security and survival as well as money. If the root chakra is imbalanced, you might have money issues, fear of moving forward in your life, and even adrenal fatigue. The color for this is deep red.

The sacral chakra, which is the second chakra, represents our sexuality and creativity, Rose says. If this is imbalanced you will struggle in relationships and how to connect with your inner and outworld. The color of this chakra is orange-red.

Now, the third chakra, the solar plexus chakra, represents your personal power, and if this is imbalanced you will struggle with standing up for yourself, making your voice heard, and being seen, Rose says. This chakra is yellow.

The heart chakra, the fourth chakra, Rose says, not unsurprisingly, represents love. If imbalanced you can either be burning yourself out by being a people-pleaser or you may be so closed off to love that you self-sabotage all relationships. The heart chakra is blue.

Next, the throat chakra represents your voice, Rose says. If imbalanced you'll often feel like you aren't being heard AKA you'll be the "doormat" in relationships. The throat chakra is purple.

Then, the sixth chakra, or the "third eye chakra" represents your psychic sight, Rose says. If imbalanced you will not be connected to your intuition and often feel disconnected from your life, as if you're just "riding the wave." The third eye chakra is gray.

The crown chakra, the seventh chakra, the one right on the top of your head, represents your spiritual connection. If imbalanced, you'll be disconnected from love and from yourself, Rose says. This chakra is multi-colored.

Yes, this all seems like it's a lot to keep track of, and there are a lot of areas to care for. But some of the actions you can take towards chakra hygiene are pretty straightforward. You just need to have a little faith in these habits.

Tucker says that there are at least two simple ways to actively practice balancing your chakras daily. One includes the use of color therapy, and another is incorporating crystals in your daily life.

"Each practice can be used individually or together to help you to become more balanced," Tucker says. Tucker gives the root chakra, located at the base of the spine, as an example.

"It is also known as the Muladhara chakra in Sanskrit," Tucker says. "When this center is either overactive or under-active, you may have a hard time standing up for yourself, have concerns with family and group safety, experience a lack of abundance, or feel low on the totem pole."

One way to bring to balance is to incorporate the color red in your daily life as a form of color therapy, Tucker says. You can do this by wearing red clothing, using red candles, or eating foods like red raspberries and strawberries.

"This will help you connect to the root cause of the underlying issues of why you feel fearful and unsafe in certain situations," Tucker says.

Another daily practice that can be incorporated to assist with balancing the chakras is to use crystals, Tucker says. As an energy healing tool, crystals are used to absorb energy that is no longer helping our energetic and physical bodies.

But what can a simple rock do, you ask?

"These 'rocks' are useful because they are tangible. They are physical forms that have powerful vibrations. Their energy continues to connect with you when you wear them close skin or place them in your environment," Tucker says.

See, with every thought and intention, these crystals pick up on your unique vibrational energy, and can work to amplify the positive vibes you are cultivating as you heal, Tucker says

"When using them with your chakras, there a some crystals that have specific healing properties that assist your issues," Tucker says. "For example, for someone who has a hard time speaking up to defend themselves, or is afraid to follow their dreams, this may be signs of an overactive or under-active throat chakra."

So in the case of being able to speak up for yourself, for example, wearing an Amazonite crystal bracelet would be beneficial, Tucker says. It assists us with developing our communication skills and learning how to use our words and emotions to communicate more effectively. A little research on which crystals help which issues can be a great way to use this tactic.

There are also plenty of chakra balancing meditations! One that Kedar Nath, founder of The Yogi Press, who was spiritually initiated at Bihar School of Yoga, tells Bustle, simply consists of visualization and deep breathing.

"Close your eyes and fix your awareness at the root chakra. Breathe deeply and visualize the root chakra expanding with each inhalation and contracting with each exhalation," Nath says.

Practice this for 5-10 minutes and then repeat the process, employing this breathing technique at each of the chakras until you reach the crown chakra.

I don't know about you, but I am beginning to feel more balanced already!