With a new year about to begin, who doesn’t love a bit of a challenge? One that’s proving to be popular and ever-growing is Veganuary. The month-long task simply requires participants to give up meat, dairy, and eggs for January. It’s a great stepping stone for those curious about a plant-based diet. Perhaps you want to try out a new diet, or you want to make your lifestyle more environmentally-friendly, either way it's helpful to know where to start and what Veganuary recipes to eat.

The folks over at Veganuary have a mission to “inspire and support people to try vegan, drive corporate change, and create a global mass movement championing compassionate food choices with the aim of ending animal farming.” According to the Guardian, in 2019, a whopping 250,000 people participated in Veganuary, making it the most popular year since it launched back in 2014. 178 countries around the world have participated with more than 200 new vegan products and menus launched for Veganuary 2019.

But it’s all well and good participating, but if you don’t have imaginative recipes and a clear cut idea of what you’re going to chow down over the month, it might be more of a challenge than it needs to be. So to kick things off, here are seven recipes to try out for Veganuary 2020:

1. Falafel Burgers Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images There’s no doubt, falafel is a vegan staple, easy to make and easy to find on the go. This BBC Good Food recipe slightly alters the traditional falafel by turning it into burgers. Pair with pita bread, and some spicy tomato salsa and green salad.

2. Chimichurri Cauliflower Steaks Cauliflower has definitely become the “it” vegetarian food right about now. Whether you’re having it in steaks, as buffalo wings or even as a rice alternative — this vegetable is super versatile. These Cauliflower "Steaks" With Chimichurri Sauce from Good Housekeeping are the perfect star in a dish and it only takes 20 minutes to make!

3. Vegan Mac ’n’ Cheese The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images Going vegan doesn’t mean you have to miss out on your fave dishes. This BBC Good Food vegan mac ’n’ cheese recipe has all the warm creaminess and cheesiness of the beloved pasta dish, just without the dairy. The secret? Cashew nuts and nutritional yeast!

4. Mediterranean Tomato Tart Perfect for a dinner party or just throughout the week. This Mediterranean tomato tart from the Veganuary website looks fancy but it’s super easy to make, especially because nobody has time to make puff pastry from scratch! And of course, delicious.

5. Bengal coconut dal Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images This wholesome Bengal coconut dal recipe from Anjum Anand is a perfect winter warmer, there’s cardamom pods, cumin, cloves, cinnamon and mustard seeds running through and even some fresh coconut for extra flavour. split chickpeas, the basis of this daal are also packed full of proteins.

6. Lime and Mango Cheesecake Made with fresh mangos and limes, and a crunchy coconut base, this cheesecake recipe from Veganuary will bring the tropical sun into a somewhat dreary January. And similarly to vegan mac ‘n’ cheese, all the creamy goodness comes from soaked cashew nuts.