72 Random But Brilliant Products Most Added To Amazon Wish Lists

In my opinion, the most genius inventions are the ones that are so darn random, you never even saw them coming. Take, for example, a pan that only bakes corner brownies, or an outlet cover with a built-in shelf. These random but brilliant products are most added to Amazon wish lists because they solve problems people didn't even know they had.

How do Amazon wish lists work? Simple. Right below the "add to cart" button on any product page, you'll find an "add to list" option that you can click instead. There, you can bookmark the things you'll be buying as soon as you get your paycheck — or the things you're hoping people will buy for you if they ever stalk your Amazon account for gift ideas. But you're not the only one compiling products. Amazon also keeps track of the most wished for items that people are obsessing over. They then split them into categories so you can see exactly what other users have been bookmarking, too.

That being said, Amazon's Most Wished For page is filled with hundreds upon hundreds of items that are changing all the time, and that can be a little overwhelming. Not to worry. I've sifted through it for you and found some of the coolest and most random products people have their eye on right now, so you can either add them to your own wish list or buy them ASAP.

1 This Special Glove That Cleans Virtually Anything Using Only Water Nano Glove $15 Amazon See on Amazon Made with a uniquely blended fiber designed to capture dust, dirt, and grime like a magnet, the Nano Glove combines the cleaning power of Nanolon with the dexterity of a glove. Now you can clean virtually anything without paper towels and without harsh chemicals. Simply wet it and wash dishes, countertops, glass, windows — you name it. When it starts to get gross, throw it in the washing machine; it's durable enough to withstand up to 400 cycles.

2 A Roll-On Pain Reliever That Uses Herbs And Plant-Derived Ingredients Thermachill Roll-On Pain Relief $19 Amazon See on Amazon Ease back pain, arthritis, shin splints, migraines, and more with this Thermachill roll-on pain relief. It utilizes ingredients like eucalyptus water, menthol crystals, peppermint, and aloe to ease inflammation and lessen tension for up to two hours. "I can apply it myself and it works better than any other topical pain reliever I have ever used," says one nurse with fibromyalgia.

3 A Swiveling Two-In-One Kitchen Gadget To Effortlessly Rinse And Strain Practico Kitchen Swivel Strainer $22 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its special swivel design, this Practico strainer rotates 180-degrees so it's way easier wash vegetables, strain pasta, and rinse away starch. The two pieces come apart for separate use as a strainer and giant mixing bowl, and they're both heat-resistant up to 240 degrees and dishwasher-safe.

4 This USB-Powered Mini Air Conditioner With A Built-In Lamp Fitfirst Personal Space Air Cooler $39 Amazon See on Amazon Cool, purify, and humidify any room with the Fitfirst personal air cooler. In addition to its built-in wet filter, it utilizes the latest evaporative technology to blow three levels of cool air in any direction. Since it's USB-powered and also has a color-changing light, it makes a great addition to your work desk, bedside table, or countertop.

5 This Tool That Functions As A Scoop, Tongs, And A Strainer All In One TNK Brand Barracuda Tongs $13 Amazon See on Amazon These unique TNK Brand tongs have two nylon grippers that, when pressed together, interlock to create a convenient scoop. As a result, they're great for pasta, salad, vegetable, eggs — and can even be used to strain the juice from a piece of meat. The stainless steel handles are extra durable, and the rubber pads provide a little better grip.

6 This Bee Propolis Spray Is A "Life-Saver" When It Comes To Sore Throats And Colds Beekeeper’s Naturals Throat Spray $14 Amazon See on Amazon Whether it's a sore throat, a cold, the flu, or laryngitis, reviewers are calling this Beekeeper’s Naturals spray "an absolute life-saver." It's made with only three ingredients — the main one being bee propolis extract, which boosts immunity, eases pain and inflammation, and tastes great without any additives.

7 This Silicone Cooking Mesh That's Way More Versatile Than A Steaming Basket Lekue Cooking Mesh $15 Amazon See on Amazon Since it's made using safe, durable silicone, this Lekue cooking mesh is one of the fastest and easiest ways to steam, blanch, and flavor food. Simply place your vegetables, eggs, potatoes, or seafood in the net, pull it closed, and put it in the pot. The cord makes it easy to grab everything at once when it's done, and the holes strain out water instantly. You can even put it in the microwave, oven, dishwasher, fridge, or freezer.

8 A Coconut-Infused Bubble Wand For Effortless Curls Lee Stafford Coconut-Infused Bubble Wand $20 Amazon See on Amazon Infused with real coconut oil, this ceramic bubble wand prevents damage and helps you get uniform, bouncy curls every time. The spheres on the barrel create guided notches so you can wrap hair evenly and without effort, and it heats up to a fixed temperature of 400 degrees in just two minutes.

9 This Press-Seal Lid That's Probably The Easiest Way To Store Leftovers Ever Press n Fresh Food Sealer (Set of 2) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Tired of endlessly searching for the right lid to your storage containers? Create an air-tight vacuum seal in seconds with this Press n Fresh sealer. When you press down on the top, it sticks to plates and other flatware to keep food protected, and since it's BPA-free and heat-resistant, it's also safe in the microwave and dishwasher. This set comes with two different sizes — 7 inches and 9 inches around.

10 This Brilliant Three-In-One Skillet For Everything From Meals To Desserts CucinaPro Multi Baker Deluxe $40 Amazon See on Amazon This CucinaPro deluxe is an awesome idea for the baker, griller, or anyone who doesn't have a stove. It comes with three interchangeable skillets: one for frying or grilling, one with four round indentations, and one with 18 half-spheres. That means you can make pizzas, paninis, eggs, pancakes, meatballs, cake-pops, whoopie pies — or pretty much anything you can bake, grill, or roll.

11 This Six-In-One Car Safety Tool That Belongs In Everyone's Glove Compartment Siivton Car Safety Hammer $17 Amazon See on Amazon According to reviewers, this six-in-one safety hammer is a "great tool to have in the car in case of an emergency." It has a built-in flashlight, window breaker, seat-belt knife, SOS flashing light, attachment magnet, and whistle in case you need to draw attention to yourself. It's also made from durable materials with a silicone grip, and comes with three batteries.

12 This Memory Foam Pillow That Works For Virtually Any Kind Of Sleeper MARNUR Contour Memory Foam Pillow $43 Amazon See on Amazon It may be one of the strangest-shaped pillows you've ever seen, but this MARNUR memory foam pillow has a 4.3-star rating for a reason. Its contoured design suits back sleepers, side sleepers, and stomach sleepers alike, all due to its versatile head and cervical support. It's also made from breathable, skin-friendly foam that conforms to your body no matter what position you choose.

13 These Magnetic Hooks Clip Your Glasses To Your Clothing Without Damaging The Fabric ReadeREST (2 Pack) $19 Amazon See on Amazon If you're always misplacing your glasses, ReadeREST keeps them perpetually within reach. It attaches to your shirt using a strong magnet, creating an easy-access hook that's both discreet and reliable. It's also great for name tags, earbuds, or sunglasses — simply hook them through the loop to prevent dropping, losing, or damaging your essentials.

14 A Simple But Effective Beech Wood Foot Massager That You Can Bring Anywhere Body Back Wood Foot Roller $9 Amazon See on Amazon "I've previously used a tennis ball or a wooden dowel to massage my feet, but the sensations I receive from this device are much deeper," one dancer comments on this Body Back foot roller. It's made from a durable, textured beechwood that stimulates circulation and soothes tired feet. It's also soft on skin, portable, wipes clean, and effortlessly rolls along the floor due to its rubber tracks.

15 This Non-Greasy Balm In Stick Form Is Perfect For Cracked Heels Miracle Heel Stick $10 Amazon See on Amazon Due to its formula of tea tree oil, aloe, cocoa butter, and shea butter, the Miracle stick immediately penetrates deep into skin to soften hard, cracked heels. It also soothes fissures and fights bacteria, and since it comes in a convenient stick form, you don't have to worry about a greasy residue on your hands. "Miracle is an understatement," reviewers say.

16 These Silicone Trays That Make Bottle-Friendly Ice Out Of Any Liquid Thermi Ice Cube Tray (Set of 3) $15 Amazon See on Amazon People are loving these Thermi ice cube trays for a whole multitude of reasons. They create elongated sticks of ice that can easily slip into the narrow openings of cans, water bottles, and beer bottles. Also, their flexible silicone construction makes it really easy to remove the ice. Finally, they're also great when it comes to freezing coffee, juice, soda, and more, so your drinks never have to taste diluted.

17 This Tank Is A Must-Have Staple For Your Workout Wardrobe Goodsport Sleeveless Tank (Sizes XS-3XL) $19 Amazon See on Amazon "This shirt is awesome as it draws the sweat from your skin, which helps to keep you cooler," one reviewer writes. That's because the Goodsport sleeveless tank is made from a moisture-wicking stretch polyester, and is infused with odor-management technology. The racerback design keeps the straps in place despite the loose-fitting scoop neck, and it's available in four colors: black, navy, steel gray, and pink.

18 A Sleep Mask With Flax Seeds And Lavender For Temperature Therapy And Aromatherapy Asutra Lavender Silk Eye Pillow $17 Amazon See on Amazon Filled with organic lavender and flax seeds, the Asutra eye pillow conforms to your face, releases a relaxing scent, and can be stored in the fridge for eye-soothing temperature therapy. Its elastic band is fully adjustable, and the muslin pouch has an opening so you can add or remove filling depending on the type of pressure you're looking for. It's available in three colors, and each comes with a free gel mask, too.

19 A Genius Pan That Makes Every Brownie A Corner Brownie Bakelicious Crispy Corner Brownie Pan $21 Amazon See on Amazon If the corner pieces are your absolute favorite, why not make a whole tray of them? This Bakelicious pan has brilliant posts that create 48 edges in total, so that every brownie is dense and crispy. It's also made of durable carbon steel with a non-stick coating, so clean-up is super easy.

20 This Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand That Also Works For Loads Of Other Devices, Too Megainvo Laptop Stand $18 Amazon See on Amazon The Megainvo laptop stand is on so many wish lists because of how versatile it is. The lightweight aluminum legs adjust to give you loads of viewing angles, optimizes your posture and comfort levels, and works for most laptops and tablets. Thanks to its anti-slip foot blockers, it can also hold cell phones, books, and e-readers, and it's ventilated to stop your devices from overheating.

21 This Accessible And Well-Designed Journal Will Instantly Brighten Your Day Instant Happy Journal $12 Amazon See on Amazon If you have trouble sticking to a traditional journaling practice, the Instant Happy Journal is a wonderful alternative. Instead of hundreds of overwhelmingly blank pages, this one uses intentions, scientific facts, inspiring quotes, or thought-proving prompts to get you started. It has fill-in dates, so you can start whenever, and buyers say "It's a great way to be mindful/reflective and focus on the positives in life."

22 This Inflatable Couch-Like Chair That You Can Bring Pretty Much Anywhere ChillaX Inflatable Lounger $31 Amazon See on Amazon Bring couch-level comfort anywhere with the ChillaX lounger. This epic banana-shaped seat fits in a tiny bag when deflated, but upon reaching your destination, fills up in seconds using only the wind. It's also thick, durable, and waterproof, so you can bring it to barbecues, concerts, and the beach, and it has three built-in pockets for all your essentials.

25 This Brilliant Way To Prevent Sauce Spills While Eating In The Car Saucemoto Dip Clip $5 Amazon See on Amazon If you oftentimes find yourself eating in your car, the Saucemoto dip clip is a minor but brilliant investment towards a mess-free meal. It's made from metal and silicone and securely clips onto your air vent to keep your sauces and dips steady while dipping and driving. Smaller sauces fit in portrait, larger sauces fit in landscape, and the removable ramekin can hold the sauces that come in pouches.

26 This Ergonomic Blow Dryer That Styles, Dries, And Locks In Moisture At The Same Time Andis Tourmaline Ceramic Ionic Styling Hair Dryer $16 Amazon See on Amazon When used without the attachments, the ergonomic Andis blow dryer breaks up water molecules with its ionic ceramic technology, drying hair faster while preserving its natural oils. When used with the attachments, it does all of that while holding hair in place with the three different types of bristles, styling it and drying it simultaneously. It also has three different air and heat settings, a cool shot button, and a high-velocity airflow to make the whole process extra efficient.

28 A Smart Outlet Cover That Creates An Instant Shelf For Your Electronics ECHOGEAR Outlet Shelf $15 Amazon See on Amazon No tables near your outlet? No problem. The ECHOGEAR shelf installs like your average wall plate and holds up to 10 pounds on its durable platform. It also features a cord channel for easy access to the plug, and it's an amazing solution for razors, electric toothbrushes, charging phones, speakers, and virtual assistants.

29 This Challenging (But Appropriate) Game For Anyone Who Loves Brainteasers Trick Question $17 Amazon See on Amazon Outsmart your friends and keep everyone laughing with Trick Question — a party game where nothing is ever what it seems. Packed with 400 challenging brainteasers, this game comes with cards, two trickster totems, 32 scoring tiles, and a sand timer, and it's suitable for three or more players 14 years or older. Reviewers say it "really gets your brain juices flowing" and it's a reliable (appropriate) way to break the ice with students, in-laws, or strangers.

30 A USDA-Certified Organic Balm That Soothes Headaches Badger Headache Soother $9 Amazon See on Amazon Designed for portability and made with USDA-certified organic ingredients, the Badger soother can easily be applied to pulse points to cool and ease your headache. It utilizes natural botanical ingredients like peppermint oil, vitamin E, and olive oil — as well as menthol crystals in a balm-like stick that fits in your purse or your pocket. Best of all, according to the reviews, it actually works.

31 This Travel-Friendly Massage Roller That Retracts For Easy Portability And Storage TheraBand Roller Massager $23 Amazon See on Amazon The TheraBand roller massager has a unique ridged design that grips the tissues for myofascial release, deep muscle massages, and trigger point stimulation. It's also extremely portable, because the 19-inch design retracts down to 12 inches for storage in your gym bag or work drawer. "I cannot say enough good things about this wonderful device," one reviewer writes. "I can roll out all the aches instead of suffering on the road."

32 This Activated Charcoal Shampoo That Clarifies Hair Without Stripping It Of Moisture Botanic Hearth Activated Charcoal Shampoo $17 Amazon See on Amazon Cleanse, clarify, and condition all at the same time with this Botanic Hearth activated charcoal shampoo. Thanks to its extremely absorbent qualities, charcoal soaks up impurities and build-up without stripping the scalp of natural oils. This shampoo is also infused with argan, avocado, and jojoba oils to nourish and hydrate, and it skips the parabens and sulfates so hair stays soft and healthy.

33 This Brightening And Plumping Under-Eye Gel That's 98 Percent Naturally Derived Sunblessed Botanicals Eye Gel $23 Amazon See on Amazon According to reviewers, this Sunblessed Botanicals eye gel "tightens right away," "[helps] with the dark circles," and "doesn't irritate [their] eyes." It features bio-available vitamin C, which restores elasticity and firmness, and hyaluronic acid, which hydrates and plumps skin for a bright, refreshed appearance. All the ingredients are recognizable, and it's lightweight and hydrating for use under makeup.

34 A Latex Tape For Salon-Quality Manicures Even If You're A Little Messy With Your Polish PUEEN Latex Nail Tape $9 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're dealing with messy nail art or you have trouble avoiding your cuticles, PUEEN nail tape is a simple solution. It's a latex-based formula that you apply around your nails before painting or decorating them. When it turns pink, it's ready to peel off, and all the mess peels off right along with it.

35 This Car Mount That's So Much More Than A Car Mount WizGear Car Mount $20 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its multi-functional C-shaped grip, this WizGear mount attaches to steering wheels, strollers, bike handles, shelves, air vents, tables, and desks. It's also flexible and reinforced with quality rubber so it can grip all sorts of objects, like phones, flashlights, water bottles, and more.

36 These Honeycomb Gel Insoles Made With High Levels Of Copper To Prevent Muscle Fatigue Copper Compression Insoles $15 Amazon See on Amazon Available in women's sizes 6 to 11 and men's sizes 8 to 13, these copper compression insoles are designed to support stiff, sore feet with their massaging gel honeycomb cushions. They also have a high copper content in the top layer of fabric to reduce muscle fatigue, and they can be trimmed to fit virtually any size shoe. If you're on your feet every day due to work or athletics, buyers say "you need these."

37 An Affordable Rechargeable Callous Remover That Reviewers Say "Blows The Competition Away" Dr.HeiZ Callus Remover $20 Amazon See on Amazon "If I didn't do it myself, I would think I went to the spa," one reviewer writes. Ergonomically-shaped and electric for effortless use, the Dr.HeiZ callus remover gets rid of hard, cracked skin on the feet using its micro-abrasive particle rollers. It recharges using any USB port, and it has a built-in LED light so you can see what you're doing. It's also significantly less expensive than other brands that promise the exact same results.

39 This Three-In-One Strip Charges And Powers All Your Electronics In One Place Poweradd Power Strip $22 Amazon See on Amazon You can never have enough outlets, and this Poweradd strip ensures that they're right where you need them. It provides five new AC plugs, two USB ports, and a type-C port to power and charge all your electronics in the same spot. Plus, since it has a built-in cord winder, the plug is easy to retract and travel with, and is always the right length.

40 A Rechargeable Water Bottle That Records The Temperature And Reminds You To Drink DAWAY Smart Water Bottle $36 Amazon See on Amazon Granted it's made from premium food-grade stainless steel that won't rust, this DAWAY smart water bottle is already a step above the rest. Throw in the temperature display, hydration reminder, and battery that lasts up to 30 days on one charge, no wonder reviewers are calling it "a great way to drink more water." It also doesn't leak, keeps your drinks at the proper temperature for hours, and doesn't require a smartphone to work.

41 This Super Affordable LED/UV Nail Lamp For All The Gel Manicures At Home MelodySusie UV/LED Nail Lamp $23 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than spending roughly $20 on a single gel manicure, you can now do countless at home with this highly-rated MelodySusie nail lamp. Highly efficient LED bulbs cure all LED and UV gel polishes in seconds. There are three settings (30, 60, or 90 seconds) and touch sensors inside that automatically turn on when you insert your hand. Personally, I'm on day five of my at-home gel manicure, and there isn't a single chip.

42 A High-Tech Backpack That Prevents Theft And Dead Devices Kopack Anti-Theft Laptop Bag $34 Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its multiple pockets, sleek water-resistant fabric, and cushioned adjustable shoulder straps, the Kopack laptop bag lets you carry all your essentials in style and comfort. But it has a few features that most other bags don't have, like the anti-theft locking zippers and the external USB charging port with an included cable. It's also available in six colors, including black and magenta.

43 A Matte Lipstick That Actually Stays On All Night Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick $20 Amazon See on Amazon With over 2,500 reviews, Lime Crime Velvetines are definitely onto something. They go on as a liquid and dry in a matte, hyper-pigmented finish that wears like a stain. As a result, they stay put through eating, drinking, and more. They're also available in roughly 30 amazing colors, from nude pinks to bold reds.

44 This Luxurious Cleansing Milk That Leaves Skin Bright, Hydrated, And Soft Georgette Klinger Coconut Cleansing Milk $10 Amazon See on Amazon Remove makeup and impurities without stripping your skin of its moisture. Georgette Klinger coconut cleansing milk has a five-star rating because it's made with traditional European fruits and herbs as a natural base. Coconut also prevents over-drying or irritation, but still effectively cleanses skin for a bright complexion. "Simply put: luxurious. I don't feel dry after cleansing. My skin feels soft," one reviewer writes. "I feel like I just walked out of a spa!

45 These Vegan And Gluten-Free Cookies Pack In The Protein Munk Pack Protein Cookies (6 Pack) $17 Amazon See on Amazon For anyone who's too busy to get the protein they need, there's Munk Pack protein cookies. Instead of additives and fillers, these things are made with real ingredients like peanut butter, oat flour, and monkfruit extract. They're also totally gluten-free, vegan, and have 18 grams of protein per every cookie — plus they're genuinely delicious, chewy, and filling. This variety pack comes in coconut white chip macadamia, peanut butter chocolate chip, and double dark chocolate.

46 A Flexible Flashlight That Bends, Folds, Sticks, Or Wraps Any Which Way Striker Concepts Flexible Flashlight $26 Amazon See on Amazon Stop holding flashlights in your mouth or under your chin. The Striker Concepts flexible flashlight bends any which way to create the perfect focus spotlight, broad floodlight, or convenient lantern. It also has a non-slip base that's equipped with two super strong magnets. As a result, you can bend, stick, wrap, or fold this flashlight on or around virtually anything to get light you need for crafting, blackouts, DIY jobs, or camping.

47 A Sturdy Bamboo Shelf That Easily Attaches To The Side Of Your Bed LifeSmart Bamboo Bed Shelf $25 Amazon See on Amazon For those without tables where they need them most, try out the LifeSmart bed shelf. It's made from sturdy, eco-friendly bamboo that uses a damage-free screw system to clamp onto headboards or bed railings. It also has a protective lacquer finish, convenient wire slots, and comes with a free cell phone charging mount.

48 This Handy Carabiner/Hook Hybrid Is A Great Gadget To Have Around Lulabop Carabiner Hanger Clip $24 Amazon See on Amazon Both a carabiner clip and a hook in one, the Lulabop is one of the easiest ways to secure any item to any surface. It's made from tough, aircraft-grade aluminum with a black rubber tip to hold up to 50 pounds without damage. That means you can secure carryons to luggage, pocketbooks to tables, lanterns to trees, and diaper bags to strollers, all without any effort at all. "Amazing and very handy," says one reviewer, who has "used it everyday since [they] got it" for various jobs.

49 A Reliable Deodorant That Keeps Odors Trapped Under A Layer Of Natural Mineral Salts CRYSTAL Mineral Deodorant Roll-On (6 Pack) $24 Amazon See on Amazon A new take on a reliable favorite, this CRYSTAL deodorant is made of natural mineral salts that create a protective coating over the skin. As a result, odor-causing bacteria is kept at bay, so you'll be odor-free for up to 24 hours. It's also hypoallergenic, paraben-free, contains no aluminum, and won't stain or leave a residue. Plus, reviewers love the refreshing lavender and white tea scent. So far, it has a 4.9-star rating.

50 The Perfect Game For The Unicorn Lover In Your Life Unstable Unicorns $20 Amazon See on Amazon Build the strongest unicorn army possible with this top 50 most-backed game in Kickstarter history: Unstable Unicorns. Two to eight players indulge in creating a fighting squad of unicorns — and it's paired with adorable illustrations. It's been called the "best game ever" due to how creative, silly, and surprisingly strategic it is.

51 This Full Set Of Quality Makeup Brushes For Only $11 BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set (Set of 14) $11 Amazon See on Amazon With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, you'd think that these BS-MALL brushes would be a tad more expensive than $11. Nope. You get five Kabuki brushes and nine precise eye-makeup brushes, all of which are silky, dense, and durable. They're made with synthetic bristles, comfortable handles, and rose gold accents that keep everything in place during application or cleaning. Most reviewers say they're as good or better than name-brand sets.

52 These Stretchy, Well-Made Yoga Pants Are The Most-Wished-For Item In Their Category ODODOS High Waist Yoga Pants (Sizes S-XXL) $20 Amazon See on Amazon These ODODOS yoga pants are currently the most-wished-for item in the sports category because they're made of quality fabric and they offer four-way stretch whether you're lounging or working out. They also have a high-waist band and external pockets that are big enough for your phone, keys, or (according to one reviewer's pictures), an entire bottle of champagne. They're also available in two lengths and dozens of colors.

54 These Super Soft Charcoal Toothbrushes Whiten Your Smile Dental Expert Charcoal Toothbrushes (5 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon These Dental Expert toothbrushes are unique for two reasons: first, their bristles are extra soft to remove plaque and build-up without irritating gums. Second, they're infused with real activated charcoal to absorb stains and odors for a whiter, fresher mouth. According to buyers, they "really get into the nooks and crannies" of your mouth, and after brushing, it "almost feels as if [you've had your] teeth polished at the dentist's office."

55 This Gorgeous Way To Get The Benefits Of Aromatherapy When You're On The Go Jack & Rose Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet $16 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than lugging your electric diffuser to and from work with you, there's this Jack & Rose essential oil bracelet. Its stainless steel locket clasp holds one of the eight included cotton pads, which you fill with a few drops of your favorite essential oil blend before leaving the house. Then, throughout the day, it releases the scent for a calming aromatherapy result wherever you happen to be. It comes in four different designs, any of which make a gorgeous addition to both casual and formal outfits.

56 A Glass Infusion Pitcher To Impress Your Guests With Fruit-Infused Water bobuCuisine Infusion Pitcher $14 Amazon See on Amazon Wow your guests with water that takes vaguely like lemon, berry, or cucumber. This bobuCuisine infusion pitcher is made with toxin-free borosilicate glass and features a special chamber that you can fill with virtually any fruit. The stainless steel lid stays in place to keep fruit fresh and pour gently without spills, and it's both easy to clean and fits well in the refrigerator.

57 This Rechargeable Deep Massager With Interchangeable Attachments For All Kinds Of Aches RENPHO Rechargeable Deep Massager $40 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon users are dying to get one of these RENPHO deep massagers, which delivers 3,600 percussion pulses per minute to help you relax, relieve pains, and loosen up knots. Its long handle ensures that you can use it anywhere on the body, while its interchangeable head attachments mean relief for virtually all your aches. Best of all, it has a rechargeable design for ultimate portability, so you're never tethered to a wall outlet.

58 This Automatic Curling Wand That Does All The Hard Work For You VAV Automatic Curling Wand $35 Amazon See on Amazon Never could get the hang of a traditional curling wand? No worries. The VAV automatic wand has special prongs that spin with the touch of a button to wind your hair around the tourmaline ceramic barrel. The result? Frizz-free curls without burns, clamp marks, or effort. It heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit in 60 seconds, and reviewers are saying, "I can't believe how well this thing works."

59 This Futuristic Desk Lamp With Three Temperatures, Five Brightnesses, And Touch Controls LEPOWER Desk Lamp $21 Amazon See on Amazon With three color modes, a flexible neck, and tons of eye-friendly LED brightness settings, the LEPOWER lamp is a classy and practical addition to any desk or bedside table. It creates white light, natural light, or warm light — so it's ideal for detailed tasks, a daytime boost of energy, or a relaxing reading session before bed. Reviewers also say it "has a small footprint" so it's "very unobtrusive" on small desks, and the fact that you can point it any which way is a lifesaver.

60 This Epic Bluetooth Speaker That Delivers Clear Sound Alongside A Mesmerizing Light Show SHAVA Bluetooth Rainbow Speaker $30 Amazon See on Amazon According to reviewers, this SHAVA Bluetooth rainbow speaker delivers a "clear and crisp sound" even at its loudest setting, but it also offers one of the most mesmerizing light shows alongside it. Six different modes give you two-color gradient, three-color gradient, neon, slow breath, Tetris, and music sync effects at the touch of a button. It also has an automatic-off feature, as well as a rechargeable battery that lasts up to eight hours. Most importantly, it connects quickly and wirelessly to any Bluetooth-enabled device.

63 This Purse Organizer Insert Helps You Find Everything From Your Lip Balm To Your Keys In Seconds Felt Insert Bag Organizer $29 Amazon See on Amazon Ever wish your bag had tons of tiny pockets instead of one giant one that seemingly eats everything? This organizer insert comes in three sizes, 11 colors, and provides tons more pockets for all your tiny essentials. It's made from felt cloth that's both lightweight and sturdy, and it ensures that your keys, phones, pens, lipstick, or notebooks are always easy to find, no matter how huge your purse is.

64 This Glass Tumbler With A Removable Infusion Chamber For Tea Or Fruit Water Pure Zen Tea Infuser Tumbler $27 Amazon See on Amazon Enjoy loose-leaf tea on-the-go or infuse your water with fresh fruit or herbs. The Pure Zen tumbler is made from BPA-free double wall glass and has a stainless steel infusion chamber with tiny mesh holes. As a result, you can carry your favorite drink without sweating, leaking, spills, or residue. It even comes with a neoprene sleeve for safe traveling.

65 These Flexible USB Lights For A Little Illumination No Matter Where You Are RunningSnail USB Light (Set of 2) $5 Amazon See on Amazon Since they're tiny, flexible, and plug into any USB port, these RunningSnail lights are awesome for camping, reading, working, or emergencies. They come with both a built-in soft light filter to protect your eyes, and a dust-proof cap to keep the plug clean and damage-free while traveling.

66 This Natural, Biodegradable Alternative To Plastic Wrap Made From Beeswax And Cotton Bee's Wrap Eco-Friendly Food Wrap (3 Pack) $18 Amazon See on Amazon Forget plastic wrap. Bee's Wrap is a sustainable, natural alternative that keeps food fresh without harming you or the environment. It's made from organic cotton, beeswax, jojoba oil, and tree resin, which can be used to store and protect cheese, fruit, vegetables, and bread. It's also reusable, comes in three different sizes, and is biodegradable once it's time to throw it out.

67 This Might Just Be The Easiest Way To Dry And Style Hair Simultaneously Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer $40 Amazon See on Amazon Turn damp, frizzy hair into sleek, straight strands with one simple tool. The Revlon one-step dryer produces two levels of hot air just like your typical dryer, but channels it through tangle-free bristles infused with ionic technology. As a result, you can style and dry simply by brushing through your hair. According to reviewers, it's lightweight, extremely easy, and seriously cuts down on styling time.

68 This Is The Perfect Pancake Accessory Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer $14 Amazon See on Amazon Mix and create in one container with this Whiskware batter tube. The wide opening makes it easy to add all the ingredients, while the blender-ball combines everything with a few quick shakes. There's also a silicone spout that allows you to draw shapes and patterns. All parts are dishwasher-safe for a one-container cleanup that takes seconds.

69 A Slim, Powerful External Battery For Double The Charging And Convenient Illumination SOLICE Dual Portable Charger $25 Amazon See on Amazon It's hard for a product with over 600 reviews to maintain mostly five-star ratings, but the SOLICE dual portage charger manages. That's because it has two USB ports and a 20,000mAh battery that supports fast charging for two devices simultaneously. It also has a built-in LED light for emergencies, and is slim and portable enough to fit in pretty much any bag, pocket, or compartment.

70 A Waffle Maker For Waffle Bowls Presto Belgian Bowl Waffle Maker $24 Amazon See on Amazon The only investment that's better than a waffle maker? A waffle maker that makes edible Belgian bowls. It doesn't require any special batter — your typical mix creates a fluffy interior and crispy exterior that you can then fill with fruit, ice cream, or even fried chicken. According to reviewers, it's also easy to use, easy to clean, and easy to love. "This gets used multiple times a week," one buyer says.

71 These Stretchy Laces Mean You'll Never Have To Tie Your Shoes Again Xpand No-Tie Shoelaces System $10 Amazon See on Amazon It keeps your shoe securely on, just like your average laces, but the Xpand system ensures that you never again have to tie a knot. Lace them with the desired tension and finish off with the hidden locking closures. The elastic then keeps your foot anchored in any pair of shoes, but stretches as soon as you want to pop your heel out. They work for any size foot, and they're available in tons of colors for a discreet look or a pop of color.