Okay, so it may only be August, but believe it or not, there are fewer than 100 days until the best day of the year: Halloween. The spookiest holiday has a whole new meaning when you're an adult. There are far more tricks than treats, and rarely is there any *actual* trick-or-treating. Chances are your Halloween plans involve some kind of costumed shindig. Whether you're the person throwing it or the person attending, it is important to be sure you have given adequate thought to drinks. These seven spooky wines for Halloween, however, will take your parties to new heights.

By now it's no secret that as a generation, we're super, duper into wine. In fact, we like wine so much, millennials have literally changed the way it is consumed. Per a study from the research group Wine Market Council, millennials drank 42 percent of all the wine consumed in the United States in 2015 — more than any other age group. This explosion has, according to Business Insider reports, "led to the rise of wine delivery and check-in apps, as well as products that promote convenience, like wine sold in a can." You'll likely be in the company of other wine drinkers on Halloween, so put some extra thought into what you bring — here are some excellent options that are all available for purchase online, and less that $15 to boot.

Witching Hour Red Blend Total Wine Witching Hour Red Blend $6.99 Total Wine With deep flavors of cherry and vanilla, this elegant sip is sure to please the crowd. Plus, at a penny under seven bucks, it is the most inexpensive option on the list. Buy Now

Vampire Cabernet Sauvingnon Vampire Vineyards Vampire Cabernet Sauvignon $14.95 Vampire California-based Vampire Vineyards produces perhaps the most essential spooky sips. The company's Cabernet Sauvignon is its most classic offering. Aging with Oak, as well as small-lot fermentations give the wine its exquisite rich, full-bodied flavors, and aromas of blackberry and dark cherry. Buy Now

Bogle Phantom Red Total Wine Bogle Phantom Red $14.47 Total Wine The Bogle Phantom Red is a California-sourced wine made from a melange of grapes. Aptly named, the wine is, "...characterized by its incandescence." It's taste is reportedly, "deeply luscious and succulent," reminiscent of blackberries anise, sweet fig, and black pepper. Buy Now

The Velvet Devil Merlot Total Wine The Velvet Devil Merlot $8.99 Total Wine Complete with a pitchfork on its label, The Velvet Devil is the perfect option for a particularly witchy party. It is said to be, "Balanced, rich and explosive. Think red plums and bittersweet cocoa with hints of smoke and cedar. So smooth, so naughty, and so very, very nice." Buy Now

Bogle Phantom Chardonnay Total Wine Bogle Phantom Chardonnay $14.97 Total Wine The Bogle Phantom Chardonnay is the newer, white counterpart to the Bogle Phantom Red.The wine is hand-stirred twice a month and barrel-fermented in French oak before bottling. Per its website description, the wine "...entices with its rich layers. Green apple and pear transform into spicy flavors of freshly baked apple pie, while barrel fermentation imparts a creamy, luscious mouthfeel. French oak whispers sweet notes of vanilla and melted caramel." Buy Now

Pumpkin Wine $12.95 Three Lakes Winery This wine is definitely more treat than trick, but not all of us are cut out for a full night of spooks. And it turns out, this particular flavor never goes out of style — the "smooth, semi-sweet wine" is so popular that Three Lakes Winery sells it all year long.