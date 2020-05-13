Before she met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was best known for her lifestyle website The Tig, as well as (of course) her acting credentials. The Duchess has always been vocal about her love for wellness, and living life healthily and positively. And while a lot of that is based on her enjoyment of practises like yoga, she's also mentioned a number of wellness-based bits and bobs over the years that you can pick up too. Want to know what Meghan Markle's favourite wellness products are? I had to search far and wide, but I eventually found her top seven.

In fact, most of her top wellness finds were revealed either on The Tig or on her old Instagram account, both of which are deactivated now. Luckily, websites such as Meghan's Mirror still carry archives of Markle's posts where she discusses everything from supplements to essential oils. Alongside a sprinkling of old interviews she has done, I found seven of her favourite wellness goodies you can get your hands on to feel royal-worthy.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle UK's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Diptyque Baies Candle Diptyque Baies Candle £47 | Liberty London See On Liberty London Meg's go-to candle for chilling out? It's Diptyque bestseller Baies, ofc. An old unearthed Instagram post which was picked up by Meghan's Mirror shows Markle loved the candle so much she had already burned through it, and was using the empty jar as chic storage. Baies is one of the brand's most beloved candles due to its unique blackcurrant and rose scent. And as Markle shows, despite the price, it doubles up as a dressing table accessory after you've used it all up.

Tea Tree Oil Dr Organic Tea Tree Pure Oil £6.99 | Holland & Barrett See On Holland & Barrett Essential oils have a whole host of uses in the world of wellness, and there's one in particular that Markle can't get enough of, especially when she's travelling. "The one thing that I cannot live without when I'm traveling is a small container of tea tree oil," she previously told Allure. "It's not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it's my little cure-all. It's inexpensive, it's small enough to carry on, and I bring it with me all the time."

Dr. Bronner’s Lavender Pure-Castile Liquid Soap Dr Bronner's Lavender Pure-Castile Liquid Soap £19.49 | Holland & Barrett See On Holland & Barrett When it comes to body wash, Markle unsurprisingly likes to keep things natural. Her choice is fair trade, organic, and packaged in a recyclable bottle. She told Beauty Banter previously that her love for Dr Bronner's Lavender Pure-Castile Liquid Soap was all down to the smell, noting that "it lasts for such a long time." With pure lavender, this soap is just as much a wellness product as it is a practical, beauty choice.

Teapigs Liquorice and Peppermint Tea Meghan's former Instagram account also revealed that she likes to chill out while sipping on an herbal tea, and according to Meghan's Mirror, one of her favourites is this Liquorice and Peppermint tea by Teapigs. It's caffeine-free, and has a distinct flavour. teapigs Liquorice and Peppermint Tea £10.99 | Amazon See On Amazon

Ashwaganda Meghan's lifestyle and wellness website The Tig may be shut down now, but a little digging in the archives reveals some interesting facts about her diet and wellness choices. When it comes to supplements, for example, she uses a variety of different things, but one that stood out to me was Ashwagandha — an herbal health supplement which is hugely popular these days. Markle didn't mention which brand she favours, but I rate the one from Glow Bar. Ashwagandha is said to help with things like stress and anxiety. Glow Bar Elixirs Ashwagandha £26.50 | Planet Organic See On Planet Organic