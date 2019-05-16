Summertime is right around the corner which means beer gardens, outdoor cinemas, and most importantly, BBQ season is upon us. Right now, there are loads of vegan summer recipes that are light, refreshing, packed full of flavour and will actually fill you up. And they are the perfect complement to the (hopefully) beautiful weather over the warmer months.

Plant-based food is popular now more than ever. And demand for meat-free products rose by a huge 987% in 2017. And according to Guardian, one in eight Brits are now vegetarian or vegan. So whether you're looking for the perfect side dish to compliment a summer BBQ, or a fully-loaded salad that will actually keep you satisfied, there are tonnes of dishes ideal for summer that will impress your mates. And no, you don't have to be a vegan to get stuck into these plant-based recipes. Cutting down on your meat intake here and there is actually recommended by the NHS. And let's be honest, meat is expensive, so if you're trying to save some money, these vegan recipes are a great way to start.

Whether you try these recipes out as a part of meat-free Mondays ,or you just need some more inspiration, these vegan summer recipes are for you:

1. Lemony Arugula Salad With Crispy Shallot Stocksy / Dejan Beokovic Salads are the ultimate Summer meal but they can get pretty repetitive pretty fast, why not add this Minimalist Baker lemony recipe with mouth-watering crispy shallots to your rotation? Find the recipe here.

2. Smoky Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Carrots Youtube vegan sensation Sweet Potato Soul has created this delicious roasted veg dish, she's also proving sprouts aren't just for Christmas with this sweet and smoky veg side dish perfect for those summer months. Find the recipe here.

3. Easy Guacamole Chip and dip is a fundamental part of any summer dinner party, and this quick guacamole recipe from Simply Delicious will definitely impress your guests. Find the recipe here.

4. Kale & Chilli Pesto Penne Micky Wiswedel / Stocksy It's impossible to go wrong with a good plate of pesto and pasta. This Waitrose recipe is a slight spin on the classic dish with the addition of kale and would make a wonderful addition to any BBQ table spread. Find the recipe here.

5. Crunchy Vegan Coleslaw Stocksy / Pixel Stories A must have at a BBQ is a crunchy coleslaw, a fitting compliment to any juicy burger. This BBC Good Food slaw recipe takes literally no time at all to make and is a bit of twist on the classic coleslaw with the addition of peas. Find the recipe here.

6. Tex-Mex Three Bean Potato Salad This is essentially two beloved side dishes combined into one — potato salad and bean salad. This will definitely keep you full and this quick recipe from I Love Vegan combines all the best bits, but minus the mayo. Instead of boring boiled potatoes this recipe called for roasted ones. Find the recipe here.

7. Cajun Roasted Cauliflower Steaks With Chimichurri Sauce Cameron Whitman / Stocksy Cauliflower is still the reigning "it" food right now in the plant-based world, and this recipe by Vegan Richa adds a new flavoursome twist to the cauliflower steak with a tangy chimichurri sauce. Find the recipe here.