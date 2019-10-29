It's time to get prepared to fill that Bake Off hole in your life, because the tenth series of the beloved baking show ends tonight. As sad as that may be, it also provides the chance to catch up on some wholesome British content that you may have missed while being captivated by dozens of showstoppers over the past few weeks. There are plenty of series to stream until Sandi and Noel return to your screen, so here's 7 shows to watch that'll fill the Bake Off gap.

Whether you're ready to jump straight into another cooking show or you fancy some insight into interior design, thankfully Britain is quite talented at producing some of the world's most iconic series relating to domestic tasks.

If you want to branch out a little from that genre though, there are plenty of other shows to cater to your needs — whether you're after some hilarious British banter or you want to test out your general knowledge, these shows will take your mind off Bake Off not being part of your weekly routine.

So pour a cuppa, sit back, and get comfy to this collection of shows that will deffo tide your Bake Off needs over until it returns.

1. 'The Big Family Cooking Showdown' YouTube Hosted by series six Bake Off winner Nadyia Hussain and Zoë Ball, The Big Family Cooking Showdown was basically the BBC's answer to Bake Off after it moved over to Channel 4 in 2017. Instead of just one contestant, there are two teams of three family members that compete in challenges to impress Michelin star chef Giorgio Locatelli and cookery teacher Rosemary Shrager. Watch on Netflix.

2. 'Gogglebox' Channel 4 on YouTube Who would've thought that watching people react to watching TV would be so entertaining? With relatable families and hilarious commentary, there's just something about agreeing (or disagreeing) with various opinions on pop culture. The 14th series of the show began airing in September, but you can catch up with all the previous series on All4. Watch on All4.

3. 'QI' QI: Quite Interesting on YouTube If you're missing Sandi Toksvig's humour every Tuesday night, then fear not because Netflix have three series of her QI ready and waiting. Of course, QI first began in 2003 with Stephen Fry at the helm, but Toksvig has become such an iconic successor to him and has fit right in. Especially when it comes to her relationship with Alan Davies, who has Toksvig in hysterics at any given moment. Watch on Netflix.

4. 'Great Interior Design Challenge' Inside Outside House and Garden on YouTube Playing The Sims as a kid, I often thought of myself as a pretty talented interior designer. That was until I watched the Great Interior Design Challenge and actually saw what real interior design talent looked like. In this series, contestants are challenged by the judges to improve one room of a client's home, which is often based around a certain theme of architecture. They're also expected to upscale an old item as a sort of bonus round. Watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

5. 'First Dates' Channel 4 on YouTube First dates can often end up as one of the most awkward encounters you'll ever experience. But what you had yours in front of a camera? That's what the couple's on First Dates have done since 2013, and the Channel 4 series has since become a British staple. As your seeing each first date play out as it happens, the outcome is always surprising. Once you start this series, I guarantee you'll find it hard to stop. Watch on All4.

6. 'The World's Most Extraordinary Homes' Netflix on YouTube Even if you're not totally interested in spectacular real estate or architecture, Caroline Quentin's enthusiasm for houses is enough to enjoy this show. She is an absolute British treasure and needs to be appreciated more. Sadly, there aren't that many episodes in the two series currently available, but they definitely have a rewatch value thanks to Quentin and her chemistry with co-host Piers Taylor. Watch on Netflix.