74 Things On Amazon That Are So Useful & Highly Reviewed, Anyone Will Love Them

If you're searching for the perfect thing for somebody else or for, ahem, yourself, paying close attention to reviews is a surefire way to score something special. These 75 things on Amazon are so useful and highly reviewed, anyone will love them — because they all fall right under that category of way too special to pass up. But, even more importantly, they're actually practical and you'll find yourself using them every single day of the week. How's that for investment-worthy products that actually cost way less than you'd think?
The truth is: you need a decent bottle opener. All of those tea bags you're collecting are great for brewing a soothing cup of tea, but you're probably running out of room in your cabinet and need relief. And your scarves, ties, and belts are never going to stay in place on that hanger and they (and you) deserve a closet organizer that will actually tackle all of your accessories.
This list of smart and practical products have earned their stellar reviews and reputations because they provide the tools and gadgets you need, but offer a twist from their traditional counterparts. Because, yes, you can wrap a blanket around yourself during long car trips, but that commute will be so much better with a heated blanket.
1This Clever Poker Card Bottle Opener That Fits In Your Pocket
Sure, this poker card-shaped bottle opener is all kinds of clever — and doubles as a party conservation starter — but it's also super practical. The quality stainless steel opener is as thin as a credit card and fits right into your pocket, making it a lot easier to carry than your average bulky bottle opener.
2A Cozy Heated Travel Blanket For Long Car Trips And Commutes
When you think about how many hours you spend driving and how often your car feels like an icicle until the heat kicks in, it makes total sense to keep this heated travel blanket right where you need it — in the passenger, driver's, or back seat. The warm fleece blanket plugs into any power outlet and has a long 7-foot cord, as well as an automatic shut-off feature. Score one in red plaid or solid navy.
3The Most Convenient Way To Organize Belt And Ties In Your Closet
If you're still hooking your belts to hangers or wrapping ties around them and hoping they stay put, get this tie and belt organizer pronto — and you'll never again find your accessories on the floor. The durable titanium organizer features 30 hooks that will free up closet and drawer space and keep scarves, belts, and ties in tip-top shape.
4A Colorful Snack Bowl With A Storage Tray For Shells And Pits
Everyone loves nibbling on snacks, but dealing with the mess of shells is no fun. This practical pistachio bowl is designed with a shell storage tray where you can discreetly discard shells from pistachios, peanuts, and other nuts — as well as pits from fruit like cherries. The bowl is dishwasher-safe and comes in green, red, or yellow.
5This Feather-Light Stick Vacuum For Hard Floors, Stairs & Furniture
Weighing in at just 3 pounds, this feather-light stick vacuum cleaner is designed specifically to clean hard floors — but it's no slouch in other cleaning areas. It comes with attachments that transform it into a stair vacuum or a hand vacuum that cleans upholstery. And the uniquely lightweight frame makes it simple to transport from room to room and floor to floor.
6The Space-Saving Magnetic Spice Rack That Sticks To Your Fridge
Keep your most beloved spices right where you can see and reach for them — on your fridge or another metal surface in your kitchen. This magnetic spice rack is made from Japanese steel and holds several spice bottles in one convenient place, which also frees up your cabinet.
7The Essential Oil Diffuser That Freshens Stale Car Air
The air in your car can start to smell stale after a while and, unless you're a fan of traditional car air fresheners that reek of pine, there aren't many options — but these car essential oil diffusers are a major exception. These small diffuser lockets come with 12 colorful pads that absorb essential oil and can be tucked inside of them to emit a beautiful, natural scent in your car for hours.
8A Supportive Lumbar Roll For Your Back That You Can Use Anywhere
Support your lower back and prevent aches and pains by attaching this lumbar roll cushion to car seats, office chairs, and anywhere else you need it. The roll is made from high-quality foam, and comes with a removable and washable cover.
9An Accessories And Jewelry Travel Case That Zips Up For Simple Storage
Fit every piece of jewelry and accessory you want to take with you in this jewelry travel case, which has several compartments for necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets, as well as a see-through zip pocket for larger items. The bag comes in five colors and designs (including cats and polka dots), and zips up into a neat case that keeps everything in place.
10This Truly Compact Flat Iron That Fits In Your Purse
A lot of hair tools claim to be travel-friendly, but this 3/4-inch mini flat iron truly is compact and lightweight enough to pop right into your purse or carry-on luggage. The straightener locks in place to save space, heats up to 430 degrees in as little as 30 seconds, and features ceramic tourmaline plates that minimize heat damage and prevent breakage.
11An Adjustable Stand For Your Aluminum Foil And Baggies That Cuts Down On Clutter
Organize plastic wrap, bags, and foil on this adjustable storage stand, which has eight wires that can be shifted to accommodate a variety of boxes. You can set this stand upright in your cabinet or on your counter without installation — or you can mount it to immediately reduce clutter.
12The One Egg Lover's Gadget You Need For Perfect Hard- Or Soft-Boiled Eggs
This egg lover's amazing egg cracker gadget set has everything you need to enjoy perfect soft- or hard-boiled eggs: two egg cups, two egg spoons, and a topper that cracks the top of the shell without getting any into your egg. The topper is really easy to use, according to reviewers, and all of the pieces are dishwasher-safe.
13The Acrylic Makeup Organizer That Lets You See Your Cosmetics At Once
Store up to seven of your favorite lipsticks, eyeliners, or makeup brushes in this acrylic makeup storage organizer and have access to them at all times. The organizer is sturdy, stable, and easy to clean.
14These Versatile Silicone Pot Holders That You'll Use Every Day
These aren't just quality silicone pot holders that can withstand extreme temperatures. You can also use them to open stubborn can lids, as a trivet, or to rest cooking utensils on and keep counters spotless. The honeycomb design provides intense insulation and protects hands, and they come in dark grey, green-grey, or red.
15A Rotating Night Light That Gives You More Control Over The Room You Illuminate
Control the direction of your LED night light so that your room is illuminated in a way that serves you better. This light features 360-degree rotation and a dusk-to-dawn sensor that saves you money — and its LED bulb lasts a whopping 30,000 hours before needing to be replaced.
16This Smart Tea Organizer That Can Store More Than 100 Tea Bags
If your motto is you can never have too many tea bags, this tea bag organizer finally provides a smart storage solution to store more than 100 tea bags in one place. The organizer has 12 transparent, removable bins, and doesn't require any assembly. Stand it upright in your cabinet or right on your kitchen counter and keep on collecting those bags of green, black, and herbal teas.
17These Measuring Cup Beakers That Come With Snap-On Lids For Storage
This trio of beakers includes 1-, 2-, and 4-cup options with snap-on lids that allow you to pour, measure, mix, and store ingredients and leftovers. The beakers are made from heat-resistant silicone, and are safe to use in the microwave and dishwasher.
18This Organic Hemp Seed Oil For Natural Pain Relief
This pure, organic hemp oil is used as a natural topical treatment to relieve muscle aches and pains, but it's equally as amazing at helping to alleviate stress and promote a more restful sleep. One or two drops under your tongue are all you need. Reviewers say the oil works wonders at reducing anxiety and it won't produce uncomfortable side effects. Also note: there is not THC or CBD in this — it will not cause any sort of high and is legal in all 50 states.
19The Easy Pour-Over Coffee Kit That Doesn't Require An Outlet
This isn't just a coffee pot, it's a pour over coffee kit system that literally works by simply pouring boiling water over the filter and into the borosilicate glass pitcher, freeing you up from the need to find an outlet. The set comes with a dripper server, paper coffee filter, and measuring spoon. It's also microwaveable.
20An Electric Toothbrush With Three Modes For Different Brushing Needs
This electric toothbrush stands apart from others because it provides three cleaning modes for sensitive teeth or a massage cleaning that's gentler on gums. It also has a helpful two-minute timer and a 30-second interval timer that reminds you to target every area of your mouth for a more effective clean.
21This Durable Ring That Will Keep You From Dropping Your Phone
This durable phone ring adheres to the backs of phones — and is strong enough to serve as both a kickstand to hold phones upright, and as a grip to prevent you from dropping your device. It comes in seven colors, and works equally as well as a car mount to hold your phone in place while you're driving.
22An At-Home Exercise Stepper With Resistance Bands To Make You Stronger
Whether you're at home watching TV or even at the office, you can climb right onto this miniature stepper and get your daily steps in. The stepper can be adjusted to provide short or long steps, and it comes with removable resistance bands to increase the strength in your arms for a total body workout.
23The Perfect Convertible Messenger Bag For Your Laptop And Accessories
The search for the perfect messenger bag that will actually fit and protect your laptop is over — this multi-functional bag is roomy enough to fit a 15.6-inch laptop, as well as plenty of accessories and smaller electronics. The bag is designed with waterproof foam, comes in seven colors (as well as canvas options), and can be converted to a backpack or handbag.
24These Genius Gripper Clips That Can Hold Up To 5 Pounds Of Cookware
Never burn your poor hands again — and lift heavy pans and bowls without oven gloves (which can slip) with these genius gripper clips. They clip right onto the sides of cookware and can lift up to 5 pounds, and are made with stainless steel and have a silicone pad to provide a comfortable and sturdy grip.
25A Space-Saving Colander That Collapses Flat For Storage
This 6-quart collapsible colander fits right over most sinks for the most convenient food prep imaginable. But when you're finished using it, it has another trick up its sleeve: it collapses completely flat so that it can fit anywhere. The colander is resistant to high temperatures, dishwasher-safe, and it comes in green, red, blue, or orange.
26The Four-In-One Bluetooth Speaker And Night Light With Adjustable Brightness
There's nothing better than a multi-purpose gadget with some major features: this Bluetooth speaker is also a night light with a touch sensor and three levels of brightness, an MP3 player, and a digital alarm clock. It has a built-in rechargeable battery, and can be used to make hands-free phone calls, as well.
27An Effective Lash And Brow Serum For Ridiculously Long Lashes
With so many lash serums on the market, it can be difficult to find one that does what it claims. But — with more than 5,000 glowing reviews — it's safe to say this lash and brow serum strengthens hair, prevents shedding, and promotes new growth using a hypoallergenic formula that reviewers say won't irritate your eyes. One writes: "Good reviews, reasonable priced, why not...I've been using it for 2 months now and OMG...its legit. I look like I wear fake eyelashes and I LOVE it!"
28A Transparent Knife Block That's Simple To Clean
The one big drawback to most knife blocks is that they're impossible to clean. But this transparent knife block holder boasts a unique and sleek design: it fits eight to 12 knives in a compact barrel with a removable bottom, which can be cleaned in a snap. It's also incredibly easy to see the exact knife you want to use.
29These Soothing Reflexology Sandals Designed With Natural Stones
Give tired, achy feet a deep tissue massage with every step you take in these acupressure sandals, which feature strategically placed natural stones throughout. The sandals come in nine sizes and have an adjustable Velcro strap at the top for the perfect fit.
30The Mess-Free Microwave Steamer For Effortless Meals
Steam veggies and even fish and chicken in this safe, BPA-free microwave steamer for faster, fuss-free meals. The steamer has a vent on the lid that effortlessly steams without creating a mess — and it comes in small, medium, and large sizes.
31A Hydrating Portable Mist For An Instant Glow Anywhere You Go
Anytime you feel like your skin or makeup could use a little pick-me-up, pull out this portable mist sprayer and give your complexion an instant glow. The rechargeable device has a water tank that's simple to fill, a convenient mirror on the back, and it automatically shuts off after 45 seconds.
32This Travel-Friendly Clip-On Reading Light With Two Lighting Colors
Bring this clip-on reading light anywhere you go for an instant personal light right where you need it — like on your book and not on your partner who is trying to get to sleep. The light has a flexible gooseneck that you can adjust for the ideal angle, it clamps to surfaces like desks and headboards with ease, and it provides the option of two lighting options: warm white or cool white.
33An Emergency LED Flashlight That Lasts For Hours
Keep this powerful LED light and torch where you can always access it in case of an emergency and you'll have total peace of mind. This three-in-one tool is an LED emergency flashlight, a flashing strobe light, and a night light that can run for up to nine hours on one charge.
34The One Clever Chopper That Replaces Your Knife And Cutting Board
This food chopper can do it all: it cuts through tough foods like the sharpest of knives, snips spices or herbs like a scissor, and has a built-in cutting board to collect ingredients and give you one less item to have to wash. With a high-quality stainless steel blade, a comfortable handle, and a dishwasher-friendly design, this is the most affordable and practical food prep tool you'll find yourself using daily.
35This Stackable Organizer For Cleaning Supplies That Fits Under Your Sink
Got a million cleaning supplies floating around in a cabinet? Organize them without taking up tons of space with this stackable under sink cabinet, which has a sliding basket to help you easily access what you need. You can purchase as many of these cabinets as you need and stack them on top of one another — and best of all, they don't require tools and are simple to install.
36An Adorable Dinosaur Soup Ladle That Puts The Fun Back Into Cooking
Make cooking more fun for yourself and any kiddies that happen to be around with this dinosaur soup ladle, which is constructed from tough, but dishwasher-friendly nylon and is sturdy enough to stand upright in pots. The friendly dino has a roomy scoop and a 12-inch neck that rests on the sides of pots.
37The Versatile Handheld Massager With 7 Massage Speeds
No matter what your massage style, this handheld massager will deliver a soothing treatment that eases muscle aches and pains on the spot. The tool comes with three interchangeable heads (a deep massager, a wavy head for gentler massages, and a triangle head that actually exfoliates skin). Set it to one of seven vibration speeds for the perfect massage.
38A Foldable Stool That Turns Any Toilet Into A Healthy Squatting Toilet
Squatting to use the toilet has several health benefits that include constipation relief and better overall elimination. But you may not be ready to purchase an actual squatting stool — and this version is the affordable and convenient tool that provides squat benefits without the commitment. It fits all toilets and folds up for storage or travel.
39An Eco-Friendly Set Of Reusable Stainless Steel Straws
As more companies and states ban plastic straws, these eco-friendly stainless steel reusable straws are stepping in to fill in the gap. This set comes with two rust- and scratch-proof metal straws, a convenient wood travel case, a cleaning brush, and a travel pouch.
40This Stainless Steel Pot And Pan Organizer With Five Adjustable Tiers
Keep pots and pans free of scratches and in one place so that you can always find what you need with the help of this height-adjustable pan and pot organizer, which is made from stainless steel. The organizer has five tiers, all of which can be adjusted to make room for your pan. Absolutely no tools are required to put this piece together, and it fits right in your cabinet.
41The Softest Cotton Eye Mask That Blocks Out Light
A more restful sleep is just an eye mask away — this handmade mask is as soft as the five layers of breathable cotton used to make it, and it blocks out light so that you can nap anywhere. Unlike similar masks that pinch your nose and eyes, reviewers say this one barely touches your eyelashes — and that it's so smooth even side sleepers can wear it.
42An Over-The-Sink Drying Rack That Rolls Up And Frees Up Counter Space
Owners of small kitchens, rejoice: you can roll out this over-the-sink drying rack and use it to dry and temporarily store glasses, cookware, and utensils without taking up precious counter space. The heat- and rust-resistant silicone rack is safe to wash in the dishwasher, and it rolls up for fast storage when it's not in use.
43This Portable Water Flosser For Even Cleaner Teeth And Gums
Take your oral hygiene to a whole new level with this portable dental water flosser, which gets into tight spaces in between teeth and does a better job of cleaning gums than brushing alone. The cordless flosser features two speed-pulse settings, and it boasts a collapsible design that makes it a breeze to pack in your bag for travel.
44An Expandable Veggie Steamer That Fits Inside Of Most Pots
This vegetable steam basket expands and collapses so that you can position it inside of most pots and pans and even pressure cookers. The stainless steel basket can fit an 8-quart pressure cooker, and it's dishwasher-safe.
45A Water Filter Bottle That Gets Rid Of Bacteria, Fluoride, And Industrial Run-Off
Fill this water filter bottle up with plain drinking water and feel secure in the fact that it will filter out 99.9 percent of bacteria, as well as 90 percent of fluoride and any harmful industrial runoff that can seep into water. The 28-ounce bottle has a loop that you can attach to backpacks and bags. This is an amazing item to keep around in case of emergencies, but it's equally as useful for everyday use to ensure you're drinking the most healthy water possible.
46This Firm Foot Rest Pillow With An Adjustable Height Option
Adjust this plush and firm foot rest pillow to the height that's most comfy for you — it elevates your feet by 4 inches and comes with an accompanying extension that adds an additional 2 inches of height. The pillow also includes a removable and washable cover, and has secure straps and a handle for portability.
47The Painless Hair Removal Device For Your Face And Body
Remove, shave, or trim hair on your face and body without the risk of nicks and cuts with this cordless epilator. The device comes with three interchangeable heads, one of which can be used as a callus remover for your feet — talk about multi-functional.
48An Electric S'mores Maker For Tasty Treats You Can Whip Up Indoors
You don't have to go camping or have a fire pit in your yard to enjoy delicious s'mores anytime a craving comes on. This electric s'mores maker has a flameless heater and four separate compartments for chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows. It comes with two roasting forks and a lid to store it.
49These Practical Baggy Racks That Keep Plastic Bags Upright
Get more use out of plastic baggies and cut down on spills with these bag racks, which clip and keep them upright and in place so that you can dry them or pour ingredients into them without making a mess. The racks have a non-slip rubber base, and are adjustable for bags of various heights.
50A Digital Meat Thermometer That Lets You Monitor Meals From 300 Feet Away
Program this digital meat thermometer so that it's set to the ideal temperature for the meal you're cooking and monitor your meat from as far as 300 feet away. The display couldn't be easier to read, with backlit colors that match various temperature ranges and programs to ensure your roast is cooked medium rare, well done, or however you prefer it.
51This Comforting Lavender Aromatherapy Mist For Linen And Rooms
Spritz this soothing lavender aromatherapy mist on your pillowcase, clothing, or in any room that could use a relaxing scent. Made with organic lavender and chamomile essential oils, the spray doesn't contain any toxic chemicals or alcohol — and is safe on your skin.
52The Clothing Storage Solution That You Can Mount On Your Wall
Get instant storage anywhere with this clothes storage and drying rack, which can be mounted to any wall and holds several hangers at once. This hanger is durable enough to hold heavy items, and it includes all of the tools you need to mount it.
53A Time-Saving Hand Blender With A Separate Whisk Attachment
Instead of transferring ingredients from a pot to a blender, and risking a major mess, bring your hand blender to your pot and save yourself the hassle of having to wash a million blender attachments. This multi-purpose hand blender features nine speed options and comes with a whisk attachment.
54This Supportive Neck Pillow That Attaches To Car Seats
Give your neck total support and make your commute as comfortable as possible with this memory foam neck pillow, which attaches to car seats with an adjustable strap and doubles as a travel pillow. The headrest pillow comes with a super-soft velour cover that's removable and washable.
55A Stainless Steel Chopper And Scraper With Measurement Markings
Put away your knife and use this scraper and chopper to do it all: its wide stainless steel blade is perfect for cutting veggies, fruit, and tougher ingredients like cheese and meat — and the tool then serves as a scraper. The blade has helpful measurement markings etched right on it and it's dishwasher friendly.
56The Powerful Vacuum That Sucks Up Dirt From Carpets And Furniture
Your traditional vacuum cleaner is great for cleaning floors, but if you have deeper carpets and upholstery that need love, this carpet and upholstery cleaner is designed specifically for that tough job. The cleaner provides both a strong suction and spray to lift up dirt and stains — and it comes with a separate brush attachment.
57These Rainbow Silicone Baking Cups That Are More Eco-Friendly Than Paper
Replace paper baking cups with these bright, rainbow-colored silicone cupcake liners, which are safe to use in the oven, microwave, fridge, freezer, and even in the dishwasher. Aside from serving as the perfect cupcake liners, these cups can be used to separate food in plastic containers.
58A 'Shark Tank' Winning Car Seat Gap Filler That Catches Fallen Items
At some point, most people have dropped their keys, wallet, or even food in that annoying gap between car seats — and it's one dilemma that this Shark Tank-winning car seat gap filler finally solves. The pack of two fillers fit perfectly between seats and catch anything that tries to spill between the cracks.
59The Travel-Friendly Mug Warmer For A Perfectly Warm Cup Of Coffee Anywhere
Plug in this mug warmer at the office or at home and it instantly heats up your coffee, tea, or hot cocoa and keeps it the perfect temperature for hours. The warmer has an on and off switch, an indicator light that pops on to let you know when your beverage is warm, and it's simple to wipe clean.
60An Extra-Large Heating Pad To Relieve Muscle Aches And Cramps
This heating pad is so large it can cover wider sections of your body for even more intense relief from muscle aches and pains or cramps. Made from thick and plush microplush fibers, it heats up in seconds and offers six temperature settings.
61A Personal Light Therapy Lamp To Improve Your Mood And Sleep
Less light in the autumn and winter months can bring you down. This portable light therapy energy lamp provides safe, UV-filtered light that mimics natural sunlight and can improve your mood and sleep. It weighs just 1.5 pounds and can sit right on your desk.
62The Busy Person's Dream Charger That Powers Up To 3 Devices At Once
No need for your devices to wait their turn: this powerful portable charger can charge up to three devices at one time. The compact charger comes with a carrying pouch, and can handle charging most phones over six times or tablets two times.
63This Clever Personal Cool Mist Humidifier That Works With A Water Bottle
All you need is a water bottle and this clever mini humidifier, which packs like a dream, and you'll have healthier air (even in hotel rooms) that's kinder to your sinuses and allergies. This humidifier has an adjustable timer and an automatic shut-off feature, as well as the option to power it using a USB cord or batteries for a cordless experience.
64An Effortless Electric Can Opener That Won't Strain Your Hands
If your manual can opener just gives you half-opened cans and cramps — and works only half of the time — toss it and opt for this foolproof electric can opener, which lifts lids with just the touch of a button. The battery-operated device is fast, efficient, and ideal if you have arthritis or other hand and wrist pain.
65A Spill-Free Handheld Garment Steamer That Fits In Your Bag
This handheld garment steamer is a lightweight gem that you'll take with you everywhere to ensure your outfits are perfection. The steamer heats up in 90 seconds, features an anti-spill design, comes with a separate fabric brush attachment, and provides 10 minutes of continuous steaming time in one session.
66These Indestructible Silicone Wine Glasses For Outdoor Party Fun
Go on and throw that big party, and don't worry when the crowd spills out into the yard — these silicone wine glasses are utterly shatter-proof and won't break no matter how wild things get. The flexible, stem-less glasses are dishwasher-safe and won't add an odor or taste to your wine or cocktail.
67The Paw-Shaped Food Claws That Shred Meat In Seconds
Shred meat and carve foods like squash and watermelon with ease when you add these tough food claws to your food prep routine. The set of two claws have slip-free handles and sharp, durable claws that pull apart pork, chicken, beef, and other foods in seconds.
68A Multi-Pocketed Purse Insert For Instant Organization
If you can never find what you need in the black hole of your purse or bag, let this purse organizer provide much-needed order to your personal belongings. With 13 pockets in total, including six mesh pockets and two zippered pockets, this organizer comes in three sizes, 30 colors and designs, and it will make any bag 100 times more useful.
69An Expandable Bread Storage Container That Extends The Life Of Baked Goods
Keep delish baked goods and loaves of bread from going stale by placing them in this bread holder, which has adjustable air vents and comes with a breadboard for slicing treats. Since no two loaves of bread are exactly the same, this holder expands to accommodate them all.
70This Natural Bamboo Charging Station That Holds All Of Your Devices
Keep all of your devices organized in one place with this attractive, natural bamboo charging station, which has slots to hold tablets, phones, and your Apple watch. The eco-friendly station comes with four USB charging cables, and can charge up to two devices simultaneously.
71A Cordless Electric Kettle For Faster Breakfasts
Fill this 1.8-liter electric kettle and behold as it boils water in seconds, making it a snap to fix your oatmeal, coffee, or tea in the morning. The borosilicate glass kettle comes with a plug-in base for boiling, but is then completely cordless and convenient to use. It has an automatic shut-off feature and a helpful LED indicator light that glows blue to let you know when the kettle is at work.
72The Charcoal Peel-Off Mask That Banishes Blackheads From Pores
Banish blackheads and keep your complexion clear and smooth with this charcoal mask, which soaks up excess sebum for a deep pore-cleaning treatment. Apply this mask, leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes, and then simply peel it off — reviewers say it's simple to remove and leaves skin glowing.
73An All-In-One Breakfast Station To Prepare Eggs, Toast & Coffee
This one adorable breakfast station does it all: it can toast bread, cook eggs, grill sausage, and brew 4 cups of coffee at one time. It has a 30-minute timer and an automatic shut-off for safety.
74This Multi-Blade Spiralizer That Makes Plant-Based Meals More Fun
Transform ordinary vegetables into fun and spirals that breathe new life into healthy veggie-based dinners or side dishes. This spiralizer comes with a variety of attachments that turn it into a functional grater, mandoline, juicer, tri-blade, and four-blade spiralizer. All of the attachments are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
