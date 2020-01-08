Oh, the wild world of podcasts. There's a lot of great content out there, but when it comes to fitness podcasts, there are a lot of series that emphasize pain over pleasure, with a "no excuses" mentality that can do a lot more harm than good. Finding body-positive workout podcasts can be difficult, but they're well worth searching for.

A lot of people are, indeed, searching for these elusive podcasts. According to Spotify's Health and Wellness Predictions for 2020, there are more than 54 million workout playlists on their streaming service alone. In 2019, there was a 145% increase in the popularity of fitness and wellness podcasts to go along with these playlists. These series can help prepare you for the things you need to do before you actually start exercising.

Building your confidence is one of these crucial aspects of creating a positive and unique relationship with your body and fitness. Diving into new fitness goals can be overwhelming, and sometimes you need that literal voice in your ear to remind you that you've got this.

That's where these podcasts come into play. These seven podcasts are great for preparing yourself for whatever 2020 might bring to your body, mind, and fitness journeys.

2. Affirmation Pod If you're trying to get into or maintain a fitness routine but your mental health is creating obstacles for you, I definitely feel you. That's why I like Affirmation Pod, a mental health podcast from Josie Ong. This podcast is full of soothing mental health reminders to get you through your day, whether you need affirmations before working out or a pep talk before work.

6. Project Body Love Don't have a lot of time, but want a dose of affirmations about your body and the ways you move in the world? Body confidence advocate and Project Body Love host Jada Sezer gives you 30 days of positive body talk, ranging from compassionate body scans to the potential power of sports in boosting your self-esteem. Even if you're the type to hit the gym hard (like me), this podcast can help you re-center yourself in appreciation for who you already are, as well as who you're becoming.