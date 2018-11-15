74 Odd But Brilliant Gifts To Get The Person Who Has Everything

When you’re shopping for someone who lives like a minimalist or doesn’t have lots of money, it’s easy to find gifts for them — practically anything you pick out will be new and novel. But what about for those people who seem to have everything? It's hard to find good smart gift ideas for people who already have all of the latest items.

The key for these types of people is to look for items with a little something extra. They don't have to be the most cutting-edge gadgets — simple, ordinary items with some new and improved twist tend to be the real crowd pleasers. A beanie with built-in headphones, for example, or a hair brush that's also a straightening iron. It could also be something practical they haven't thought of: like a cutting board with expandable handles or a colander that clips on to the cooking pot.

Another strategy is to look for ways to let them spoil themselves — things like foot massagers, sleep masks, extra-soft pillows, facial steamers, inflatable loungers, and other spa-like treats. If you're stuck trying to come up with gift ideas, take a look at some of the products gathered here — and move forward with confidence you've found the perfect thing.

1 These High-End Mixing Bowls With Built-In Lids And Graters VonChelf Nested Mixing Bowl Set $42 Amazon See on Amazon Made from top-grade stainless steel, these high-quality mixing bowls nest into one another, saving space in your cupboards. Each one has a soft, anti-slip cover and an easy volume measuring guide inside. On top of that, the set comes with three attachable graters of varying sizes for thin slicing, fine grating, or thick shredding.

2 This Ultra-Relaxing Foot Massager To Melt Away Stress Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine $50 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you spend all day on your feet, or simply deserve a little pampering, this luxurious foot massager is the perfect way to relax. It's built with six powerful massage heads and 18 deep-kneading nodes that deliver firm, soothing relief. As they work, the nodes hit specific acupuncture points to stimulate blood flow and melt away stress. Best of all, the machine's internal heating lamps add coziness and warmth.

3 These Inspector Gadget Gloves With Flashlights On The Fingertips Coroler Cool Fingerless LED Flashlight Gloves $18 Amazon See on Amazon What's cooler than gloves with laser-style flashlight pointers at the tips of the fingers? These fingerless LED gloves are super lightweight with flexible, breathable material that's comfortable and stretchy. The soft cloth fabric features an adjustable strap, and the integrated battery is long-lasting and easy to replace. They're great for things like fishing, camping, cycling, or DIY projects.

4 A Beauty Oil Formulated With Actual Gold Dust AIKIMUSE 24K Rose Gold Elixir $8 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with rosehip oil and infused with real 24-karat gold flakes, this rose gold beauty oil hydrates your lips before you apply lipstick or keeps skin moisturized before foundation. The elixir is high in linoleic acids, vitamin C, and vitamin A — which can even offer a plumping effect. The gold flakes absorb into the skin, leaving it with a healthy glow.

5 A Comfy Pillow With Extra-Long Arms MittaGonG Backrest $40 Amazon See on Amazon Built with extra-long arms and an easy carry-top handle, this comfortable reading backrest offers support while you lounge around. It's filled with premium shredded foam padding that provides support that's much more ergonomically sound than a stack of pillows. Best of all, it has a removable, machine washable cover so it's easy to keep clean.

6 A Genius Clip-On Strainer That Attaches Directly To Your Cooking Pot Salbree Clip-On Kitchen Strainer $11 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than lugging out a clunky colander, this cleverly designed clip-on strainer allows you to drain food without taking up any space in the kitchen. The durable strainer is made with tough, food-safe silicone and a fine mesh for easy straining. In addition to the clip-on device, the three-piece kitchen set comes with a bonus garlic peeler and basting brush.

8 These Adorably Practical Cable Sleeves That Protect Your Phone Charger From Fraying Henpone Cute Animal Cable Bites $11 Amazon See on Amazon You know how the end of your phone charger is always bending, kinking, and fraying right at the end where you plug it in? These clever (not to mention adorable) cable protectors stop the problem before it starts. On top of preventing damage, they also help identify your charger so it doesn’t get mixed up with others. The cute gadgets come in an assortment of animal shapes including pandas, chameleons, hedgehogs, sheep, and elephants.

9 This Silky Sleep Mask Made Out Of Memory Foam Plemo Velvet Eye Mask $12 Amazon See on Amazon Made with super soft, ultra-breathable memory foam, this luxurious sleep mask is fully hypoallergenic and latex-free. It features cushioned pockets above the eyes so you can blink without feeling constricted, there's an adjustable Velcro fastener to ensure a custom fit, and ample over-eye space so you can wear it during a midday catnap without smudging your makeup.

10 A Genius Neck Pillow That Keeps Your Head From Falling Forward J-Pillow Travel Pillow $30 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike regular neck pillows, this brilliant J-pillow features a special design that prevents your head from falling forward or flopping around. It cradles your chin, providing soft, fully ergonomic comfort so you can sleep in peace whether on a plane, train, or automobile. It has a convenient snap-loop fastener you can attach to your luggage and 100 percent machine washable materials.

11 This Loud Alarm Clock That Shakes Your Bed To Wake You Up Sonic Alert Portable Alarm Clock $22 Amazon See on Amazon Designed for folks who have an extremely hard time waking up in the morning, even when they travel, this extra-loud portable alarm clock is sure to get them up. Featuring a powerful 90-decibel alarm, the device is lightweight and easy to travel with. Plus, if the booming sound isn’t enough to get you up, it also has a vibrating function you can use to put it under your pillow and shake you awake in the morning. The miniature alarm clock comes with a convenient zippered carry case.

12 A Spinning Earring Stand That Artistically Displays Your Jewelry Bejeweled Display Rotating Jewelry Stand $24 Amazon See on Amazon Artistically designed and constructed with durable metal, this rotating earring stand is a great way to keep organized. The impressive collection can hold up to 92 pairs of earrings which can spin in a full 360-degree rotation. "For years I had my earring collection hanging on the back of the door in the clear plastic pocket organizers," wrote one reviewer. "They got so dusty and I had trouble seeing what I had! I really love how I can twirl this new storage solution so I can see all sides of the holder."

14 A Smart Voice-Activated Light Bulb That You Can Control From Your Phone TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb $20 Amazon See on Amazon Transform your home into a high-tech living abode with this simple and straightforward smart light bulb. The futuristic light bulb works with Alexa and other home assistant devices like Google Assistant or Microsoft Cortana to make your lights voice-activated. On top of that, you can set up schedules for turning them on and off, or control them for your phone when you're away.

15 A High-Tech Facial Steamer That Comes With Blackhead Extracting Tools EC Vision Nano Ionic Facial Steamer $28 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you want to improve your skin or simply relax after a long day, this soothing facial steamer is a great way to do it. The device generates steam in seconds, and a UV-light inside the machine sterilizes the steam so it's clean and pure when it hits your face. Best of all, the kit comes with five different extractor tools, so once your skin is soft from the direct steam, you can remove blackheads and other blemishes.

16 A Hair Straightener That Has A Convenient Built-In Brush Glamfields Hair Straightener Brush $40 Amazon See on Amazon Why have a hair straightener and a brush when you can combine both into one seamless tool? This clever hair straightener has a brush built in so you don't have to use separate devices while styling your hair — saving you time and reducing the hassle. The device showcases advanced MCH technology that heats up fast and decreases straightening time. It has four heat settings and a lightweight, 360-degree rotating handle.

17 A Sleek Charging Station That Can Accommodate Seven Devices At Once Spater 7-Port USB Charging Station $30 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to accommodate up to seven devices, this convenient USB charging station saves space and eliminates tangled cords and cables. It can fit a wide range of devices from smartphones to oversized tablets. The ports are exceptionally fast and reinforced with technology that prevents power surges and overheating. The charging station is made from durable, long-lasting materials with a sleek, minimalist design.

18 This Fantastically Simple Machine That Makes Breakfast Sandwiches Easy Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker $23 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for people on-the-go, this simple breakfast sandwich maker creates savory breakfast sandwiches in minutes. Just throw in some eggs, cheese, ham, sausage, veggies, or other ingredients of your choice, then put in bagels or English muffin on either side, and press the machine together. Five minutes later, you have a delicious breakfast waiting for you.

19 This Herb Garden Starter Kit With Basil, Cilantro, And More Sower's Source Herbe Garden Starter Kit $23 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're a natural green thumb or can't keep a plant alive to save your life, this herb starter kit will make growing herbs fun and hassle-free. The kit comes with everything you need to make your windowsill garden happen including pots, soil, seed packets, and markers. The seed packets, which include basil, cilantro, sage, thyme, and parsley, are all non-GMO herbs. What's more, the pots are eco-friendly and fully biodegradable.

20 A Simple Pan Organizer That Makes Everything Neat And Tidy SimpleHouseware Kitchen Pan Organizer $15 Amazon See on Amazon Genius in its simplicity, this freestanding pan organizer is a great way to keep the kitchen in order. It's made from strong, sturdy materials that can hold up to five pans including heavy cast iron. "Really happy with the rack's color, strength, compact size, ease of assembly," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "I was tired of bending over and digging around in the oven drawer. ... This should help!

21 This Hydrating Lip Oil That Nourishes While Adding Color Ogee Sculpted Tinted Lip Oil $26 Amazon See on Amazon Infused with peppermint and hyaluronic acid, this tinted lip oil works as both a lip balm and a lipstick, offering hydration while also providing a splash of color. The formula works by releasing oil directly to the lips for nourishment while the fuchsia emollient layer adds color. The moisturizing balm doesn’t contain GMOs and is 100 percent cruelty-free.

22 A Pillow-Shaped Recliner That You Inflate By Spinning Around WEKAPO Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa $31 Amazon See on Amazon This awesome air lounger sofa fits in a small stuff sack yet inflates into a giant, couch-sized resting pad. The best part is you don't even have to pump it up — just hold it out in front of you and twirl around in a circle. It inflates by itself, morphing into a soft, pillow-shaped recliner. The portable and puncture-proof lounger is designed for the outdoors, making it a great choice for camping, fishing, or lounging by the pool.

23 A Moisturizing Facial Mask Made With Antioxidant Rich Green Tea Matcha Obsessed Green Tea Clay Mask $16 Amazon See on Amazon On top of offering your skin rich hydration, this all-natural green tea facial mask reduces blemishes, tightens pores, cuts down on inflammation, and delivers intense antioxidants to every layer of your skin. "Really works leaving skin luminous, clear, soft and looking glamorous," wrote one reviewer. "I tried in a client after a glycolic acid acid treatment and skin looks calm, clear, with a glow look and she is so so happy with the mask. So happy with the product."

24 A Frozen Dessert Maker To Create Sorbets And Other Healthy Treats Yonanas Sorbet Maker $40 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than buying store-bought ice cream, this easy-to-use sorbet maker lets you create healthy and delicious chilled treats right at home. You can add chocolate, fruits, berries, or other treats to experiment with your favorite flavors. Simply add the frozen delights to the chute and push down the plunger. Seconds later you'll have a bowl full of sweet goodness.

25 This Irreverent Party Game That's Definitely Not Suitable For Work Joking Hazard Game $25 Amazon See on Amazon If you love the webcomic Cyanide and Happiness, you will adore this NSFW adult party game from its creators. The gist is that you and other teammates work together to build funny and wholly irreverent comics about a variety of inappropriate topics. The game features 360 high-grade panel cards that can be "burned for heat after society collapses," according to its makers.

26 This Soft Neck Pillow That Feels Like A Warm Hug Duro-Med Hugg-A-Pillow $20 Amazon See on Amazon This amazingly soft neck pillow is not only super cozy and cuddly, but it's also perfectly shaped to hug all night. The L-shaped orthopedic design molds to the contours of your body, holding the shape even as you move around. It's specifically engineered to support your head and neck, reducing pressure as you sleep. The removable poly-cotton cover is fully machine-washable, too, so it's easy to clean and hassle-free.

27 A Luxurious Heating Pad That's Specially Designed For Your Feet Meva Heating Pad Foot Warmer $40 Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing better at the end of a long day than sliding your feet into a cozy cocoon of electric warmth. This awesome heating pad is built with a special pocket just for your feet, so you can keep them cozy while you read a book or watch TV. What's more, the gadget is designed for two pairs of feet so if you have a partner or a friend who wants to keep warm too, there will be plenty of room.

28 A Foam Roller That Has A Bendy Shaft For Extra Control Trigger Point Performance TriggerPoint STK Roller $27 Amazon See on Amazon Engineered to tackle trigger points and release muscle spasms, this contoured roller has a bendy hourglass design that lets you flex around your body and dig into knots at just the right angle. While you roll the device, it gently compresses your muscles, alleviating soreness and soothing muscle pains. The slender handles make it easy to control and the foam spindles make it comfortable, too.

29 A Dimmable Light That You Can Control With A Gentle Tap RTSU Rechargeable Touch Light $16 Amazon See on Amazon This convenient rechargeable light has a simple touch sensor that lets you turn it on and off with an easy tap of your hand. The device features three different brightness levels which offer three, 10, or 40 hours of continuous lighting, depending on which setting you have it on. It's a breeze to install, and small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.

30 These Remarkably Sharp Herb Scissors That Chop And Slice With Ease Master Culinary Herb Scissors $8 Amazon See on Amazon Constructed with five blades, these amazingly effective herb scissors are the perfect tool for slicing through your parsley or basil. The sharp, 3-inch blades work in perfect unison, while the ergonomic design ensures a comfortable, no-slip grip. As a bonus, it comes with a free recipe ebook.

31 This Ridiculously Cozy Throw Blanket With Arm Holes In The Sides Pavilia Fleece Blanket With Sleeves $22 Amazon See on Amazon Made with 100 percent microfiber polyester, this genius fleece throw blanket has giant sleeves so you can read a book or use your hands without removing your entire upper body from the blanket. It's extra-long, so you can wrap it around your feet and the arm openings offer plenty of room for movement. In addition, it comes with a cute kangaroo pouch built into the front that you can use to store remote controls or other items you want to keep handy.

32 The Baking Mats That Help Make The Perfect Batch Of Cookies Trustmade Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mats $13 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than guessing how far apart they should be — and watching your cookies melt into each other in the oven — these cute baking mats offer a handy outline. They have a ruler stencil down one side and 12 adorable cookie shapes in the middle, providing the perfect sizing for your sweet treats. The silicone sheets are fully oven-proof and safe for both microwaving and freezing.

33 A Spice Rack That Comes With Five Years Worth Of Free Spices Kamenstein Spice Rack $28 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this top-grade spice rack keep things organized, but it also comes with all of the spices included. And that's not all — it also gives you free refills for five years. The pre-labeled spices vary but often include basil, thyme, parsley, marjoram, garlic salt, coriander, rosemary, oregano, and others. Each mini jar has a sifter lid for light seasoning that you can remove when you want it to come out faster.

34 This Futuristic Notepad You Can Back Up To The Cloud Rocketbook Reusable Smart Notebook $29 Amazon See on Amazon This high-tech notebook lets you sketch notes or drawings as if it were a regular notepad, but the sheets can be backed up to the cloud. You write in it with a special friXion pen and when you're done, sync it up with Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, or other apps. Once you've filled up all of the pages, pop it in the microwave and wipe them down to start over.

35 The Cool Cutting Board That Expands Over The Kitchen Sink Good Cooking Over The Sink Cutting Board $28 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than taking up space on the counter, this unique cutting board fits over the kitchen sink with a special expandable design. There's a built-in colander in the middle that you can use to drain pasta or veggies while you work, and the cutting board itself is made of food-grade silicone — while the colander features a high-end stainless steel rim.

36 A Relaxing Eye Massager That Boosts Circulation And Blood Flow Landwind Eye. Massager Wand $22 Amazon See on Amazon This handy eye massager uses high-frequency sonic vibrations to relax your eye muscles, increase circulation, and reduce puffiness. The device operates at 10,000 vibrations per minute, rebuilding collagen and tightening your pores at the same time. The result is more radiant, glowing skin that feels relaxed and rejuvenated.

37 This Well-Made Pizza Cutter That Slices All The Way Through Cestari Kitchen Pizza Cutter Wheel $10 Amazon See on Amazon Never again drag clumps of cheese and toppings across your pizza as you attempt to cut it. This razor-sharp pizza cutter moves in one fell swoop, slicing the crust the first time so you don't have to run in back and forth. The ergonomically-designed handle offers the perfect grip for even pressure and makes it comfortable to use. Plus, the no-slip blade can double as an herb cutter or be used for pastries such as fudge, cookie dough, and brownies.

38 An Ultra-Hydrating Facial Mask That Helps You Fall Asleep Laneige Water Sleeping Mask $21 Amazon See on Amazon This lightweight sleeping mask doesn't simply moisten your skin — it also helps you fall asleep. Formulated with a special aromatic blend of soothing ingredients, the thin gel relaxes your mind as you drift off to dreamland. It's enriched with beta-glucan to hydrate your skin while you sleep, along with ceramides and snow water to restore vitality and give you a healthy glow.

39 This Wonderfully Indulgent Beverage Warmer To Keep Your Coffee or Tea Hot Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer $20 Amazon See on Amazon This brilliant coffee warming plate keeps your coffee or tea from getting cold while you work. It features three different heat settings to maintain a liquid temperature ranging from 104 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit — and it also has a waterproof metal panel designed to be a splashguard, so you can spill things without ruining the device.

40 A Bamboo Bathtub Caddy That Holds Books, Wine, And More Bamburoba Bamboo Bathub Caddy $31 Amazon See on Amazon Made of all-natural bamboo, this luxurious bathtub caddy allows you to have all of the accessories you could possibly need while relaxing in the tub. It's fully equipped with a reading rack, a specialized phone slot, a wine glass holder, and extra room for bath accessories. The metal frame — which can hold either a book or a tablet — is completely removable and folds down when not in use.

41 This Mini Printer That Creates Cool Prints From Your Phone KiiPix Smartphone Picture Printer $40 Amazon See on Amazon If you love having prints of the photos you share on social media, this smartphone picture printer is a great way to save your memories outside your phone. It's cord- and battery-free with a built-in photo scanner you can add filters to, and you don't need any other attachments — just a roll of (separately sold) Fujifilm.

42 This Makeup Brush Kit Has — Wait For It — Silicone Bristles Anself Makeup Brush Kit $7 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're applying light foundation or experimenting with intense contouring, this six-piece makeup brush kit has every tool you need for the job. It comes with three large brushes and three smaller versions: some for the eyes, some for the face, and others for contouring or powder. The silicone heads are incredibly easy to clean, and are a unique way to apply makeup reviewers are loving — and also say they're great for skincare, too.

43 A Crepe Maker That Helps You Create Fluffy French Delights CucinaPro Electric Crepe Maker $40 Amazon See on Amazon Turn your home into a Parisian bed and breakfast in minutes with this easy-to-use crepe maker. The 12-inch, non-stick pan features five different temperature settings, to give you meticulous control. It has an aluminum plate and rubber. feet for stability. As a bonus, it comes with a separate batter spreader.

44 A Carbonated Face Mask That Covers Your Skin In Bubbles While It Works Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $10 Amazon See on Amazon Made with clay and carbonic acid, this unique carbonated facial mask reacts with the oxygen in the air, creating small bubbles all over your skin that look fun but also help your skin out. The process helps clean out your pores, lift dirt and oil, hydrates, and leave you with a fresh glow. "SO MANY BUBBLES. SO MUCH JOY!" wrote one Amazon customer.

45 This Convenient Tablet Holder That Props Up Your Devices Tryone Gooseneck Tablet Mount $20 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you want to watch a movie on your iPad or keep a recipe open while you cook, this handy tablet holder makes it much easier to do. It has a bendy, flexible gooseneck that allows you to crane it around to the perfect angle, and it's constructed with a thick, reinforced base for extra stability.

46 An Affordable Derma Roller For Microderm Abrasion At Home Linduray Skincare Derma Roller Kit $13 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than spending a fortune at the spa on fancy microdermabrasion treatments, this awesome derma roller does it for you with ease. The .25-millimeter microneedling roller, which is super simple to use, reduces acne, scarring, hyperpigmentation, and helps serums sink in better.

47 This High-Quality Spatula That Helps Lock In The Flavor Westmark Double Turner Spatula $14 Amazon See on Amazon Constructed with durable aluminum that's heat-resistant up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, this isn't your average kitchen spatula. The kitchen utensil is built to last with gentle tips that grab the meat without puncturing it. The result is that the savory juices stay inside longer, making the food taste even better. On top of that, the handle is ergonomically designed and easy to control.

48 These Supremely Silky Bamboo Bed Sheets That Feel Soft Against Your Skin Cosy House Collection Bamboo Bed Sheets $38 Amazon See on Amazon These wonderfully soft bamboo sheets are some of life's simple pleasures. The blend of bamboo rayon and micro-polyester makes them exceptionally silky and not only that — they're cool and breathable too. Bamboo is four times more absorbent than cotton, so the fibers are able to wick away sweat — keeping you from overheating year-round.

49 A Vanity Mirror With Bright LED Lights On The Side Mirrorvana Hollywood Style LED Mirror $40 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever done your makeup in the bathroom and then stepped outside to notice it looks completely different, you are not alone. This LED-lined vanity mirror solves the problem by offering extra light while you get ready. The LEDs are dimmable, and the unit rotates 360-degrees horizontally and 180-degrees vertically — so you can get just the right angle.

50 This 23-In-One Wrench That Offers Tons Of Options In One Easy Gadget Jeremywell 23-In-1 Adjustable Wrench $17 Amazon See on Amazon Built to accommodate 23 different sizes, this multi-functional wrench offers a great degree of versatility in one small tool. It's rust-proof, and numeric etchings line the side to indicate the corresponding sizes. It also boasts a screw knob in the middle to access small and large nuts and bolts.

51 This Moisturizing Cream Made From Nourishing Avocado Extract Skinfood Avocado Rich Emulsion Cream $13 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with a blend of ceramides and rich avocado extract, this emulsion cream nourishes your skin and gives it a radiant glow. The ceramides hydrate your skin while also repairing and rejuvenating: You can use the versatile cream all over your body including on your hands, feet, knees, elbows, and other areas that tend to get dry.

52 A Bluetooth Beanie With A Set Of Headphones Built-In SoundBot Smart Bluetooth Beanie $22 Amazon See on Amazon This clever hat has a set of high-quality headphones integrated into the fabric. Just slide it on, sync it up with your Bluetooth, and the music starts right away. Made from a soft, stretchy material that feels cozy and warm, it has a built-in battery and a USB port to recharge easily. When you're ready to wash it, just take out the removable sound module from the back zipper and you're good to go.

53 A Handy Stand That Helps To Dry Out Plastic Bottles Or Sacks To Reuse Yamazaki Home Tower Eco Stand $17 Amazon See on Amazon Made with sturdy powder-coated steel, this multi-purpose stand can be used to dry out anything you want to reuse or recycle: like plastic bottles, cups, sacks, or storage bags. It can also serve as a stand to hold bags right-side up if you want to use them for trash, and it features secure no-slip tips on the bottom to prevent it from sliding around.

54 A Stainless Steel Multi-Tool That Fits Inside Your Wallet Guardman 11-In-1 Multi-Tool $9 Amazon See on Amazon This incredibly handy multi-tool is the size of a credit card — yet features 11 different functions. It can be used as a can opener, flathead screwdriver, ruler, bottle opener, saw blade, sharp edge, butterfly wrench, and more. The useful gadget has a hole in the bottom you can use to slide it on a keychain, and the design is small and flat to fit in the sleeve of your wallet.

55 An Astonishingly Effective Hydrating Mask Made From Watermelon Skin Food Watermelon Face Mask $10 Amazon See on Amazon Given that watermelon is 90 percent water, it's no wonder that it makes a fabulous moisturizer. This ultra-hydrating facial mask is full of vitamins and rich in antioxidants that help reduce pores and minimize oil production. To use it, simply massage it onto your face and leave on for 15 minutes. When the time is up, rinse with warm water and watch your skin glow.

56 This Headband That Keeps Your Hair Back When You're Washing Your Face Shintop Fleece Cosmetic Hair Band $8 Amazon See on Amazon If you find it annoying when your hair gets in the way when you're trying to wash your face, this cosmetic headband can help. The bow-shaped band is made of soft fleece material with elastic inside, and you can use it to gently secure your hair back without it feeling tight or restrictive. The accessory won’t crease or break off, and it stays in place well, according to reviewers.

57 This Hand-Held Coffee Machine That Makes Expresso Without Any Power Litchi Handheld Expresso Maker $21 Amazon See on Amazon Forget a big and clunky coffee machine — this amazingly compact handheld expresso maker does it all. Just add coffee grinds to the filter, put hot water in the chamber, and push down on the pressure pump. It doesn't require any batteries or power whatsoever, which makes it great for camping or easy travel.

58 A Potato Peeler That's Shaped Like A Monkey Boston Warehouse Monkey Peeler $7 Amazon See on Amazon Made with a strong stainless steel blade and shaped into a cute monkey figure, this fun potato peeler is great for peeling potatoes, carrots, zucchini, and other vegetables. The swiveling blade moves back and forth as you work, so it follows the contours to ensure an even peel. The ergonomic, non-slip handle offers exceptional grip, and the gadget is dishwasher-safe.

60 A Wonderfully Compact Knife Organizer That Fits Inside A Drawer Bambusi In-Drawer Knife Organizer $15 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than using a giant block of wood that takes up precious space on your countertop, this sleek knife organizer lets you store them in a drawer — all while still protecting the blades. The well-made organizer is constructed from high-quality bamboo with 15 smooth knife slots, varying in size from steak knives to bread knives. It has a clean, minimalist look and helps keep your kitchen clutter-free.

61 A Baking Soda-Filled Gadget That Keeps Your Refrigerator Smelling Fresh New Metro Design Chilly Mama Odor Absorber $14 Amazon See on Amazon Designed to keep your fridge smelling fresh, this adorable odor absorber soaks up any unpleasant aromas so they don't waft out when you open the door. Just fill the device with baking soda and place it anywhere in the fridge. It has a built-in indicator to let you know when it's time to replace it. The kitchen gadget is fully reusable and dishwasher-friendly, too.

62 A Versatile Multi-Cooker That Can Prepare Practically Anything Presto Kitchen Kettle Multi-Cooker $25 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're steaming veggies, making soups, cooking rice, or roasting meats, this impressive multi-cooker is up for the job. It's made with a heavy cast aluminum base that helps distribute heat evenly and comes with a sleek, tempered glass cover. The reliable heat control unit makes it easy to set the temperature and when you remove that piece, it's fully dishwasher-safe.

63 This Five-In-One Squeegee Set With Four Different Extenders Modern Domus Neverending Reach Squeegee $24 Amazon See on Amazon This supremely handy squeegee kit is a five-in-one combo set that features two detachable squeegees, two microfiber heads, and four screw-in poles. It's easy to use, and the ends are super simple to swap out. Plus, the design makes it extra lightweight so your arm doesn't get sore as you work.

64 A Facial Cream That Works As A Makeup Primer Or A Sunscreen Etude House Face Blur Cream $13 Amazon See on Amazon This smoothing facial primer cream covers pores and softens your skin to make it look clearer and more vibrant. It also has SPF 33 to block UV rays when you're outside. "I love this product," wrote one Amazon customer. "... It removes the need for foundation, at least for me. It's effectively my only face 'makeup' for most days."

65 This Gentle Sleep Balm That Uses Organic Chamomile To Fight Insomnia Wild Thera Goodnite Balm $15 Amazon See on Amazon Formulated with a relaxing blend of chamomile, clary sage, valerian, lemongrass, lavender, beeswax, and other organic ingredients, this soothing sleep balm is meant to help you drift off to sleep quickly. The essential oils work together to fight insomnia and create a natural sleep aid. Just dab a bit onto your temples, forehead, and upper lip right before bed and watch it work its magic.

66 A Magnificently Bright Camping Lantern That Can Also Charge Your Phone Survival Frog LED Camping Lantern $25 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this enormously convenient camping lantern provide more than 10 hours of light on one solar charge, but it will also charge your phone and other electronics while you're out in the woods. If that's not enough, it can then recharge itself in four to six hours — simply by sitting it out in the sun. The device has a flashing light feature to signal for help in an emergency, and weighs only 5 ounces.

67 An Extremely Versatile Laptop Stand That Has Many Functions Avantree Neetto Adjustable Bed Table $40 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you use it as a snack tray, a workstation for your lap, or a standing desk, this versatile laptop stand will come in handy on many occasions. The sturdy material keeps it stable and prevents wobbling, while the lightweight design makes it super portable. Best of all, you can move it from 9.4 to 12.6 inches in height without any screws or tools.

68 These Cool Bamboo Toothbrushes That Are Infused With Charcoal Wowe Charcoal-Infused Bamboo Toothbrush $12 Amazon See on Amazon Although it may sound a little odd to brush your teeth with charcoal, it's actually a great way to brighten your smile. These charcoal-infused bamboo toothbrushes have the brightening ingredient built-in so you don't need a special toothpaste or anything. Just brush like you normally would: and watch your pearly whites begin to sparkle and shine.

69.This Wonderfully Convenient Book Holder That Lets You Read Hands-Free The Book Seat Hands-Free Book Holder $40 Amazon See on Amazon This awesome hands-free book holder lets you get lost in a book without having to hold it open the whole time. The cool gadget is made from top-grade faux suede that molds itself to the contours of whatever you place it on, and it doubles as a travel pillow — so if you decide to take a snooze mid-chapter, you're all set to doze off.

70 This 14-Outlet Power Strip Tower That Also Charges Your Phone Lovin Product Power Strip Tower $28 Amazon See on Amazon With 14 electric outlets and four USB ports, this convenient power strip tower offers surge protection as well as diversification of your power sources. The tower is constructed with flame-resistant ABS and PVC so it feels secure and stable. What's more, the 3000-watt rated copper core cable means all of the outlets can be in use at the same time without risk of a power break.

71 An Oval-Shaped Humidifier That Mists The Room Without Taking Up Space Vava Space-Saving Humidifier $35 Amazon See on Amazon Unlike lots of humidifiers which are loud and clunky, this wonderful space-saving device humidifies your room without making a bunch of noise. It's designed with a sleek vertical shape that fits perfectly on a nightstand or office desk, preventing the air from getting too dry without being a nuisance. It is FCC-certified and completely BPA-free.

73 This Tiny Wooden Bluetooth Speaker That Offers Great Sound In A Small Package EMIE Wooden Bluetooth Speaker $24 Amazon See on Amazon With amazing audio features packed into a tiny device, this wooden Bluetooth speaker offers a great combination of sound and portability. t boats a passive subwoofer and great bass, allowing you to turn up the volume without crackling or fuzz. The pairing is also super fast, and the single-button operation makes controlling it simple and hassle-free.