7 Wines For Halloween That You Can Purchase Online
Okay, so it may only be August, but believe it or not, there are fewer than 100 days until the best day of the year: Halloween. The spookiest holiday has a whole new meaning when you're an adult. There are far more tricks than treats, and rarely is there any *actual* trick-or-treating. Chances are your Halloween plans involve some kind of costumed shindig. Whether you're the person throwing it or the person attending, it is important to be sure you have given adequate thought to drinks. These seven spooky wines for Halloween, however, will take your parties to new heights.
By now it's no secret that as a generation, we're super, duper into wine. In fact, we like wine so much, millennials have literally changed the way it is consumed. Per a study from the research group Wine Market Council, millennials drank 42 percent of all the wine consumed in the United States in 2015 — more than any other age group. This explosion has, according to Business Insider reports, "led to the rise of wine delivery and check-in apps, as well as products that promote convenience, like wine sold in a can." You'll likely be in the company of other wine drinkers on Halloween, so put some extra thought into what you bring — here are some excellent options that are all available for purchase online, and less that $15 to boot.
Witching Hour Red Blend
With deep flavors of cherry and vanilla, this elegant sip is sure to please the crowd. Plus, at a penny under seven bucks, it is the most inexpensive option on the list.
Vampire Cabernet Sauvingnon
$14.95
California-based Vampire Vineyards produces perhaps the most essential spooky sips. The company's Cabernet Sauvignon is its most classic offering. Aging with Oak, as well as small-lot fermentations give the wine its exquisite rich, full-bodied flavors, and aromas of blackberry and dark cherry.
Bogle Phantom Red
$14.47
The Bogle Phantom Red is a California-sourced wine made from a melange of grapes. Aptly named, the wine is, "...characterized by its incandescence." It's taste is reportedly, "deeply luscious and succulent," reminiscent of blackberries anise, sweet fig, and black pepper.
The Velvet Devil Merlot
Complete with a pitchfork on its label, The Velvet Devil is the perfect option for a particularly witchy party. It is said to be, "Balanced, rich and explosive. Think red plums and bittersweet cocoa with hints of smoke and cedar. So smooth, so naughty, and so very, very nice."
Bogle Phantom Chardonnay
$14.97
The Bogle Phantom Chardonnay is the newer, white counterpart to the Bogle Phantom Red.The wine is hand-stirred twice a month and barrel-fermented in French oak before bottling. Per its website description, the wine "...entices with its rich layers. Green apple and pear transform into spicy flavors of freshly baked apple pie, while barrel fermentation imparts a creamy, luscious mouthfeel. French oak whispers sweet notes of vanilla and melted caramel."
Dracula Merlot
$12.95
This wine is definitely more treat than trick, but not all of us are cut out for a full night of spooks. And it turns out, this particular flavor never goes out of style — the "smooth, semi-sweet wine" is so popular that Three Lakes Winery sells it all year long.
Fangría Sangria
$12.95
Fangria Sangria is perhaps the fanciest offering of Vamipire Vineyards. It is a "...bold, grown-up sangria that anyone can enjoy. It begins with beautiful blend of Tempranillo and Garnacha grapes, grown in the province of Toledo in Central Spain." Who says sangria is just for summertime soirees? Oh, also it is 10% ABV.