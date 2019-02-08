70 Dope Products on Amazon That Are Only $20

Finding the perfect gift can be frustrating. You make lists, read magazines, browse your favorite websites, and sometimes, if you’re lucky, you have that aha moment when the planets align and you find just the right gift for the right person. Throw a price requirement into the equation, though, and you've really got your work cut out for you. But luckily for you, these dope products on Amazon that are only $20 are the answer to all your gift-giving challenges.

The great thing about this list is that it has something for everyone. Your teenage niece or nephew who literally has everything? No problem: These comfy, breathable mesh sleep headphones enable a constant connection overnight to their favorite tunes. Or how about your Aunt, who lives for those yearly family reunions? This clever egg cooker will help her make her famous deviled eggs that much faster. And you know the coffee snob in your life will love this handheld milk frother and a bag of gourmet beans.

The best thing about this list is that you'll probably end up finding a couple of things that you want for yourself... and at this price, you won't feel guilty about dishing out. Go ahead, you've finished your shopping — you earned it!

1 These Pretty Bracelets That Provide Constant Aromatherapy Divass Bracelet Diffuser Set $19 Amazon See on Amazon Aromatherapy aficionados will love these pretty bracelets that were designed to smell as good as they look. Sold as a set, the natural lava rock mala bracelet is accented by seven colored chakra stones, while the other bracelet features a stainless steel pendant surrounded by a leather wrap-band. Place three to five drops of your favorite essential oil directly on the lava rock beads or onto one of the six colored cotton pads that are included to fit inside the pendant on the other bracelet and you'll enjoy aromatherapy throughout the day.

2 A Genius Rapid Egg Cooker That Tells You When Breakfast Is Ready Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $19 Amazon See on Amazon With the ability to safely cook up to six eggs at the push of a button, this egg cooker is a must for breakfast lovers of any age. In just minutes, it can make poached eggs, boiled eggs, scrambled eggs, or individual omelets, all cooked to perfection. Best of all is the automated features: just set the timer, and the auto-shutoff will prevent overcooking, plus it will beep to let you know your eggs are ready. This cooker is especially great for dorm rooms and small spaces.

3 This Durable, Military-Grade Lantern That Lasts Up To 20 Hours Odoland Ultra-Bright Camping Lantern $20 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're a camper or just want to be prepared for the next big storm, this battery-powered lantern is a great choice. Not only is it super bright at 1,000 lumen, but it also lasts up to 20 hours at a time. Both water-resistant and built with military-grade construction, it's durable enough to withstand tough outdoor conditions and is certainly capable of resisting the treatment it will get in your kids' high-rise blanket fort. Plus, it offers four light modes and converts into a hanging lamp, too.

4 This Sleek Rack That Makes It Easy To Organize Your Spices DecoBros Spice Rack Stand $23 Amazon See on Amazon Cooking is a breeze with this spice rack, which helps you keep your 18 favorite spices at an arm's reach. The stainless steel lids are outfitted with three sets of openings with various hole sizes, enabling you to dispense just the right amount of flavor at a time. Plus, this compact design is a brilliant way to make the most of limited counter or cupboard space.

5 The Pint-Sized Space Heater That's Big On Warmth Brightown Personal Ceramic Mini-Heater $19 Amazon See on Amazon For the person in your life who suffers from a lizard-like internal thermostat, this personal mini-heater is a terrific alternative to the traditional space-heaters that have a huge footprint and can be not only noisy, but dangerous, too. This little guy is approximately half a foot square and just over three inches deep, won't tilt or tip over, features housing that's cool to the touch, and as one reviewer notes, "pushes out an intense heat just where needed."

6 A Dryer That Uses Ionic, Ceramic, & Tourmaline Technology To Style Hair In A Flash Remington Hair Dyer $17 Amazon See on Amazon Featuring ionic, ceramic, and tourmaline technology to dry hair faster and without frizz, this hair dryer is the latest in blowdrying technology. It offers three heat settings plus two speed settings, as well as a "cool shot" that's great to use at the end to leave hair shiny and smooth. Both a concentrator and a diffuser are included, and it also features an easy-to-clean, removable air filter, so you can avoid that foul burnt smell that plagues many cheaper blowdryers.

7 This Memory Foam Pillow Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo LinenSpa Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $18 Amazon See on Amazon You know memory foam pillows are great for your head and neck — now get one that's good for the environment, too, with this version that's crafted with bamboo fiber. Engineered specifically to cradle your head, neck, and shoulders in comfort to ease pain and ensure optimum alignment for better sleep and increased functionality during the day, this pillow also leverages cooling shredded-foam technology, so it's more breathable than traditional memory foam pillows. Additionally, bamboo is naturally self-cleaning, so this pillow is hypoallergenic and anti-bacterial.

8 The Ultimate Lipliner Pack With 54 Long-Lasting Colors Nabi Cosmetics Lip Liner Pencils $19 Amazon See on Amazon Anyone who loves to play with different looks or style friends for a big night out will go bananas for this lip liner bonanza. Nabi is a brand that's formulated like the big names but without the designer price tag, and wow, is this motherlode of lip liners a bargain at just over $0.35 a piece. The 5.5-inch liners come in a pack of 54 different colors. Reviewers rave about the selection, the quality, and the value for the price.

9 These Eco-Friendly Dryer Balls That Reduce Drying Time By Up To 25 Percent Lemon Wool Dryer Balls (12 Pack) $20 Amazon See on Amazon Eco-friendly and practical, these reusable dryer balls are a terrific green alternative to dryer sheets and save money in two ways: They'll eliminate the need for dryer sheets or fabric softener, and they reduce the amount of energy needed to run the dryer, too! Crafted from 100 percent New Zealand sheep's wool, these balls separate your clothes and allow air to flow between your garments, speeding up drying time by 25 percent, while also eliminating static and reducing the need to iron. Add a few drops of essential oil for amazing smelling laundry without harmful chemicals, too.

10 This Muscle-Soothing Hot Or Cold Pad Filled With Rice & Lavender HP Solutions Shoulder Buddy $19 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted with cotton on one side and plush fabric on the other, this pad is designed to surround your shoulders with penetrating heat or soothing cold to ease muscles, aches, and other discomfort. It's filled with lavender and rice, offering a soothing scent. Whether you're suffering due to a tough workout or a long, stressful day in front of the computer, simply chill it down in the freezer, or heat up in the microwave, then wrap around your neck and shoulders like a stole for gentle, weighted comfort.

13 This Foldable Multi-Tool That Even Has Practically Everything Swiss+Tech 15-in-1 Multi-Tool $17 Amazon See on Amazon Featuring 15 different tools crafted from stainless steel, this multi-tool folds up to fit into the palm of your hand, yet it contains all the essentials you'd need in a pinch. Handy and TSA-compliant, it features a small but powerful LED flashlight, seven hex drivers, two screwdrivers, two wrenches, a star driver, a nail puller, and a pry bar, all compacted into an aluminum frame that you can easily slide into your pocket.

14 This Compact Muscle Roller That Provides Big Therapeutic Benefits URBNFit Muscle Roller $20 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to promote fast recovery from tough workouts by releasing lactic acid buildup, increasing circulation, and relieving stiffness and pain, this muscle roller is a great addition to your fitness regimen. The non-slip handles make it a breeze to use. Suitable for use at home and on the road, it's lightweight yet durable, crafted from heavy-duty polypropylene with a steel core for stability, and features no-snag rollers that will keep your hair from getting tangled.

16 This Handy Balance Disc That Straightens Posture And Stabilizes Your Core Gaiam Balance Disc $19 Amazon See on Amazon Adding instability to your routine to stabilize your core may seem counterintuitive, but it's exactly what this balance disc helps you do. Just drop it on your seat at work, in the car, or at home, and the slight effort you expend in engaging your muscles to remain upright will both improve your posture and assist you with strengthening your core, improving your balance. This can be used on any surface (even outside!), and you can adapt it to your needs by simply adjusting the firmness.

17 A Strainer Set That's As Versatile As It Is Tough Easy Greasy 3-Piece Strainer Set $20 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for draining grease from sautéed beef, straining pasta, or simply washing your fruits and vegetables, this unique strainer set can handle it all. The colander itself is a great buy since it's durable, heat-resistant up to 260 degrees, and outfitted with a convenient handle and a pouring spout. But on top of that, this set also includes a storage bowl with lid that will enable you to retain drained-off fluids to use for cooking, carry to the compost heap, or safely dispose of later.

18 A Pivoting Surge Protector That's Perfect For Tight Spaces ECHOGEAR Pivoting Surge Protector $25 Amazon See on Amazon When you have an outlet in a tight corner or behind a narrow space, this surge protector is the answer. Its four AC outlets rotate 90 degrees to provide increased flexibility, and the whole assembly has a low profile that sticks out less than 2 inches from the wall, making it ideal for those difficult-to-fit spaces. With two USB ports as well, this device filters outside electrical interference and is UL-safety-certified.

19 This Handheld Knife Sharpener For Avid Cooks Wüsthof Hand-Held Knife Sharpener $20 Amazon See on Amazon Anyone who loves to cook will love this knife sharpener. Renowned German knife masters Wüstof know their way around a blade and this gadget is no exception: Its dual stages include hard carbide steel blades for coarse sharpening and fine ceramic rods that hone. Meanwhile, a rubberized hand-grip makes it easy for mere mortals to use — for the price, you won't find a better sharpener.

20 A Zen Sand Garden To Help You Rake Stress Away Wonderful Zen Deluxe Sand Garden $20 Amazon See on Amazon A tradition that dates back to 11th century Japan, Zen sand gardens are known for their relaxing, meditative qualities. It's perfect to display on a bookshelf or table, and makes a great accent piece. The kit includes a durable and attractive wooden base, white sand, a selection of stones, a decorative "Zen" stone, two figurines, and six bamboo rakes. Extra sand is included in the event of overenthusiastic raking.

22 This Teapot That Infuses And Dispenses Tea From The Bottom adagio teas ingenuiTEA $28 Amazon See on Amazon With a unique system that lets tea leaves bloom to release their flavor, this teapot delivers a full-bodied brew that's delightfully satisfying to tea lovers. The tea is dispensed through the bottom of the pot, while a mesh filter retains the tea leaves. At 28 ounces, it's a great size for travel or for enjoying a cuppa or two in the office.

23 An All-In-One Chopper And Container With Stainless Steel Blades Bellemain Vegetable Chopper Pro $20 Amazon See on Amazon Slicing, dicing, even julienning — you can do it all and whittle down your prep time with this food chopper. Made from heavy-duty, BPA-free plastic with stainless steel blades, this device makes short work of even the firmest, most dense vegetables, like carrots, and won't squish delicate fruits, like kiwis or tomatoes. Unlike other models you'll find, this one has a locking mechanism for safety, and all its parts are dishwasher safe, so it cleans up easily.

24 This LED Flashlight Duo That's Durable And Waterproof Binwo LED Tactical Flashlights (Set of 2) $0 Amazon See on Amazon Flashlights are one of those things you often forget about until you really need it, but with this pair of flashlights you'll always be prepared. They feature abrasion-resistant, waterproof aluminum alloy cases that are highly durable, with a powerful LED beam that functions either as a floodlight or a focused spotlight over a distance of more than 650 feet. Their five modes also include strobe and SOS functions in the event of an emergency.

25 The RFID-Protection Wallet That Holds A Remarkable 36 Cards Buvelife Credit Card Wallet $20 Amazon See on Amazon With spaces for 36 cards and RFID protection to keep them safe, this wallet is ideal for the person who's constantly searching through a stack of cards, trying to find the right one. Four additional compartments are included to accommodate cash and other necessary items. Crafted from soft, pebbled cowhide, it's available in eight colors.

26 These Space-Efficient Slots That Store 20 Shoes In Half The Space Amzdeal Shoe Slots (10 Pieces) $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you're tight on space, these sturdy organizers provide a new and efficient way to arrange your shoe collection. Made from durable, non-toxic plastic, they have a top level that's adjustable and contoured with non-skid bumps. Also, they're thick enough to accommodate even heavy block heels or platforms and will stand up to frequent use. The set of 10 means 20 shoes can be stored in half the space.

27 These Motion Lights Provide Custom Illumination For Tricky Spaces Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing Nightlights $19 Amazon See on Amazon Adding both safety and style to any dim space, these motion-sensing nightlights are battery-powered and install without any tools. They're even waterproof, so they can go virtually any place that could use more light but doesn't have an outlet nearby. Plus, these LED lights are long-lasting, and come with strong, double-sided adhesive.

28 The Acupressure Mat And Pillow Set That Releases Endorphins And Relieves Pain ProSource Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $18 Amazon See on Amazon Lovingly referred to as the "bed of nails" by the Amazon aficionados who swear by its therapeutic modalities, this acupressure mat and pillow set has earned a cult following for its relaxing effects. The small plastic disks have nubs that work as acupressure points, stimulating your nerves and improving your circulation to accelerate muscle recovery and relieve stress. Best of all: use of the mat releases endorphins, which produces a sense of well-being.

29 These Sliding Baskets That Make It Easy To Reach What You Need Simple Houseware Basket Organizer $20 Amazon See on Amazon Though it's intended for the kitchen, this sliding basket organizer has both the style and the functionality to find a home in just about any room in the house. Use it in the bathroom to marshal cosmetics or by the door as a catchall for keys, mail, and that stuff in your pockets that seems to end up everywhere at the end of the day.

31 This Caddy Is The Perfect Place To Store Hot Hair Tools Polder Style Station $20 Amazon See on Amazon It's almost like having a third hand — that's how big of an impact this Style Station makes when added to your bathroom or vanity. It features heat-resistant mesh coupled with a silicone base that lets hot tools cool off without harming countertops and other surfaces. The caddy is both durable and lightweight, and its three sections can accommodate your blowdryer, flat iron, curling iron, heated brush, and other tools. It's equipped with a hook to hang on a towel bar and also sits flat on a table or counter or in a drawer.

32 These Sleep Headphones That Hide In A Breathable Fleece Headband CozyPhones Sleep Headphones $20 Amazon See on Amazon Insomniacs and YouTube-addicted teens will love these headphones secreted inside a soft and cozy headband perfect for sleeping. The adjustable speakers are ultra-thin and removable to allow for periodic washing of the headband, which is crafted from contoured fleece that wicks to stay cool and is backed with mesh for added comfort. This headband connects to virtually any device with a standard audio jack and features a durable, braided cord. Even better: It comes in two colors.

33 These Balls Aren't For Playing Sports — They're For Relaxing Plyopic Deep Tissue Massage Ball Set $16 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to provide self-applied deep tissue massage at home, at the gym, or on the road, this massage ball set is heavy-duty enough to provide years of relaxation-inducing sessions. They're ideal for everyone from serious athletes looking for warm-up to stressed office workers who need a way to release neck and shoulder tension after a day parked in front of the computer. The carrying bag makes it easy to take them along wherever they're needed.

36 These Shakers Have Adjustable Holes To Dispense Whatever You Like CHEFVANTAGE Salt And Pepper Shaker Set $17 Amazon See on Amazon With three sets of openings of varying sizes on the lid, these shakers aren't just for salt and pepper — they're perfect for cinnamon, dry rubs, seasoning blends, chili flakes, and plenty of other spices, too. Since they have clear glass bottoms, you'll never accidentally cinnamon your fries instead of salting them, and the shaker's glass interior also provides a superior antibacterial environment for your spices. The outside is made from fingerprint-resistant metal and comes in three color choices.

35 A Centuries-Old Secret That Will Thrill The Beauty Junkies Levon Rose Rose Water $14 Amazon See on Amazon It could be the most useful beauty product that no one's ever heard of, but this organic rose water spray earns high marks from more than 1,500 reviewers on Amazon. Rose water is excellent to set makeup. As a cleanser, it removes makeup, detoxifies, and hydrates. Also, it's a great toner, balancing the skin, reducing irritation and inflammation and helping to prevent acne. Pure and steam-distilled from fresh Bulgarian rose petals, it's also perfect for calming skin after shaving or waxing, as a cooling treatment when sunburned, to freshen up after traveling.

36 The Gel Pack That Provides Hot And Cold Relief And Relaxation Perfecore Facial Gel Pack $20 Amazon See on Amazon This facial gel pack is an indispensable part of any home pampering and remedy kit. It can be stored in the fridge or freezer for cold use, or microwaved for warm relief. In addition to applying to open pores prior to facial treatments or chilling the face to perk up before a big night out, it can relieve migraines, insomnia, tooth pain, and dry, tired eyes.

37 A Conditioner For Lengthening The Lashes jane iredale PureLash Lash Conditioner & Extender $19 Amazon See on Amazon Give yourself red-carpet-ready lashes with this potion that both makes lashes healthier and lengthens them. Designed for use either as a primer for mascara or to be worn on its own overnight, it's engineered to lengthen, strengthen, and thicken lashes so that mascara is even more effective when it is applied. One five-star reviewer wrote, "I've literally been using this for two weeks and my lashes already are noticeably longer and fuller!"

38 This Makeup Mirror Is Lighted And Also Has An Integrated Cosmetics Caddy daisi Magnifying Lighted Makeup Mirror $20 Amazon See on Amazon With seven-times magnification and LED lighting, this mirror provides a clear, bright, and up-close view of makeup application, and it swivels for a good look at every angle. Since it's cordless and battery-powered, it's convenient for use anywhere in the house. Additionally, the integrated cosmetics caddy allows you to keep the items you use every day close at hand, with nine compartments in the lucite base.

39 The Stainless Steel Drying Rack That Stretches Over The Sink Keso Home Drying Rack $20 Amazon See on Amazon Stylish and durable stainless steel construction is just one selling point of that features convenient expandable arms to stretch over the sink and save counter space. The rack is also fitted with four rubber-coated feet, so when it does sit on the counter, or down in the sink, it won't scratch delicate surfaces. Corrosion-resistant, it's structured with a plate rack as well as space to hold glasses and cups or pots and pans. It can even be used to rinse and dry fruits and vegetables quickly.

40 The Device That Gets Virtually Every Kernel Of Corn Popped Presto PowerPop $18 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to focus the energy within the microwave to ensure that virtually every kernel of popcorn gets popped, this bowl is a must for any snacker. Pop with oil and salt or flavorings or skip it altogether: This bowl gives you complete control over what's in your corn. It delivers 3 quarts of snacking goodness in under 3 minutes. Plus, it has the endorsement of popcorn maestro Orville Redenbacher right there on the lid!

41 This Melatonin Cream Works Quickly And Safely To Help You Get To Sleep Vita Sciences Maxasorb Melatonin Cream $20 Amazon See on Amazon Absorbed directly into the bloodstream instead of processed through the liver, this melatonin cream is a safe, fast-acting sleep remedy. It's perfect for insomniacs, those who suffer from occasional sleep disturbances, or travelers. The pump mechanism on the dispenser doles out one dose of the highly-absorbent cream that delivers 3 milligrams of nature's hormone that regulates sleep. It's recommended for application on the inside of the wrist, but can be used anywhere on the arms, legs, or elsewhere on the body.

42 This Donut That's A Space-Saving Power Strip And USB Charger NTON Power USB Power Strip $20 Amazon See on Amazon Designed specifically for use while traveling, this power strip features a short-length extension cord to multiply outlets, and it's also a USB charging station. In compliance with most cruise ship regulations, this device does not have surge protection capabilities, but it's built with an outer shell that's a high-temperature fire shield to protect against short circuits and overheating. The extension cord and the included USB cords wind up around the palm-sized base for easy, compact storage.

43 The Deluxe Bath Bombs That Are Both Organic And Vegan Anjou Bath Bombs $17 Amazon See on Amazon These bath bombs are perfect for anyone who loves to relax in a nice, hot tub at the end of the day. Fizzy and pigmented but non-staining, they're formulated with natural essential oils and botanical ingredients that will leave skin soft, clean, and subtly fragranced.

44 An Organizer That's Ultra-Versatile For Just About Anywhere In The House SimpleHouseware Over-The-Door Organizer $14 Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from sturdy steel with a silver finish, this organizer is as versatile as it is attractive. First off, it can be hung on the back of a cabinet door or you can mount it on the inside of a door or on a wall. Beyond that, its uses extend all the way through the house, from the garage and workroom to the laundry room, the kitchen, and the bedroom, into the bathroom — anywhere it's needed!

45 A Gentle Detangling Brush For Wet Or Dry Hair Wet Brush Pro $9 Amazon See on Amazon Detangle wet or dry hair without pulling hard on strands and causing split ends or breakage. This Wet Brush has gentle, soft bristles that glide through hair. You can use it on fragile, thin, or wet hair without worrying about causing damage. You can even use it on wigs and hair extensions. It comes in 10 colors, including metallic purple, neon green, and leopard.

46 This Lightweight Hammock That Holds Up To 1,000 Pounds MalloMe Double Portable Camping Hammock $20 Amazon See on Amazon Why sleep on the ground while camping when it's possible to sleep in suspended comfort in this camping hammock? Lightweight and convenient, it weighs only about a pound when stowed in the convenient "stow sack" that's sewn right into the design, so it's impossible to lose. It's made from tough, nylon fabric that will easily accommodate two grown adults and probably their dog on top of that, plus the set includes everything needed for a fast and simple setup.

49 This Vitamin-C Serum With An Unbelievable Cult-Following TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum $20 Amazon See on Amazon Vitamin C has long been a trusted ingredient in stimulating collagen production while brightening and freshening complexions, and this serum truly delivers. It's won raves from consumers of all skin types and all ages. Use it when faced with specific skin challenges or incorporate it into your regular maintenance routine.

51 These Memory Foam Slippers That Mold To Fit Your Feet Moxo Women's Slippers $17 Amazon See on Amazon With a fleece outer and a memory foam insole, these slippers are designed to cradle feet in comfort year-round. The rubber sole is engineered with non-slip grip to provide firm footing, even on hardwood and tile. And since they're water-repellent, they're even suitable for use outdoors. If they get stained or dirty, just pop them in the washing machine! Available sizes: 5.5-6.5, 7-8, 8.5-9.5, 11-12

52 A Dry-Brush Set For The Face And The Body Ineffable Care Brush Set (3 Pieces) $18 Amazon See on Amazon Dry brushing has been practiced since the days of the Ancient Chinese as a therapy for lymphatic drainage and boosting circulation. This set includes a long-handled dry brush crafted from cherry with natural boar bristles for the practice of this popular and effective technique at home. The head on this brush rotates over to a massager side with cherry nubs that match the handle. The final piece is a cherry facial scrubbing brush that also features natural boar bristles, designed for natural, gentle exfoliation.

54 A Family-Friendly Game That Will Get Everyone Off Their Phones Loaded Questions $20 Amazon See on Amazon A must for game night, this game is sure to get the whole family off their phones and even laughing together — an extra bonus. Appropriate for ages 10 and up, it's packed with new and classic questions that will get your group talking, with prompts like "What is something you only need one of?" and "What is your most useless talent?" Hours of meme-free fun will ensue.

55 This Vibrant Yoga Wheel For Challenging And Simple Stretches Yoga EVO Yoga Wheel $19 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to help promote a better range in stretches and enable challenging poses, as well as to alleviate back pain, this wheel is made from durable resin that remains stable under pressure up to 440 pounds. It also provides a great way to train into inversions and provides a way to open up the back after spending all day sitting down.

56 The Grooming Kit With Every Attachment You Could Need Remington Grooming Kit $18 Amazon See on Amazon With attachments for detailing and varying hair lengths, this grooming kit has everything needed to maintain facial hair or clean up any short haircut. The shaver itself offers a remarkable 65 minutes of cordless runtime on one charge, and its self-sharpening, surgical steel blades deliver a precise cut. It features an ergonomic, textured grip that's easy to handle for excellent control even in tricky areas.

A Pour-Over Coffee Maker That's Quick, Easy, And Eco-Friendly Bodium Pour-Over Coffee Maker $17 Amazon See on Amazon Get an excellent cup of coffee in just minutes with this simple coffee maker that's also eco-friendly thanks to its integrated, stainless-steel mesh filter. This permanent filter lets the flavor of your coffee shine through, since it doesn't absorb the aromatic oils like other filters. The coffee maker itself is crafted from elegant borosilicate glass that's durable and heat-resistant, and it's topped with a silicone band for easy handling.

58 This Rotating Organizer To Keep Your Makeup Neat And Accessible Jerrybox Rotating Makeup Organizer $24 Amazon See on Amazon Imagine if your favorite makeup products were readily-accessible and your vanity was organized. The Jerrybox rotating makeup organizer has seven adjustable shelves that can accommodate your brushes, foundation bottles, lipstick, nail polish, eyeliner — you name it. Since it spins 360 degrees, you can see everything at once, and it comes in your choice of black, transparent, and white.

59 This Incredible Deal On A Non-Stick Copper Pan The Original Copper Frying Pan $19 Amazon See on Amazon Copper pans are great for a lot of reasons — they're scratch-resistant (even with metal utensils), they heat up fast and cook evenly, and the non-stick surface means you don't need to use oil or butter when you're cooking. But what really sets this one apart is the under-$20 price tag!

61 This Laptop Bag With A Built-In Charging Port And Locking Zippers Yomuder Laptop Backpack $20 Amazon See on Amazon Most backpacks don’t have the cushioning and extra features you need to keep your laptop safe, but this one from Yomuder is not most backpacks. It has multiple roomy, padded compartments, a water-resistant exterior, a USB-charging port that you can hook up to your power bank, and a security lock that prevents theft. All of this comes in a comfortable, easy-to-carry bag thanks to its S-shaped straps and ergonomic shape.

62 This Mesh Organizer That Helps You Transform Your Trunk In No Time KangoKids Trunk Organizer $14 Amazon See on Amazon Imagine a world in which your groceries don’t tip over and your tissues don’t get squashed under your kids’ sports equipment. The KangoKids trunk organizer easily clips over your back-seat headrests to give you four new mesh pockets. It’s extremely durable, translucent so you can see everything at once, and has reviewers saying, “This helps keep my usually-messy trunk in tip top shape.”

64 These Brushed-Microfiber Sheets That Are Silky Soft And Low-Maintenance Italian Luxury Series Sheet Set $19 Amazon See on Amazon “You don't have to pay for expensive sheets to get quality,” reviewers say about this Italian Luxury Series sheet set. Not only is the brushed microfiber extra soft and vibrant, but it’s resistant to dust mites, wrinkles, and stains, so it’s super easy to care for, too. This set comes in 13 colors and five sizes, and most queen options or smaller come in at under $20.

66 A Portable Set Of Resistance Bands So You Can Bring Your Workout Anywhere Mpow Resistance Bands Set $20 Amazon See on Amazon Bring the gym with you wherever you go. The Mpow resistance set comes with five different bands at all different weight levels, and it also includes ankle straps, handles, and a door attachment. They’re compact and color-coded for convenience, and since everything fits in the included pouch, reviewers say they’re “great for workouts when traveling.”

69 An All-Natural Air Purifier That’s Both Effective And Attractive Moso Natural Air Purifying Bag $10 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers say that once you see how effective these things are, you’ll be “buying more to put everywhere.” The Moso natural air-purifying bag is stuffed with bamboo-derived activated charcoal, which absorbs unwanted odors, moisture, and bacteria without harmful toxins or fragrances. Thanks to the modern-looking canvas exterior (and three color options), it’s something that you won’t mind displaying in your bathroom, closets, laundry room, or car.