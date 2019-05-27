7 Ways To Save Money On A Vegan Diet, Because It Shouldn't Break The Bank

Ever wanted to try a vegan diet? Maybe you had the life scared out of you after watching a glum Netflix documentary about the global food industry, or you simply want to be a little kinder to the planet. You had all these great ideas in your head, but then when it came down to the execution, the whole concept just seems kind of expensive? How much you spend on plant-based food is totally up to you and there's no reason why you can't save money on a vegan diet if you know what you're doing. Here are my top tips for going vegan on a budget.

Veganism can seem like it's about expensive. Kombucha drinks and quinoa salads 3 times the price of a cheese and pickle sarnie? Nuh uh. For newbies, vegan diets can feel pretty unattainable when you're strapped for catch.

But right now it's easier than ever to become vegan. According to the Vegan Society, demand for meat-free food has increased by 987 percent in 2017 alone, and supermarkets are paying attention.

A vegan diet can be simple, and it could actually save you a heap of coins. Follow these simply tips and tricks such as planning ahead and being savvy in the supermarket and you'll be saving money in no time.

Meat isn't cheap Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Ever noticed on a menu the veggie and vegan options usually cost less? Well it's because meat isn't even that cheap — it's actually quite expensive. And after Brexit, meat could actually rise in price by 5.8 percent, according to the BBC. Why not swap out beef mince and burgers for cheaper soya and veggie alternatives?

Fall in love with pulses Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Green lentils, yellow split peas, kidney beans, chickpeas, and even baked beans — they're all widely available and super cheap to buy. Full of flavour and protein, pulses can be used in just about everything. Whether you're making a fragrant dal or a just some beans on toast, having some beans and pulses in the cupboard is always a good shout.

Go frozen Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images You can get just about every fruit and vegetable frozen now. And it will save you a bunch of money compared to buying everything fresh. Sainsbury's fresh raspberries will set you back £2 for 150g compared to their frozen ones which are £3 for 300g. And, in some cases, frozen vegetables are actually better than fresh ones.

Try to plan ahead Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images Veganism can get pricey if you get caught off guard. Perhaps you're out and about and suddenly starving, then you end up spending £6 on an boring wrap. Plan your meals for the week in advance, check recipes before you get into the supermarket and are confronted with the pre-made expensive vegan treats. Also if you do get stuck and need a cheap bite, Greggs vegan sausage rolls are only £1!

Buy local & buy wonky Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images News/Getty Images Instead of buying perfectly prepared, pre-washed, pre-packaged fruit and veg from an overpriced health shop chain, take a trip to your local green grocers. Not only will you be supporting local business, but you'll be saving money. Or head for the "wonky" fruit and veg in your supermarket, which is always cheaper. Once its cut up into your dinner who cares if your carrot looked a bit funny?

Find inspo online Steffi Loos/Getty Images News/Getty Images There's now a wealth of information online via cooks, Youtubers, and foodie websites purposefully designed to show you how to be vegan on a budget. Youtube cooks like Cheap Lazy Vegan and Aventgarden will inspire you with exciting and delicious dishes that won't break the bank.