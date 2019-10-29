Just when I thought I'd found something to soothe my Love Island blues, tonight marks the end of The Great British Bake Off. While I feel like crying into a Victoria Sponge, I'm also super excited to find out who will win 2019's Bake Off. It's also the perfect time to reminisce on past contestants, and what they've gotten up to since winning the coveted Bake Off cake stand. So where are all the past Bake Off winners now?

It might be hard to believe, but Bake Off has been going since 2010. Despite moving across three different broadcasters, it's remained relatively consistent throughout it's run. Sure, there's been a slight change in judges and presenters across its journey, but boy has it seen some talented bakers over the years. Since it premiered, Bake Off has created eight winners that blew the nation away with their signature, technical, and showstopper challenges.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will soon be adding a ninth winner to that list, choosing between Alice Fervronia, David Atherton, and Steph Blackwell. I seriously can't deal with the anticipation. But what have all the past Bake Off winners been up to while the UK has been devouring the latest series?

1. Edd Kimber (Series 1) Steve Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock After winning the first ever series of Bake Off in 2010, Edd Kimber published three cookbooks with the most recent being Say It With Cake in 2012. He also writes features for magazines, like olive magazine, BBC Good Food, delicious. magazine and Waitrose Kitchen. At the moment, he's currently travelling across the globe and documents his trips on his blog. Here, he intends to help "plan and inspire" trips for his readers to the country's he's visited. Kimber posts his beautifully shot photography of his travels to Instagram. You can follow Kimber on Instagram and Twitter.

3. John Whaite (Series 3) Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock John Whaite published his first cookbook Comfort: Food to Soothe the Soul in 2017, and recently this year opened up to how winning the third series Bake Off affected him mentally. "Because of the next batch of Bake Off stars emerged, my appeal shrank," he told The Telegraph. "Year on year, the working days became fewer and financial offers were smaller. The life to which I had become accustomed slowly dissolved." "Some days I'd wish I had never been on the show, because in reality, it totally derailed me from my steady lifepath". He eventually found the strength to find himself again and re-emerge, and has since renovated a barn on his family farm and opened a cookery school. "I stopped caring about the 'celebrity' side of my career and focused more on the substantial part of it: the food writer and chef." You can follow Whaite on Instagram and Twitter.

4. Frances Quinn (Series 4) Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Since being crowned the series four Bake Off winner, Frances Quinn has gone on to bake "for the illustrator Quentin Blake, presenter Clare Balding, [...] and the Tate's Matisse Exhibition," as The Telegraph writes. She also published her first cookbook in 2015, aptly titled Quinntesential Baking. Quinn continues to share her fantastic sketchbook recipes on her Instagram, where she mixes baking and design together to "produce unique and edible designs", as she writes on her blog. You can follow Quinn on Instagram and Twitter.

5. Nancy Birtwhistle (Series 5) Nancy Birtwhistle currently shares her "more than 500 recipes" alongside a plethora of kitchen tips on her website. She's visited food and cookery shows across the UK, and has taught "very small select groups" of people of all ages. Birtwhistile has also written for the The Telegraph, and her first book Sizzle & Drizzle was published just last Friday (Oct. 25). She's since become an avid user of Instagram, where she regularly takes questions from her followers and now considers herself as "a sort of Kitchen Agony Aunt." You can follow Birtwhistle on Instagram and Twitter.