Mercury retrograde is coming for your summer from Jul. 7 — Jul. 31, 2019, and while it's bound to throw a wrench into some areas of your life, others may actually have a slight advantage. In fact, there are a few zodiac signs with the best chance of finding a job this Mercury retrograde — and the reasons why may surprise you.

"Through my experience as an astrologer, I often find that a person is more easily able to ‘talk their way into a job’ during a Mercury retrograde," astrologer Linda Furiate explains to Bustle. "A person may do great on the job interview and even marvel at how their words and thoughts allowed them to more effectively communicate their skills and desires. Often a person is more easily able to ‘sell themselves’ during a Mercury retrograde which may often turn into a job offer."

But, this sudden surge of skillful self-promotion isn't without its drawbacks. Some signs may be particularly susceptible to overselling themselves, leaving them in a lurch when the job turns out not to be a good fit. (This is that whole don't-start-new-things-during-Mercury-retrograde thing coming to rear its ugly head.) "Because of this overselling, it is not uncommon for the person to realize shortly after starting this new position that it is not right for them," she goes on to say. "The job may usually last only about 90 days or until the next Mercury retrograde."

Furiate typically advises her clients to hold off on interviews and applications until Mercury stations direct again if they're hoping for a job to stick. But here are the signs most likely to land a new job during Mercury retrograde this summer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "With the enthusiasm, energy, and spark that Aries exude, this Mercury retrograde is a great time for them to find a job," astrologer Cindy Mckean, of Kansas City Astrology, tells Bustle. "This is especially true in the areas of finance, personal training, and commuting jobs for Aries."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "As meticulous as Virgo is, this Mercury Retrograde (when things are otherwise apt to fall through the cracks) will be an excellent time for finding a new job," Mckean says. "This is also an extremely favorable time for you to launch a business with assured success."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "A former opportunity will come back for Scorpios," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "It could be the second conversation or part of a project or idea that was started a few months back. This time you will have more insight into the task at hand and the ability to grow from it."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "Lady Luck will definitely shine a little extra for you during this Mercury retrograde on almost every aspect of your life," Mckean advises, "But especially with finding a new job, particularly in areas of air travel and craft work."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "Persistence pays! If you're a Capricorn on the job hunt, the determination you use will definitely pay off with a new job with a new and improved pay scale," Mckean says, adding, "Likely fields are in research, business management, and accounting for Capricorn."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle "An old partnership will help Aquarius build connections that could lead to a possible professional opportunity," Stardust advises, "As long as they network and rub elbows with those in power."