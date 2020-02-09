The first awards season of the decade is coming to a close tonight with the 92nd annual Academy Awards, and all of our favorite style stars showed up and out for Oscars 2020. While the awards show itself can be a little, well, blah — for the second year in the row, the ceremony will commence without a host — the Oscars red carpet remains the place to see celebrities flaunt their finest couture.

This year, there were big ball gowns, daring cut-outs, playful prints, and a kaleidoscope of vibrant hues. Some notable sartorial standouts? Billy Porter in a printed gown by Giles Deacon. And of course, Regina King delivered on the fashion front with an unexpected yet totally on-trend look, wearing a pink gown with asymmetrical neckline. Crowning any one person best dressed is always a tough task — it comes down to the originality of the ensemble, the risks it took, and how the entire package comes together. A really solid look can fall flat if the accessories are all wrong, or if the hair and makeup don’t complement the overall vibe.

Fortunately, Oscars 2020 supplied us with some truly iconic ensembles that we’ll be sure to keep talking about for years to come. Whether you want to catch up on all the fashion moments you missed or do a double (or triple) take at your fave celeb’s dress, here are all the must-see looks from Hollywood’s biggest, most stylish night.