74 Oddball Things Skyrocketing in Popularity On Amazon That Are Actually Genius

I wasn't around when the Wright brothers flew the first airplane (it was in 1903, after all) — but I'm willing to bet that a lot of people thought they were real oddballs. I mean, imagine being the first people to think flying a winged contraption through the air was a reasonable idea? But guess what? It worked. And it changed the world forever. Now, these 75 oddball things on Amazon might not change the world the way airplanes have, but they're pretty genius, and I'm confident they just might change your world.

Want to know what kinds of products I'm talking about? There's a selfie stick for your dog, which seems ridiculous at first glance. But trust me — getting your dog to actually look into the camera for every photo will vastly improve your Instagram game.

There's a lasagna pan that makes three different lasagnas at the same time, so you can satisfy not only your meat-eater friends — but your vegan and vegetarian friends as well.

There's a travel pillow that fits all the way around your head — so you get neck and chin support. (Read: no more head bobbing forward.)

Click through for more weird — but genius — products that are skyrocketing in popularity.

1 These Gel Patches That Plump Up Your Lips skyn ICELAND Lip Plumping Gel (5 Pack) $35 Amazon See on Amazon Longing for a puffed-up pout? Check out these lip plumping gel patches. The magic ingredient in these patches is mustard sprout extract, which boosts circulation and plumps up lips. (But don't worry — the patches don't taste like mustard; a wild berry extract gives them a sweet and fruity flavor.) A blend of hydrating plant and marine-based ingredients round out the formula, and they all add up to you getting a full and moisturized pucker.

2 A Tool That Cuts Up Avocados For You AVADO Avocado Cuber $12 Amazon See on Amazon Make avocado toast, guacamole, and salad or torta toppings in a jiffy with this avocado cuber. Just press the cuber onto an avocado half and twist — the grid will cut it into bite-sized squares. The dishwasher-safe cuber features an ergonomic handle, and is made from stainless steel and BPA-free plastic.

3 A Selfie Stick... For Your Dog Pooch Selfie Dog Selfie Stick $10 Amazon See on Amazon Getting a picture of your best friend is no easy task, but this dog selfie stick makes it possible to get a GQ-worthy photo of your pooch every time. The selfie stick attaches to the top of your phone, and has two claws that hold a squeaky tennis ball to catch your dog's attention — so that he or she looks directly into the lens for the perfect snap. The selfie stick is compatible with most phone cases.

4 A Carrying Case That Keeps Your Beauty Blenders Germ-Free beautyblender Carrying Case $12 Amazon See on Amazon Makeup sponges are perhaps the greatest invention when it comes to flawless foundation application, but keeping them sanitary can be a challenge. This carrying case solves that problem. The case protects your blender from contact with surfaces that may carry germs, but still allows for proper ventilation so that blenders dry quickly — which prevents the growth of bacteria. The flexible, shatter-proof case holds up to two blenders at a time.

5 These Silicone Makeup Brushes That Won't Soak Up Your Makeup JJMG Silicone Makeup Brushes (7 Pieces) $12 Amazon See on Amazon A whole lot of makeup goes to waste when it gets stuck to the bristles of your makeup bristles. Use these silicone makeup brushes instead. The smooth surface means makeup won't stick to them, so you get every last drop of foundation and every last speck of eyeshadow. The set comes with seven brushes for cream blush, concealer, foundation, eyeshadow, and lipstick.

6 A Himalayan Salt Plate That You Can Put On The Grill Zenware Himalayan Salt Plate $35 Amazon See on Amazon This Himalayan salt plate isn't just a serving tray for fancy meats and cheeses (although it is that, too, of course) — it's also a cooking tool. Just place the salt plate directly on your stovetop or grill to cook meat, seafood, and veggies, and the plate will impart natural, salty flavor to whatever it is you're making for dinner. Once you're done cooking, the plate will hold the temperature steady, ensuring your dinner stays warm. (It can also be cooled in the refrigerator if you're looking to keep your foods cold.)

8 This Super Supportive Travel Pillow That Supports Your Head, Neck, And Chin SkySiesta Travel Pillow $25 Amazon See on Amazon This is perhaps the most hardcore travel pillow I have ever seen. A cushion on the back supports your neck, while two L-shaped cushions on the sides support your chin and keep your head upright so it doesn't tip too far in one direction. A front buckle straps you in, so that you're perfectly secure for the duration of your plane ride. And reviewers say there's an unexpected bonus: the pillow works to block out noise so you can nap, even if the passenger next to you is snoring.

9 A Hammock That Lets You Kick Up Your Feet On Long Flights Andyer Travel Footrest $11 Amazon See on Amazon Speaking of sleeping on a plane, this travel footrest lets you kick up your feet on any flight. Just fasten the strap around your tray table and slip your feet into the hammock to alleviate pressure on feet, knees, and hips. The footrest is lightweight and folds up small, so it's easy to put in your carry-on. Hot tip: the footrest is especially helpful for anyone whose legs don't quite reach the floor.

10 A Cutting Board That Lets You Do So Much More Than Chop TNK Multi-Function Cutting Board $20 Amazon See on Amazon This multi-functional cutting board pretty much does it all. With perforated pop-up corners, the board doubles as a strainer so you can rinse fruit and veggies before you chop. The corners also create a barrier so you can push food to the side as it's cut, without it falling onto the counter. When you're done chopping, just tip over to funnel food into a pot or bowl. The cutting board folds up flat for easy storage.

11 A Lamp That Looks Just Like The Moon KUNGKEN 3-D Moon Lamp $25 Amazon See on Amazon Bring the night sky into your home with this 3-D printed moon lamp. Patterned after astronomical data, the lamp accurately mimics the surface of the moon. The dimmable lamp features two light settings: a bright white or a warm yellow glow. The rechargeable lamp rests on a sleek wooden stand, and provides up to 20 hours of illumination on one charge.

12 These Silicone Pot Holders That Resist Wear And Tear Ankway Silicone Pot Holders (4 Pack) $13 Amazon See on Amazon Old-fashioned cloth pot holders are bound to see some wear, tear, and staining after some use — but these silicone pot holders really stand the test of time. Safe to use up to 450 degrees, the flexible pot holders wipe clean and feature a honeycomb design so you always get a tight grip. Bonus? The pot holders can be used to help you get tight-fitting lids off jars.

13 A Pan That Makes Three Lasagnas At Once Chicago Metallic Lasagna Trio Pan $17 Amazon See on Amazon This lasagna trio pan is a dream come true for those of us who are plagued by dinnertime indecisiveness. The pan has three individual slots — so you can make three different lasagnas at once (or just make one meat-free, or whatever your dinner guests prefer). Aluminized steel conducts heat evenly, so you get consistent results. And although the slots are sized specifically for lasagna noodles, the pan can also be used to bake cakes and breads.

14 A Hair Conditioning Oil Made From Rosemary Extract Weleda Rosemary Conditioning Hair Oil $14 Amazon See on Amazon You might use rosemary in your cooking, but did you know you can use it in your hair care routine too? Made with fair trade rosemary grown in Spain, this hair oil will nourish your scalp and leave your hair shiny and smooth. And although it smells delightful, the natural oil is free of artificial fragrances, synthetics, and colorants. Use it on both wet and dry hair to boost health and hydration.

15 A Plant-Based Coconut Oil Deodorant Kopari Coconut Oil Deodorant $15 Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking to go aluminum-free in the deodorant department, you might want to check out this coconut oil version. The 100 percent plant-based formula neutralizes odor while allowing your body to sweat naturally. The award-winning deodorant has lots of fans, like this one: "I've tried a gazillion natural deodorants ... but all of these have either failed to keep me smelling fresh OR worse ... This is the first one I've tried that keeps me smelling lovely AND doesn't irritate the sensitive skin under my arms."

16 This Lavender Room Spray That'll Help Reduce Stress Positive Essence Lavender Spray $13 Amazon See on Amazon This lavender room spray does so much more than get rid of unpleasant odors. The scent of lavender is known to promote feelings of calm and well-being, so spritzing a little of this in your room can help you chill out after a stressful day. Hand-blended in small batches, the spray can also be misted on your pillow and sheets to help encourage a good night's sleep. Not in the mood for lavender? Try the comforting aroma of vanilla or the energizing smell of pink grapefruit.

17 The Scented Vinegar To Clean Your House And Freshen Up Your Laundry The Laundress Scented Vinegar $12 Amazon See on Amazon Vinegar is one of the most powerful cleansing agents out there, but the smell can be pretty off-putting. This scented vinegar, though, is infused with lavender, thyme, ylang ylang, bergamot, and eucalyptus, so it smells floral and woodsy — not sharp. Use the vinegar on surfaces to clean and disinfect, or add a little to your laundry to remove stains and get rid of odors.

18 This Bird That's Also A Multi-Tool Kikkerwood Beechwood Bird Multitool $15 Amazon See on Amazon Why settle for a basic Swiss army knife when you can keep this bird multi-tool in your pocket? Housed in beechwood, this is great for bike work and has six tools: five Allen wrenches and it's beak is little Philips-head screwdriver.

19 A 360-Degree Flashlight With Built-In Magnets Striker Light Mine Pro $18 Amazon See on Amazon This light mine takes the concept of a flashlight and makes it so much better. About the size of the baseball, it has 12 LED bulbs that emit light in all directions. Choose from low power spotlight, high output flood light, red night vision, or a high-visibility signal beacon. The light features eleven neodymium magnets at the end of each post, so you can attach it to metal surfaces — like the hood of your car — or just stand it upright.

20 This Magnetic Picker-Upper bogo Magnetic Pickup Tool $10 Amazon See on Amazon Dropped a bunch of screws on the ground? Pick them up easily with the help of this magnetic pickup tool. The telescopic magnetic arm extends up to 32 inches so you don't have to get down on all fours to retrieve lost items. The pickup tool holds up to 8 pounds, and features a built-in LED light — so you can be sure to find every last nut and bolt.

21 A Desktop Punching Bag For Mid-Day Stress Relief Tech Tools Punching Ball $20 Amazon See on Amazon Sadly, it's not possible to hit up a kickboxing class to let off steam in the middle of a frustrating workday — but you can take a few whacks at this desktop punching ball. The ball suctions to your desk and features a resilient spring so you can keep punching until the tension is gone. The ball comes with an air pump, so you can keep it optimally inflated at all times.

22 This Heavy Duty Hand Strengthener MummyFit Grip Strengthener $36 Amazon See on Amazon This grip strengthener is a great tool for anyone looking to increase forearm, hand, and finger strength. The strengthener offers varying levels of resistance, ranging from 55 to 145 pounds, so you can work your way up as you gets stronger. Made with thermoplastic nylon and steel, the strengthener operates silently — i.e. no squeaking from the spring — so you can use it anywhere.

23 This Hair Tool For Sultry Screen Star Waves Hot Tools Deep Waver $46 Amazon See on Amazon Have you ever longed for the dramatic waves that silver screen sirens were sporting in the 1940s? You can get them with this deep waver. The heating plates feature extra-deep grooves so you can channel your inner Veronica Lake or Bette Davis. Prefer something more casual? Brush your hair out after styling for a more beachy look. Ceramic and tourmaline technology minimize heat damage, and heat settings can be adjusted to fit your hair type.

24 These Suspenders That Keep Your Sheets Smooth and Wrinkle-Free Dericeedic Bed Sheet Straps (2 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Do crumpled up sheets that ride up on the mattress drive you mad? Use these bed sheet straps, which essentially act like suspenders to keep everything in place. The straps stretch across the underside of the mattress, and clip to the corners of your fitted sheet to keep everything secure. Now you can sleep in peace, knowing that you have wrinkle-free, budge-proof sheets.

25 These Cool Electric Block Candles LED Lytes Flameless Candles (3 Pack) $23 Amazon See on Amazon Opt out of using matches for a while, and give these color-blocked flameless candles a whirl. Each set comes with a 4-inch, 5-inch, and 6-inch tall candle — as well as a remote so you can turn them on and off from across the room. There's even an option to let them flicker, and a timer to set the candles to go off after either four or eight hours.

26 An Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow With A Bamboo Cover Sweetnight Bamboo Bed Pillow $50 Amazon See on Amazon It can be near-impossible to get the right amount of pillow support for you, but this bamboo pillow makes it easy. Filled with shredded high-density gel memory foam, it's also completely adjustable: Just unzip the cover and remove foam little by little until you get the right amount of loft and firmness. And it's filled with 25 percent more foam than most pillows, so even extra-firm pillow sleepers will be delighted. The hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant bamboo material is super breathable, and will keep you cool all night long.

27 A Personal Heater That Takes Up Almost No Space Nexgadget Personal Heater $33 Amazon See on Amazon This miniature space heater is small enough to set up on your bedside table or under your desk at work. Using ceramic technology, the oscillating heater reaches full strength within two seconds, but powers off automatically if it overheats or tips over. And it's not just for cold winter days — the heater can be used as a simple fan in the summer to help keep you cool.

28 This Magical Touchless Soap Dispenser Iteasier Touchless Soap Dispenser $22 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is a touchless soap dispenser more sanitary, it's also more, well, magical. (I mean, you just wave your hand and soap comes out?!) Put that magic to work in your home with this battery-operated stainless steel dispenser. It even has adjustable settings so you can choose how much soap is dispensed with each wave of the hand. Put one by your kitchen sink and one in the bathroom.

29 This Grater That's A Lot Less Mess Than Other Graters Chef Remi Grater $15 Amazon See on Amazon Grating food can be a messy endeavor, because more often than not, half the grated food ends up all over the counter. Use this grater instead. Just snap one of the stainless steel grating attachments directly onto the container and grate — all of your cheese or veggies will end up in the container — not on the counter. The grater also comes with a snap-on lid, so you can store that grated parmesan in the refrigerator without having to transfer it to a storage container.

30 A Knife That Utilizes Your Body Heat To Warm Up Butter That! Warming Butter Knife $19 Amazon See on Amazon This warming butter knife is nothing short of genius. The copper core of the knife conducts heat from the palm of your hand to the serrated blade, where it warms up cold butter, making it soft enough to slice and spread. The dishwasher-safe knife is outfitted with a sleek titanium shell, so it looks cool... even though it's warm.

31 A Tray That Defrosts Your Food Fast Von Shef Defrosting Tray $18 Amazon See on Amazon Use this defrosting tray to thaw foods fast... without using water or electricity. The tray is made with aluminum, which absorbs cold temperatures while releasing heat. The non-stick, dishwasher-safe tray works with all frozen foods, including steak, burgers, chicken, fish, and pork. One reviewer writes: "I'll admit I had my doubts about this product. I was very surprised. It works amazingly. Takes no time at all to thaw out frozen meat."

32 This Adorable Jellyfish Exfoliating Brush Etude House Jellyfish Exfoliating Brush $7 Amazon See on Amazon This jellyfish exfoliating brush is cute enough to display in your bathroom, but it's also great for your skin. Just apply a little cleanser on the sponge side, and massage to create a lather. Then, gently massage the brush on your face in circular motions to deeply cleanse pores and slough off dead cells — you'll be left with smoother, brighter skin. Plus the silicone bristles rinse clean and dry fast — so they won't harbor bacteria.

34 This Clever Phone "Lantern" To Light Up The Night Fred Phone Lantern $17 Amazon See on Amazon Transform your phone's flashlight into a lantern with this travel phone lantern. Just stretch the silicone strap over the top of your phone, and the lantern will diffuse the light, creating a soft glow that'll illuminate any dark room. Pretty clever, right?

35 A Body Scrub Made With Coffee Beans For Deep Exfoliation Majestic Pure Coffee Scrub $15 Amazon See on Amazon Wake up tired skin with this coffee body scrub. The caffeine from the Arabica beans stimulates blood flow, promoting cell regeneration and brightening up the skin. Exfoliating Dead Sea salts smooth out roughness, while shea butter and plant-derived oils add deep hydration. And most of the ingredients are packed with antioxidants — so they'll continue to protect your skin long after you're done scrubbing. The scrub is 100 percent natural and cruelty-free, too.

36 A Compact, Quick-Drying Towel That's Perfect For Travel Bearz Outdoor Quick Dry Towel (2 Pack) $15 Amazon See on Amazon Take this microfiber towel along the next time you hit the gym or go out for a beach day. The super-absorbent material dries fast, so it won't sop liquid all over your backseat, and it's compact enough to fold up small and stash in your backpack or gym bag. Detachable loops allow you to hang-dry the towel from just about anywhere — including tree branches, if you happen to use it after jumping in a river on a camping trip.

37 A Bike Rearview Mirror That Attaches To Your Helmet Bike Peddler Cycling Mirror $24 Amazon See on Amazon Admittedly, this cycling mirror looks a little zany, but it can do wonders to help keep you safe while you're pedaling away. Much like a car rearview mirror, it provides a clear field of vision so you can see whatever is behind you before you make any moves across traffic. The lightweight mirror attaches to your eyeglasses, sunglasses, or helmet visor and features three pivot points so you can get just the right angle. This enthusiastic cyclist writes: "Best mirror product I have ever seen for a bike."

38 This Beanie With Built-In Bluetooth Headphones Rotibox Bluetooth Beanie $40 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your ears warm and play the latest episode of your favorite podcast with this Bluetooth beanie. The super-soft knitted beanie has a cleverly-disguised built-in control panel on the left side where you can skip tracks and answer phone calls (yes, there's even a microphone). Compatible with both iPhones and Androids, the Bluetooth can operate up to six hours on one charge. And the beanie is machine-washable — just remove the headphones from the pockets first.

39 This Pack Of Letters You Can Write To Your Future Self Letters To My Future Self (12 Pack) $14 Amazon See on Amazon Letters To My Future Self is one of Oprah's favorites, so you know it's got to be good. Each pack includes 12 letters with writing prompts like "This is what I live for..." and "Where I want to go...". Write a few lines (or a tome) on the subject and seal it in one of the included envelopes. Mark the date written and the date to be opened. When the day comes, open the letter to revisit your old self and reflect on how far you've come.

40 An Air Pump That Keeps Your Wine Fresh For Days On End Air Cork Wine Preserver $28 Amazon See on Amazon Keep wine fresh long after you've uncorked it with this wine preserver. Just lower the balloon into the bottle until it touches the surface of the wine, then squeeze on the pump (which looks like a bunch of grapes) to inflate. The balloon will create a tight seal that prevents oxidation, preserving the taste of your wine. (And don't worry — the latex balloon is flavorless, so it won't alter the integrity of your cabernet or pinot).

41 A Retractable Lint Roller That Uses Recycled Paper Flint Retractable Lint Roller $10 Amazon See on Amazon Lint rollers are weirdly bulky, but this lint roller is retractable, making it compact enough to keep in your purse or glove box. The roller comes with 30 sticky sheets — all made from environmentally-friendly recycled paper. Plus, the roller comes in 15 fun shades like rose gold, copper, and metallic cool mint.

42 This Mirror Compact That Doubles As A Power Bank Shinngo LED Mirror Compact and Power Bank $30 Amazon See on Amazon I'm all about devices that do double-duty, and this combination mirror compact and power bank does just that. Phone out of battery? Use the USB port to recharge at a high speed. Need to reapply lipstick? Flip open the compact and a ring of LED lights will illuminate your work as you swipe on a bold burgundy. You can even choose between a regular mirror and a magnifying mirror. The compact comes in colors like pink, gold, and rose-red.

43 This USB Charger That Masquerades As A Tassel Keychain Nkomax Tassel USB Charger $10 Amazon See on Amazon You wouldn't notice it at first glance, but there's a USB charging cable discreetly nestled into this leather tassel keychain. (Because why sacrifice fashion for technology?) Compatible with iPhones, iPads, and iPods, the cable works to sync data and power up batteries. A sturdy ring allows you to hang the tassel from your purse or key ring.

44 A Portable Keyboard That Folds Up Small Jelly Comb Foldable Keyboard $41 Amazon See on Amazon Typing a long email on your tablet or smartphone screen is no easy task: Use this foldable keyboard instead. It connects via Bluetooth or USB cable to your tablet or phone, giving you all the comfort of using a keyboard — without having to lug your laptop around. The lightweight keyboard folds up to about the size of your hand, so you can put it in your briefcase or backpack without it taking up too much space.

45 A Two-Tiered Snacking Bowl For Pistachios, Cherries, And Olives LYH Lazy Pistachio Bowl $8 Amazon See on Amazon This pistachio bowl is for the lazy snacker in all of us. Keep whole pistachios in the upper bowl, then put empty shells in the lower bowl, so you can discard them later (i.e., you don't have to get up from the couch and walk to the trash can now). It's also perfect for other foods with pits and peels, like cherries, olives, and oranges.

46 These Hydrogel Patches That Will Brighten Up Your Eyes Marine Raccoony Hydrogel Patches (60 Pack) $16 Amazon See on Amazon Fight sleepy raccoon eyes with these hydrogel patches. Each patch is soaked in a marine essence of sea algae, spirulina, Irish moss, and other sea botanicals — all of which work together to deeply moisturize the skin, diminish dark circles, and reduce puffiness. Apply these under your eyes after a sleepless night for a more well-rested look.

47 These Heavy-Duty Silicone Scrubbers That Won't Scratch Your Stove Peachy Clean Silicone Scrubbers (3 Pack) $10 Amazon See on Amazon Your stove is one of the most expensive appliances in your kitchen, so it deserves a good, high-quality clean. These long-lasting silicone scrubbers are abrasive enough to scrub off baked-on food, but gentle enough not scratch the delicate surface of your stove. And because they're made from mold- and mildew-resistant silicone, the scrubbers will keep germs and odors at bay — unlike cloth sponges, which tend to harbor bacteria.

48 A Phone Screen Cleaner That Also Kills Germs CarbonKlean Screen Cleaner $16 Amazon See on Amazon Phone and tablet screens are practically synonymous with fingerprints, but you can use this screen cleaner to make everything crystal clear again. Just run it along the screen of your phone, tablet, or laptop and the carbon cleaning compound will wipe away smudges. Even better? Carbon is naturally antibacterial, so it'll eliminate any lingering germs.

49 A Body Brush That's More Sanitary Than A Loofah Lotus Ana Essentials Body Brush $8 Amazon See on Amazon Loofahs are great for exfoliating, but they have one major drawback: all those layers of netting tend to trap and harbor bacteria. Try this silicone body brush instead. The flexible bristles rinse clean and dry fast, so they won't harbor germs. The scrubber has long bristles on one side for exfoliating, and short nubs on the other for an in-shower massage.

50 This Best-Selling Facial Exfoliant From Japan That Balls Off All The Dead Skin Cure Aqua Gel $33 Amazon See on Amazon This water-based exfoliant is a best-seller in Japan; in fact, one bottle is sold every 12 seconds. It's a natural chemical exfoliant — which means it stimulates your body's own skin cell-sloughing-off process (as opposed to a physical exfoliant which requires abrasive scrubbing). The exfoliant is formulated with several powerhouse ingredients: ginkgo, which firms skin; aloe, which deeply moisturizes and soothes irritation; and rosemary, which helps protect the skin from sun damage and free radicals. What makes it weird? The dead skin will start to ball off right on your fingertips as you rub the product in.

51 A Bracelet With Space For The Hair Tie That's Already On Your Wrist Maria Shireen Hair Tie Bracelet $30 Amazon See on Amazon If, like me, you always have a stray hair elastic on your wrist, you're going to love this hair tie bracelet. Made from plated stainless steel, the bracelet has a channel that perfectly secures any hair elastic, so it's at the ready anytime you need to throw your hair into a ponytail. Choose from gold, rose gold, or silver.

52 This Hair Remover That Won't Cause Pain Or Irritation Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover $20 Amazon See on Amazon Run this hair remover over your chin, cheeks, or upper lips to get rid of any unwanted hair or peach fuzz. The head is plated in 18-karat gold, and won't cause irritation or redness — unlike, razors, epilators, waxing, or chemical creams. It's also painless.

53 This "Bag Bungee" So You Can Secure Your Carry-On To Your Suitcase Travelon Bag Bungee $13 Amazon See on Amazon Secure a carry-on, purse, or overcoat to your suitcase with the help of this bag bungee. The durable bungee loops around the handle of your suitcase and bundles extra items together — freeing up your hands so you can hail a cab or find your passport.

54 A Key Holder That's Way Less Bulky Than A Keychain KeySmart Key Holder $23 Amazon See on Amazon Skip the rattle and bulk of old-school keychains and opt for this clever key holder instead. The holder neatly layers your keys Swiss army knife-style, so that they take up less space in your pocket or purse. The holder can keep up to 14 keys at once, and has a built-in loop piece for larger car remote keys. Made from stainless steel and aircraft-grade aluminum, the durable key holder is guaranteed to last.

55 This Charcoal Powder That Whitens Your Teeth Living Earth Charcoal Tooth Powder $16 Amazon See on Amazon Putting charcoal on your teeth might sound like the wrong thing to do when you're trying to whiten your teeth, but it turns out that this charcoal tooth powder really can brighten your smile. The coconut-derived activated charcoal kills bacteria and removes stains caused by coffee, tea, and red wine. The addition of bentonite clay and sodium bicarbonate work to draw out impurities and strengthen teeth. The best part? The formula is gentle enough to use on sensitive teeth.

56 This Light-Up Disc So You Can See What's In Your Purse Wasserstein Handbag Light and Charger $15 Amazon See on Amazon You could spend hours of your life searching for that pack of gum in the bottom of your purse, or you could use this handbag light to illuminate your bag and find your lipstick or house keys in a jiffy. The USB-rechargeable disc lights up at the touch of a button and can be secured to your purse zipper with the attached loop. The light also doubles as a charger, so you can power up your phone when it runs out of juice.

57 A Party Game That Challenges You To Make Hilarious Memes What Do You Meme? $30 Amazon See on Amazon Think you have what it takes to create the next great meme? Prove it to your friends with this party game. Each player is tasked with pairing a photo card with a caption card — a rotating judge then decides which player has come up with the cleverest — and funniest — combination. The game comes with 360 caption cards and 75 photo cards, but the combinations are endless. (A word to the wise: this game is definitely NSFW.)

58 A Wine Stopper That Actually Preserves Your Wine Vacu Vin Wine Stopper $16 Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes you don't want to open that expensive bottle of Grenache because you know you won't finish it. Good news: you can pour yourself a glass tonight and save the rest for later with this vacuum wine stopper. The stopper sucks all the air out of the bottle, preventing oxidation and preserving the freshness of your wine for up to a week. Just insert the stopper into the bottle and pump until you hear a click.

59 A Teeth Whitening Kit That Harnesses The Power Of LED Lights AuraGlow LED Teeth Whitening Kit $49 Amazon See on Amazon This teeth whitening kit uses an LED accelerator light to speed up the time it takes to get visibly whiter teeth. And reviewers say the futuristic technology works. One writes, "I was amazed to see a difference in 30 minutes on my first treatment!" and another, "I bought this to see if it would get rid of the surface stains that have accumulated over the years and sure enough, it did!" The kit comes with 20 gel treatments and two syringes, and is gentle on sensitive teeth.

61 An Aromatherapy Candle That Eliminates Pet Odors Gerrard Larriett Pet Aromatherapy Candle $14 Amazon See on Amazon Kill two birds with one stone when you light up this aromatherapy pet deodorizing candle. Made with 100 percent soy, the candle neutralizes pet odors, while scenting the air with subtle aromatherapeutic scents. Choose from 14 scents, like lavender and chamomile for a bit of tranquility, lime basil and mandarin for an energetic boost, or lotus to unwind at the end of a long day.

62 A Bartender's Tool For Fancy Cocktails At Home Prepara Bartender's Multitool $15 Amazon See on Amazon Garnish Mai Tai's, Manhattans, and Bloody Mary's in style with this bartender's multitool. The flip-out gadget has seven built-in tools: a knife, corer, huller, pitter, soft fruit peeler, zester, and reamer. All the tools are made from stainless steel, and the handle is BPA-free. It's a must for anyone looking to stock their bar cart.

63 A Magnetic "Cloud" To Hold Your Keys TWONE Magnetic Key Holder $8 Amazon See on Amazon Is your head in the clouds? Do you lose your keys constantly? Keep them where you can always find them with this magnetic key holder. The cloud's magnets are powerful enough to hold several sets of keys, and you can even use it to hold bulkier items, like scissors. Attach the cloud key holder to your refrigerator door, or use the adhesive backing to stick it to the wall.

64 These Dryer Balls That Look Like Puffer Fish Kikkerland Puffer Fish Dryer Buddies (2 Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon These puffer fish dryer buddies look pretty cute nestled in your towels, but they also serve some important uses. They lift and separate your laundry as it dries, significantly speeding up drying time — which means lower energy bills and less time waiting around for your favorite T-shirt to dry. The dryer buddies also soften your laundry naturally, which will save you money you might otherwise spend on dryer sheets.

65 A Super-Hydrating Lip Oil That Works Well With Lipstick Ogee Lip Oil $21 Amazon See on Amazon Let your lips do the talking with this super-nourishing lip oil. Swipe some on before applying lipstick to condition and prime, or use over lip color for an extra dose of hydration. The organic formula is made with moisturizing jojoba seed oil, protective beeswax, and refreshing peppermint oil, which helps boost the fullness of lips. The oil is 100 percent organic and cruelty-free. This reviewer writes: "I have very dry lips and every other thing I've tried gums up and gets sticky. This doesn't. It's a solid oil pencil that winds up from the bottom so you can use every bit of it."

66 These Compression Sleeves For Arch And Heel Support SB SOX Compression Foot Sleeves (Sizes S-XL) $14 Amazon See on Amazon If you spend a lot of time on your feet, these compression foot sleeves are for you. As opposed to compression socks, these compression sleeves specifically target the arches and the heels, reducing swelling, speeding muscle recovery, and boosting circulation. The lightweight sleeves are made with a breathable fabric that resists odor and wicks away sweat. Choose from nine colors, like black, purple, and navy.

67 A Luggage Scale So You Don't Pay Extra Bag Fees AmazonBasics Digital Luggage Scale $9 Amazon See on Amazon Luggage that exceeds weight limits can put a huge dent in your wallet. Make sure you never go over weight limits again with this luggage scale. Simply loop around the handle of your bag or suitcase and lift — and the weight will display on the digital read-out. A button lets you toggle between pound and kilogram measurements, so you don't have to do any mathematic calculations when you're overseas. And the scale is just over 3 ounces, so it won't add any undue weight to your suitcase.

68 A Spa Package — Wait For It — For Your Dog Harry Barker Dog Spa Gift Set $50 Amazon See on Amazon Your most loyal friend deserves some pampering now and then, and this dog spa gift set will give him or her the most luxurious day ever. The set includes a combination shampoo and conditioner made with shea butter, a bamboo grooming brush with boar bristles for an extra-shiny coat, and a super-soft terry cotton robe. All of the goodies come in a galvanized recycled steel bucket which is perfect for storing squeaky toys and bones.

69 A Bluetooth Safety Device So You Can Walk Alone At Night Without Feeling Nervous Athena Safety Device $70 Amazon See on Amazon The Athena safety device is the next frontier in self-defense. The small device can be clipped onto your pocket or purse, and syncs up with your phone contacts via Bluetooth. If you feel at-risk (while walking alone at night, for example), you can click the button three times to activate SilentRoar, and the Athena will share your location with a list of pre-selected contacts. If things escalate, hold down on the button for three seconds to activate Alarm mode, and the device will share your location and emit a 90-decibel deterrent auditory alarm.

70 This Automatic Curling Iron For Foolproof Waves Kiss Instawave Automatic Curling Iron $45 Amazon See on Amazon Not all of us have mad skills in the styling department, but this automatic curling iron makes getting salon-worthy waves a breeze. Just place the curler next to a section of hair and hold down on the button — the barrel will rotate automatically, winding up hair to curl. Four outer prongs prevent tangling and smooth out hair, while ceramic technology boosts shine. The curler has two temperature settings: one for tighter curls and one for looser waves, and an automatic shut-off feature kicks in after 90 minutes.

71 These Bluetooth Earbuds That Use Magnets To Power On Reveal Magnetic Bamboo Earbuds $35 Amazon See on Amazon Separate these magnetic Bluetooth earbuds from each other to automatically power them up and play music. When you're done listening? Simply magnetize them together to power off. Magic, right? Encased in natural bamboo, the earbuds feature built-in volume controls and a microphone for answering calls. The earbuds play for up to seven hours on one charge, and are strung on a cord so you can hang them around your neck when you're not listening.

72 This Before-You-Go Bathroom Spray Poo-Pourri Spray (2 Pack) $16 Amazon See on Amazon This bathroom spray is like none other. Instead of spraying the air after doing your thing, you spray the bowl — before you go. Formulated with essential oils and other natural compounds, the spray neutralizes any odors with a pleasant lavender scent, so you never have to feel self-conscious when you exit the bathroom. This set comes with two small spray bottles, so you can keep one at home, and take one with you in your purse.