Astrologically, the bajiggity energy of this summer is almost over. And, in the words of Wilson Phillips: "Things'll go your way if you hold on for one more day." As you prepare to say goodbye to this cruel, cruel summer and welcome in fresh fall feels, Virgo season 2018 astrology predictions can give all zodiac signs something to hold on to. While the karmic energy of this summer likely has you dwelling on everything you lack, Virgo season will help shift your mindset to abundance.

Overall, the predictions for Virgo season are promising, but only those who go into it with a positive attitude will have an easy transition. If you're mired in the dark and twisty, you can expect to attract more of the same. "[Virgo season is] a reminder to be impeccable in our thoughts and words as they create our reality and impact others as well as the world around us," Michelle Karén, author, astrologer, and shaman, wrote on her website. "We are also required to pay attention to both the obvious and the subtle messages we receive on a constant basis that validate or invalidate the choices we are making."

The good news is that if you actively work with the universe and your intentions are good, positive things will most certainly come your way. The bad news is that this is going to require a lot of effort. You'll have to monitor your thoughts, intentions, and actions every moment of every day. If you think of it like a mental workout, and commit to putting in the work, all of the astrology predictions for Virgo season will bring you a bounty good luck. When you consider the alternative, this is really the only viable option.

1 Out With The Old Giphy If you've been carrying some heavy burdens you're ready to lay down, Virgo season is an ideal time to lighten your load. Saturn turns direct Sept. 6, and it's going to allow you to resolve some difficult issues related to power and control. "These past months forced us to examine our relationship to structure, discipline and authority," Karén explained. "Clearing our past required hard work. On a renewed foundation, we are now ready to start a new book in our lives."

2 Develop A New Relationship With Money Giphy The attitude you bring into Virgo season is particularly important when it comes to money. If you approach your financial situation from a place of lack instead of abundance, your money problems could persist. When it comes to any financial exchanges, don't settle for less than you're worth because you're afraid you won't get it. There's a 100 percent chance you won't get what you want if you fail to step outside of your comfort zone and take a chance. You are worthy, and the universe has your back.

3 An Unlucky Moon Cycle Giphy While the summer of 2018 brought myriad super moons and eclipses, the September moon cycle is going to be a little different. Karén referred to this as the moon being void of course, which means that it won't form a major aspect with any planet before it enters a particular sign. Because of this, she recommended that you don't schedule anything important or make any major decisions Sept. 1-4, 6-8, 10-12, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, and 22. That's a lot of days to block out, so check out the exact times of day to avoid on each date on her website.

4 Mercury Becomes An Unlikely Ally Giphy In general, any astrological mention of Mercury usually induces feelings of dread. However, after Mercury goes direct in late August and enters Virgo in early September, it's going to behave exactly the opposite of how it acts when its doing its bajiggity backspin. "[You'll] improve your critical thinking skills. Dealing with details becomes natural and easy," Tarot-Astrology noted on its website. While this might seem totally bananas, don't question this gift. Just go with it.

5 Beware Of Ultimatums Giphy When Venus enters Scorpio Sept. 9, Tarot-Astrology cautioned that you might be tempted to let everyone know that there are two ways to do things: your way, or not at all. Think before you issue an ultimatum, especially if you're coming from a place of jealousy. Ultimatums almost never work, and they usually create a big personal mess that needs to be mopped up later with tears if regret.

6 Harness The Energy Of Jupiter Sextile Pluto Giphy Jupiter sextile Pluto is a major Virgo season 2018 planetary aspect happening Sept. 12, and it's going to usher in powerful positive energy, which makes it an ideal time to work toward something that benefits the greater good. "A strong urge to reform something in your life will coincide with an opportunity to do just that. Go with the flow and take full advantage of the opportunities that open up in front of you," Astrologer Jamie Partridge urged on Astrology King. "This should be a time of great satisfaction with your achievements. Your success should be accompanied by more influence and popularity."