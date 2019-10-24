72 Things Under $35 Going Viral On Amazon That Literally Anyone Would Want

It isn't easy to please everyone — especially when it comes to gifts. Perhaps you're searching for great presents that notoriously difficult-to-shop-for friends and family will like. Well, these products going viral on Amazon are about to save you from the awful fate of aimlessly wandering around stores without a single clue of what to buy. This collection includes products that span across a large number of categories, but it also features items that won't break the bank. Seriously: Everything you're about to see is less than $35 — and there's something for everyone.

For all of the frequent travelers on your buying list, there are travel adapter plugs, power strips, and mini flat irons that barely take up any room in carry-on luggage. The beauty product enthusiasts in your life will rave about the classic pimple remedies, lip balms, and makeup-setting powders. And of course, family members who live for DIY projects will get a huge kick out of tactical pens and self-adhesive LED touch lights that are currently available. That's just the tip of the gift-giving iceberg, though.

Check out this list of amazing products and start stocking up ASAP. And if you come across something that you love, go ahead and buy it.