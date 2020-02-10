Off-the-shoulder dresses have made multiple headlines in the past week. After MP Tracey Brabin's dress caused "outrage" on social media, it was only natural the shoulder trend would dominate the 2020 Oscars red carpet. A high proportion of acting talent chose to bare their shoulders at the glittery ceremony, with off-the-shoulder numbers and one-shouldered gowns appearing again and again.

Both Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie opted for darker looks; Theron donning a slitted Dior Couture gown and Robbie choosing a ribbony vintage Chanel design. Cynthia Erivo and Salma Hayek went the opposite direction, turning up in pure white pieces. Mindy Kaling and Rebel Wilson, meanwhile, ditched the monochromatic theme, dressing in yellow and gold respectively.

No matter which colour they chose, these famous faces had one thing in common: their shoulders became the star of the show. Some were left bare; others adorned in glittery straps and elegant pleats. Buying their exact looks, or an extremely close copy, will seriously cost you. But the high street has plenty of Oscars-inspired dresses to peruse through.

So whether you're looking for an investment piece to wear for years to come or have a fancy event to attend, here's a few pieces inspired by this year's biggest Oscars trend. (P.S. If you were also taken with MP Brabin's "controversial" look, you can buy the actual thing on eBay.)

1. Margot Robbie's Off-The-Shoulder Look Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ASOS Missguided Bardot Maxi Dress, £22, ASOS Margot Robbie stunned in an off-the-shoulder vintage Chanel gown. Copy her slightly gothic look with this gorgeous Bardot gown by Missguided. Available in UK size 4 to 16.

2. Charlize Theron's Fallen Shoulder Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images ASOS Vesper Plus Maxi Dress, £62, ASOS Dior Couture and Charlize Theron go together like fish and chips. The actor's elegant black gown featured a thigh-high slit and a lopsided strap. This budget-friendly ASOS look comes with a pretty similar silhouette. Available in UK size 18 to 28.

3. Salma Hayek's Angelic Gown Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Forever Unique White Sequin One Sleeve Maxi Dress, £360, Forever Unique Salma Hayek looked like she'd stepped down from heaven in this pure white Gucci gown. Strangely enough, Forever Unique has designed a dress with the same billowing sleeve. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

4. Rebel Wilson's Golden Number Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The Outnet Badgley Mischka Off-The-Shoulder Tulle Gown, £326, The Outnet Rebel Wilson was a golden goddess in a sequinned V-neck gown by Jason Wu. Bare your shoulders just like her in this seamless Badgley Mischka design. Available in UK size 4 to 20.

5. Cynthia Erivo's Dramatic Design Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images PrettyLittleThing Champagne One Shoulder Satin Maxi Dress, £17, PrettyLittleThing It may be a little difficult to replicate Cynthia Erivo's glittering Versace gown without spending hundreds, if not thousands, but you can easily take a cue from her bold sense of style. With a striking cut-out and asymmetric strap, this PrettyLittleThing dress will command the room a la Erivo. Available in UK size 4 to 16.

6. Mindy Kaling's Grecian Gown Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Monsoon Dani One Shoulder Occasion Maxi Dress, £120, Monsoon Master of simplicity, Mindy Kaling, opted for a sunshine yellow Dolce & Gabbana gown. Try her one-shouldered style for yourself, courtesy of Monsoon and its emerald green ensemble. Available in UK size 6 to 18.