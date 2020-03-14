Bustle

7 Ways To Wear Platform Shoes, From Mega '70s Heels To Modern-Day Trainers

By Lauren Sharkey
Platforms have been a thing for (almost) as long as humans have walked the earth. While the shoes were obviously intended to add height, increasing a person's stature isn't the only reason people have donned them. (Another two: avoiding faeces-ridden streets and conjuring up sexual desire.) Nowadays, they're usually nothing more than a style statement. But all their forms — from elevated trainers to boots and wedges — are experiencing a renaissance. Read on for all the ways you can wear platform shoes right now.

Ancient Greece kickstarted the platform trend, Interview magazine reports. Over the centuries, they went from a way to keep feet clean to a method of proving one's nobility. Theatre stars, courtesans, geishas, and 16th century men have all slipped on the ankle-snapping silhouette, per Refinery29.

Fast forward to more modern times where the gender fluidity of the shoe was more prevalent than ever. Rockstars in the '70s — both male and female — threw some shapes in dazzling platform boots, the Spice Girls invigorated a decades-long love for dizzyingly high trainers in the '90s, and brands like Prada delivered an array of ugly flatforms from 2010 and beyond.

Stilettos you can barely walk in may be a thing of the past. But platforms aren't going anywhere. Here's seven very different styles to prove just that.

1. Platform Boots

Hydra Matrix Platform Boots
£55
Koi Footwear
Blending the utilitarian trend with the platform passion, these stark white boots will go with absolutely everything you own. Did I mention they're also 100% vegan?

2. Platform Heels

Rapid Lime Green Strap Platform Shoes
£49
Topshop
With a secure double buckle, you'll be much less likely to trip in this lime green concoction.

3. Platform Trainers

Buffalo Colby Low Platform Chunky Trainers
£85
ASOS
Favoured by the Spice Girls, Buffalo trainers are the ultimate '90s throwback. But if super high platforms scare you, try this lower style on for size.

4. Platform Loafers

Croc Effect Platform Moccasins
£59.99
£35.99
Mango
You know how you always dreamed of customising your ugly school shoes? That dream has just been realised.

5. Platform Sandals

Tommy Jeans Colour-Blocked Flatform Sandals
£60
Tommy Hilfiger
Dreaming of warmer days? Bring summer vibes into your life with these colourful flatform sandals. If pastel hues aren't for you, they also come in the brand's signature blue, white, and red, or a chic black-and-white style.

6. Platform Wedges

Platform Wedges
£39.99
Zara
Spotted these sneaking around your Instagram feed? Thanks to Zara, you can snap up a pair for less than £50.

7. Platform Hi-Tops

Converse Runstar Hike Trainers
£89.99
Office
Converse have even got in on the platform act. While you can opt for the classic white look, this hot pink pair is what your 2020 wardrobe really deserves.