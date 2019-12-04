The festive season is in full swing, and you literally can’t escape all the Christmas cheer. Needless to say, when it comes to December 25, apart from the presents and family time, food really does take centre stage. I mean, is it’s really Christmas without the traditional Christmas lunch we all know and love? But for plant-based eaters, having good vegan Christmas recipes can make or break the holiday.

In 2015, it was revealed that a massive 87% of people in the UK said it wouldn’t be a proper Christmas dinner without a turkey. But with veganism on the rise and turkey being, uh, dry and kind of bland, it’s time to get creative with what’s served up on the Christmas table.

According to Vegan Society, vegans and vegetarians could make up a quarter of the British population in 2025, and flexitarians just under half of all UK consumers. And on top of that, more than a quarter of all evening meals in the UK are vegan or vegetarian. So now is a better time than any to prepare a plant-based feast.

Being vegan doesn’t mean you have to miss out on deliciousness this Christmas, and below is a list of the best recipes to make all your meat- and diary-eating friends super jealous.

Mushroom Wellington Shutterstock If you’re tired of boring nut roasts, why not try this spin on the classic beef wellington? Stuffed full of mushrooms, spinach and flakey puff pastry, this mushroom wellington recipe is the perfect dish to take centre stage on the Christmas spread.

Nut Roast I’m sure most veggies and vegans have had to suffer through a lifetime of bland nut roasts, but this vegan nut roast recipe literally looks like a beautiful Christmas wreath. It’s decorated with parsnip crisps and pumpkin seeds.

Gingerbread People Shutterstock Everyone needs a sweet treat or ten over the Christmas period, and gingerbread is a festive staple. This vegan gingerbread people recipe still has all the Christmasy spices just without the butter and eggs.

'Pigs in Blankets' Even the meatiest of Christmas trimmings can be turned into a plant-based dish. This pigs in blankets recipe by Quorn uses vegan sausages and vegan ham, and looks totally delicious.

Gravy Shutterstock Is it even a roast without a good gravy? Unfortunately, most homemade gravies come with the addition of meat stock and butter. But this delicious and easy vegan gravy recipe incorporates mushrooms, onions, and garlic to give a rich umami flavour.

‘Smoked Salmon’ Hors D'oeuvres Impress your mates at the Christmas party with some vegan smoked salmon hors d'oeuvres. Instead of fish, the recipe calls for carrots and yummy vegan cream cheese served with dry seaweed for that taste of the ocean.