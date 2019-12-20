74 Things Under $15 On Amazon Prime That Are Legitimately Awesome

Finding items on Amazon Prime that are legitimately awesome while still being under $15 is much easier than you think. Below you'll find amazing things for your kitchen, beauty regimen, bathroom, your next grocery shop, and so much more.

A lot of these items even have legitimate cult-followings on Amazon. From space-savers to skin revitalizers, deodorizers to dinner party must-haves, DIY-kits to everyday life-savers, there's bound to be something you'll just have to have to make your day-to-day that much easier, better, more luxurious; honestly, fill in an adjective and you'll find something to fit it in the list below. There are even a few picks that will help with your weekly meal prep.

With the added benefit and convenience of Amazon Prime, your purchases will arrive at your doorstep in just two days. If you don't have Amazon Prime, get it, even just to buy these awesome things I've included in this roundup. At under $15, you can add a few things to your cart without the guilt.

So what are you waiting for? Dig into these 75 things on Amazon Prime that are legitimately awesome.

1. A Set of Eco-Friendly Reusable Bags That Fold Down Super Small Beegreen Reusable Grocery Bags (Set of 5) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon To help the earth and your next grocery shop, this set of five reusable grocery bags folds up to 5-inches square to conveniently throw in your pocket or purse and is super budget-friendly at a little over $2 a bag. Despite their compact size, each bag can carry up to 50 pounds. Plus, they come in all sorts of fun colors and prints.

2. A Cabinet Organizer That Helps Neatly Store Pans And Lids Simple Houseware Kitchen Cabinet Organizer $11 | Amazon See on Amazon To help declutter already cramped cabinets, this pan and lid organizer can store up to five pans or lids. With the flexibility of horizontal or vertical installation, this organizer is ready to fit your spatial needs and it's a #1 Best Seller.

3. An Organic Rose Hip Oil That Revitalizes Skin And Hair PURA D'OR Organic Rose Hip Oil (4-oz Bottle) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon You can use this cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, USDA-certified organic rose hip oil on hair, skin, and nails to help restore moisture without parabens, sulfates, or gluten. If that doesn't convince you how awesome this is, maybe the over 3,000 reviews and 4.6-star rating will.

4. A Mirror That Won't Fog Even From The Steamiest Of Showers The Shave Well Company Fog-Free Shower Mirror $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Even in a steamy shower, this mirror won't fog up so you can shave, groom, brush your teeth, or whatever else you need to accomplish while multi-tasking in the shower. This kit is backed by over 3,000 reviews and includes an adhesive hook (no pesky suction cups) to make set up a cinch.

5. These Blue Light Blocking Glasses That Save Your Eyes From Screens Livho Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These blue-light blocking glasses reduce eye strain and glare especially for sensitive eyes, heavy computer- or phone-use. Ultra-lightweight, these glasses are comfortable and durable, while providing up to UV400 protection. So, this pair isn't only functional, it's also cute.

6. A Flash Drive That Helps You Clear Space On Your Phone's Memory JunYao Memory Stick $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This 3-in-1 flash drive inserts into your mobile device, to help you clear storage on your phone, without deleting anything, and then into a USB port on your computer for a seamless transfer. It's compatible with nearly all devices and can hold 32GB of data.

7. A Soft Mask With Built-In Headphones To Help You Sleep YOMLILIAN Bluetooth Sleep Mask $13 | Amazon See on Amazon For the luxury of an eye mask with the aid of bluetooth headphones for uninterrupted sleep, look no further than this breathable memory foam mask. The built-in battery lasts for eight hours of your favorite playlist, podcast, or whatever else gets you to sleep. Plus, it fully recharges in under two and a half hours so it's ready to go in no time.

8. A Bentonite Clay Mask That Deep Cleans Pores Aztec Secret Healing Clay $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made of 100% calcium, bentonite clay, this facial and body mask with 18,000 reviews gives your pores a deep clean without animal products, additives, or fragrances, making it an Amazon favorite. One reviewer raves, "I swear by this product. I’ve had moderate acne for ~15 years and tried [quite] a few different products. For me, this one WORKS— I haven’t had skin this clear since elementary school."

9. An Extensive Brush Set With Over 3,000 Reviews That Helps You Do Your Makeup Like a Pro EmaxDesign 20-Piece Makeup Brush Set $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This brush set has 3,000 reviews on Amazon and every shape of brush you could imagine you'll need to pristinely apply your favorite makeup. One reviewer even raved how the soft bristles don't shed, "I love this brush set! [The] price is fantastic for what you get, I do professional makeup, and I needed smaller detail brushes, in bulk, for more intense projects. I go through a lot of brushes weekly and I've seen/used them all different kinds of brushes that vary in size and price."

10. A Subtle Set Of Air Purifying Bags For Fresher Drawers, Bags, And More Brilliant Evolution Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags (4-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon To absorb moisture and eliminate odors, these bamboo charcoal bags are awesome. Nontoxic and fragrance-free, they're also reusable for up to two years, to continue purifying air in your home, car, or gym bag; they're also great for stubborn pet smells.

11. A Fanny Pack That Accommodates Your Tech With Its Built-In Headphone Jack MaxTop Fanny Back With HeadPhone Jack $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Buckle this fanny pack around your waist or wear it over your shoulder for a practically chic and tech-savvy bag, given its built-in headphone jack. Throw in your wallet, keys, and any other necessities, and you're ready to hike, to travel, or sport an everyday utilitarian look.

12. A Serving Set That's Great For Social Or Solo Cheese Boards Utopia Kitchen Cheese Board And Knife Set $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This highly-rated cheeseboard is made from beautiful bacteria-resistant oak with a built-in drawer with four different knives ready for all your favorite cheeses, including a chisel, a slicing knife, a bell knife, and a prong fork. Chic, yet practical, this set is hors d'oeuvres-ready for your next dinner party.

13. A Set Of Fairy Lights That Hang Your Favorite Photos HEHUI Photo Clips String Light $12 | Amazon See on Amazon For a fun and easy way to hang photos and add a bit of soft light to any space, try these photo clip string lights. With 33 feet of LED lights and movable clips attached to a bendable, waterproof copper-colored wire, this set is ready to make any space super cozy.

14. An Assortment of Mason Jar Lids To Make That Growing Collection Fully Functional Aoitza Colorful BPA-Free Plastic Mason Jar Lids (12-pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon To make all your mason jars fully functional and potentially color-coded for maximum organization, this set of BPA-free plastic lids are super affordable at less than a dollar per lid. The 4.5-star rating and over 1,000 reviews should tell you something about how awesome this pick is.

15. The Mini Manual Chopper That Makes Meal Prep A Cinch Ourokhome Mini Manual Vegetable Chopper $10 | Amazon See on Amazon To make meal-prep that much simpler, this mini-manual chopper features a pull cord so you can quickly and safely chop 2 cups of your favorite veggies. Made of BPA-free plastic with a stainless steel blade, this pick is great for making pesto, guacamole, and even smoothies. Plus, it has an impeccable 4.7-star rating.

16. This Set Of Colorful Bath Bombs Provide You With A Little Everyday Luxury Anjou Bath Bombs $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Turn your bath into an at-home spa, with this set of 12 essential oils-scented bath bombs, including peppermint, rosemary, orange, frankincense, and lavender. Free of preservatives and sulfates, these melt into your tub to soften skin and help you relax.

18. A Water Bottle That's Designed For Adventures With Your Pet Dog Water Bottle $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your dog (or cat or other pet) hydrated on the go with this awesome pet water bottle, thanks to its built-in, leaf-shaped bowl. Made of BPA-free, food-grade silicone, this 20-ounce bottle is the quick, compact, and convenient way to give your pet water while on the move.

19. An Infuser That Adds A Little Character To Your Cup Of Tea Fred MANATEA Silicone Tea Infuser $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This manatee-shaped infuser easily steeps your favorite loose-leaf tea and perches on the edge of your cup; so say goodbye to fishing for that elusive teabag and say hello to an eco-friendly way to enjoy tea. Made of food-safe, BPA-free silicone, this cute steeper definitely has a cult-following on Amazon.

20. A DIY Kit That Lets You Make Homemade, Customized Candles DINGPAI Candle Making Kit $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This candle-making kit has everything you need to make homemade candles, including a sturdy, stainless steel melting pot and 100% cotton, eco-friendly wicks among other tools. Combine it with the set of essential oils that comes next in the list and you've got yourself custom scented candles to give as gifts or keep all to yourself.

21. A Set Of Essential Oils That's Great For Candle-Making, Diffusing, And More Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils Kit (6-pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of six essential oils is great for scenting candles, putting into diffusers for aromatherapy, or using directly on your skin for the different scents' beneficial properties. The lavender, eucalyptus, peppermint, sweet orange, lemongrass, and tea tree oils are all free of carriers, fillers, and additives, for pure essential oils. The 10-milliliter amber bottles they come in help maintain the oils' freshness and at less than $2 an oil, this set is an awesome bargain!

22. A Sampler Set Of Loose Herbal Teas To Help You Find Your Favorite Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box (48-Count) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon These pre-sweetened tea drops come in fun colors and shapes for a perfectly-flavored cup of hot or iced tea. This set includes two of each flavor: matcha green tea and earl grey, both of which are caffeinated; citrus ginger and peppermint, both of which are caffeine-free. These drops not only eliminate the need for teabags, but arrive in a compostable, recyclable, and biodegradable wooden box.

23. A Spill-Proof Mug That Keeps Coffee, Tea, Or Your Favorite Drink Hot Contigo Stainless Steel Travel Mug $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This leak-proof, and spill-proof travel mug with its Thermalock vacuum seal keeps drinks hot for up to seven hours and cold for as long as 18 hours. The easy-clean, locking lid is dishwasher-safe and opens with the push of a button. Just note that the steel cup requires hand-washing, but all parts are BPA-free.

24. An Anti-Bacterial Laundry Basket That Makes Laundry That Much Cleaner Zeroomade Laundry Basket Hamper $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This cotton-linen blend laundry basket features a waterproof, antibacterial coating that means your hamper stays clean even when your clothes that go in aren't. It will also look great in your home, while reminding you what you know you need to do: "WASH IT." The reinforced handle means this thing can handle a lot of laundry and the drawstring closure means you can securely move this basket when full and not worry about losing a sock.

25. A Bamboo Cooking Set That's As Practical As It Is Beautiful Bamboo Cooking Utensil Set with Holder (6-pieces) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This sustainable and eco-friendly set of six bamboo utensils are lightweight with a comfortable grip and work great on nonstick cookware for the true marriage of fashion and function. You'll find a spoon fork, a solid spatula, a slotted spoon, and a curved spatula that all fit nicely in the matching bamboo holder.

26. A Knife Sharpener That Rejuvenates Your Knives KitchenIQ 2-Stage Knife Sharpener $6 | Amazon See on Amazon This sharpener keeps knives sharp for better and safer cuts. It comes in classic black and punchier colors like a lime green and a firetruck red. With nearly 10,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating you can be sure this will be an awesome addition to your kitchen.

27. An Outlet Shelf That Make All Your Outlets Functional WALI Wall Outlet Shelf $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Have an outlet that just isn't well placed and so goes unused? This outlet shelf helps you use all of your outlets without the mess and tangle of extension cords. Measuring just 4.25-inches by 5-inches, this shelf can hold as much as 10 pounds, and is super easy to install.

28. A Handheld Milk Frother That Makes Cafe-Quality Drinks Zulay Handheld Milk Frother $13 | Amazon See on Amazon For at-home cafe-style creations, this handheld electric milk frother will help you channel your inner barista. The stainless steel whisk head gives you frothy milk in just seconds. Plus, this high-powered device has over 4,000 reviews, a 4.4-star rating, and comes in your choice of black, ice blue, hot pink, red, and aqua sky.

29. A Mini-Griddle That Makes Hot Breakfast Easy DASH Mini-Electric Griddle $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This mini, but mighty electric griddle can cook your favorite breakfast foods like eggs and pancakes; or try grilled cheese, even cookies. It's so easy thanks to its nonstick surface and blue indicator light that lets you know when it's finished preheating. This appliance is a #1 Best Seller with over 1,200 reviews and a 4.4-star rating.

30. A Mug Warmer That Keeps Your Coffee Or Tea Hotter Longer Home-X Mug Warmer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon This Mr. Coffee mug warmer, with over 7,000 reviews, keeps your coffee, tea, cocoa, even soup warmer longer. The long power cord means you can keep your hot drink close at hand. In case of any spills, once cool, it wipes clean easily. One reviewer raves, "I'm a chronic coffee forgetter. [...] I can sip my coffee leisurely over an hour and it's still nice and warm. [...]"

31. A Cake Pop Maker That Helps You Create Outside-The-Box Desserts Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This cake pop maker is such a unique kitchen appliance that can turn cake into lollipops or you can try making meatballs, hushpuppies, and other savory delights on the super easy-to-clean nonstick baking plates. Whatever it is you're making there are nine slots in each plate for your baking creations. For safety, this appliance features a latching handle, nonskid rubber feet, a power light, and cord wrap for easy storage.

32. A Bedside Caddy That Keeps All Your Bedtime Essentials Close By Kernorv Bedside Caddy $14 | Amazon Seeon Amazon This beside caddy has five pockets that can hold your bedtime necessities like books, remotes, laptops, tablets, notebooks, water, and more. This space-saving device will help keep your room tidier and less cluttered. Plus, this bedroom accessory requires no installation, just slip the flap under the mattress or use the velcro to attach it to any fabric surface.

33. A Witch Hazel Toner That Moisturizes With Aloe and Rose Petal Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner (12-oz Bottle) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This botanical skin toner harnesses the power of aloe vera, witch hazel, and rosewater to balance skin pH, clear up skin, and reduce redness, irritation, and inflammation. It also locks in moisture to keep your skin hydrated and healthy. And with over 5,000 reviews this product clearly has a cult-following on Amazon.

34. A Weird Scalp Massager That Does More Than Get Your Scalp Squeaky Clean Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush $7 | Amazon See on Amazon This scalp massager and shampoo brush requires no batteries to stimulate blood flow and oil glands while providing exfoliation and a deep clean for your scalp. Some reviewers claim it can even help reduce stress, "Love it! I am trying to gain some peace so to relieve stress it was suggested I massage my scalp. [...] It works great!"

35. A Mixing Kit That Helps You Create Homemade Face Masks Teenitor DIY Facemask Mixing Tool Kit $7 | Amazon See on Amazon To make crafting your own face masks at home that much easier and cleaner with dedicated utensils for the task, try this cute mint green DIY mixing tool kit. The set includes a bowl, spatula, two brushes, three measuring spoons, and a wet puff. Plus, the bowl can accommodate the mixture of five to six masks at once for larger batches.

36. A Volcanic Pumice Stone That's Great For At Home Pedicures KuuCare Natural Earth Lava Pumice Stone $6 | Amazon See on Amazon To remove dead skin and calluses for smooth feet, this volcanic lava pumice stone will give you the ability to give yourself an at-home pedicure. Biodegradable, eco-friendly, and ergonomically shaped to fit in your hand comfortably, this pumice stone is clearly awesome. Plus, the included suction cup allows you to hang it to dry.

37. A Hand Cream That's Peachy Keen TONYMOLY Peach Hand Cream $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This super adorable peach hand cream is cleverly shaped as a peach, for a cute yet moisturizing shea butter lotion. With peach and apricot extracts along with adenosine, this formula softens and smooths skins. One reviewer raves, "This is probably one of the best smelling hand creams I've ever owned! The product is slightly thick but not clumpy whatsoever. It easily soaks into the skin and leave a clean and fruit scent afterwards. I usually keep it in my bathroom for after I wash my hands. And who can pass up on the cute packaging?? =)"

38. A Facial Spray With Aloe And Rosewater That Gives You A Dewy Glow Mario Badescu Facial Spray $7 | Amazon See on Amazon This Mario Badescu hydrating mist is gentle and safe for all types of skin. To set makeup or for a hydration boost to your skin or hair, this blend of rosewater and herbal extracts is super refreshing. You'll love just building ingredients like aloe vera, bladderwrack, gardenia, and thyme into your daily skin routine.

39. A Compact Umbrella To Keep With You For Unexpected Rain Fidus Compact Travel Umbrella $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This compact umbrella is lightweight enough to always keep in your bag, while still being super protective rain or shine with its 95% UV protection. The fiberglass ribbing on this umbrella is both waterproof and wind-resistant and the velcro tab helps keep your umbrella closed while not in use. Just choose from 25 different colors, including dark purple, rose red, a sunflower print, a black and white stripe, and more.

40. Reusable Straws That Helps You Avoid Disposable Plastic Ones YIHONG Reusable Stainless Steel Metal Straws (Set of 8) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Trying to cut down on straw use to help the environment? Try this set of eight stainless steels straws that are extra long at 10.5 inches and fit into 30-ounce tumbler from a ton of popular brands. Made of food-grade, 18/8 stainless steel, these straws are super easy to clean since they're dishwasher safe.

41. A Set Of Compression Socks That Give You Support For Travel, Sports, And More SOOVERKI Copper Compression Socks $12 | Amazon See on Amazon This set of three copper compression sock pairs come with 15-20 mmHG of compression that helps to increase circulation in your calves and feet, reducing muscle cramps and soreness. The cushioned toe and soles help absorb shock absorption and the fabric is still breathable, moisture-wicking, and won't overheat you. These socks are great for travel, working out, and more.

42. These Colorful Nightlights That Make Navigating The Dark That Much Easier MAZ-TEK Plug in LED Night Light $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These slim color-changing nightlights plug into the wall and change between eight different colors, including orange, pink, blue, and green. Or you can set it to your favorite color. The "dusk to dawn sensor" automatically turns these on and off to help reduce the energy drain on your home. One reviewer raves, "[...] This nightlight is perfect. It is very low light, but in the dark of night, it is plenty to adequately illuminate the room. The adjustability from plain white, to shifting rainbow, to one selected hue is perfect. [...]"

43. This Spray Bottle Helps You Get the Right Amount Of Oil And Vinegar Woohubs Oil and Vinegar Spray Bottle $11 | Amazon See on Amazon A spray bottle that helps you control the amount of vinegars, oils, juices, and wines you use while cooking, grilling, salad making, roasting, and more. Its high-quality clear glass bottle makes it easy to know when to refill and it's easy to clean by hand.

44. A Spoon And Lid Rest That Makes Post-Cooking Clean Up A Breeze iPstyle Pan Lid and Spoon Holder $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This stainless steel spoon and lid rest is lightweight, easy to clean, and can accommodate any size spoon or spatula to help keep your workspace clean. One reviewer raves, "Small enough to fit on the stovetop (not so large that it required counter space), yet sturdy enough to hold large lids."

45. A Mini USB-Powered Fan That Helps Keep You Cool Holmes Heritage 4-Inch Mini USB Desk Fan $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This mini usb-powered, one-speed fan has 4-inch blades to give you a cool breeze when things get a little warm. The brushed metal finish is super classic for a pretty addition to any decor, just choose from either a copper or an antique nickel finish.

46. This Diffuser Will Get Your Favorite Essential Oils Dispersed In No Time VicTsing 150ml Essential Oil Diffuser $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This BPA-free mini diffuser mists your favorite essential oils into the air for aromatherapy accompanied by eight calming colors, including yellow, green, pink, a series of blues, and more; all of these colors can work great as a nightlight. This device comes with a programmable on-off cycle. The misting can last for anywhere from five to 10 hours with the sleep mode reducing the misting output so you don't need to refill overnight. Plus, it has over 2,000 Amazon reviews.

47. An Essential Oils Roll-On Stick Great That Helps You Relax On-The-Go Lavender Essential Oil Roll On $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This vegan, nontoxic therapeutic grade blend of nine essential oils promotes restful sleep and calm. The blend includes cedar wood, cypress, marjoram, lavender, frankincense, and more and comes in a convenient roller applicator. To unwind, apply to your wrists, behind your ears, your neck, or the bottoms of your feet topically.

48. A Sports Bottle With A Built-In Water Filter That Helps You Maintain Hydration Brita 20-Ounce Sport Water Bottle with Filter $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This BPA-free sport bottle from Brita is a super pretty lilac color and comes with a built-in filter. It's earned a 4.3-star rating from Amazon reviewers who love that it's dishwasher safe, how it improved water's flavor, and how sturdy it is.

49. A Social Word Game That Makes Any Dinner Party More Interesting Czech Games Codenames $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Codenames is a challenging, yet easy-to-learn game for four or more people ages 14 years or older. This game can be played in as little as 15 minutes and consists of teams competing to see who can first contact their "agents" ⁠— rival spymasters provide single word clues that can match to multiple words out on the table. Simultaneously, teammates try to guess without hitting the other team's color and avoiding the assassin.

50. A Cat Bed Sack That's Self-Warming And Cute As a Button Hollypet Self-Warming 2-in-1 Foldable Cat Bed $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This self-warming cat sleeping bag isn't only adorable, but your cat (or pig, or dogs, or even opossums) will love the cozy nest they can make for themselves. The velveteen that lines the inside and outside is super thick and comfortable and you'll love the look of this super cute cat bed in your home.

51. A 2-Pack Of Silicone Mats To Save Your Baking Sheets From Stubborn Stains Amazon Basics Silicone Baking Mats (2-pack) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This pair of nonstick, food-grade silicone mats, that measure 11.6 inches by 16.5 inches (perfect for half sheet pans), make baking and roasting so much more convenient and help reduce the amount of cooking sprays or oils you use in your food; if that's important to you. Top-rack dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, these sheets are so easy to clean and safe for nearly all oven types. Their strong surface can even take the use of metal utensils.

52. A Set of 12 Tea Lights That Are Safer Than Regular Candles Homemory Tea Lights With Built-In Timer (set of 12) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon For the warm glow of candles, without the mess of wax or danger of an open flame, this set of 12 flameless tea lights is awesome with the 24-hour timer built-in to each light that keeps them lit for 6 hours, and then off 18. The included batteries last for more than 100 hours for more of that wonderful, soft light.

53. The Portable Charger That Will Save All Your USB-Powered Devices From Low Battery M MORVELLI Compact Portable Charger $15 | Amazon See on Amazon To keep your phone, tablet, or other usb-powered devices alive longer, this portable charger easily fits in a pocket or bag, measuring 3.9 inches by 1.3 inches by 1.2 inches, for a compact on-the-go power source. In just three hours it can recharge, to be ready for all your devices.

54. A Social Game That's Great For Adults And Kids Alike Bezier Games One Night Ultimate Werewolf $15 | Amazon See on Amazon For a quick social party game, Werewolf is a great option that even includes an iOS and Android app to add to the fun. It's perfect for anywhere from three to 10 players, aged 8 years or older. Each player gets assigned a role with special abilities that either wants to help one of two teams, either the Village or the Werewolf. Everyone's goal is to identify who the werewolves are and the discussion can make any party interesting.

55. A Set Of Reusable Storage Bags That Will Help Cut Down On Waste FDA Grade Reusable Storage Bags (12-pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Made of food-grade PEVA material that's lead-, PVC-, Chloride-, and BPA-free, this freezer-safe set of 12 reusable storage bags are super eco-friendly since they help reduce the waste involved with disposable plastic baggies. The double ziplock, zipper design ensures a leakproof seal and you get two sizes with this set: a larger lunch size bag at 8.5 inch by 7.75 inch bag and a snack size back at 8.5 inches by 5.25 inches.

57. A Spiralizer That Turns Your Favorite Veggies Into Noodles Fullstar Vegetable Spiralizer Vegetable Slicer $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Looking to transform your veggies? This dishwasher-safe spiralizer is FDA-approved made of ABS plastic that is nontoxic and BPA-free. Plus, the nonslip finger guard keeps you safe while you create amazing garnishes, vegetable-based pasta, and more. The optional container to catch your spiralized veggies comes with a lid to store your pre-cut creations for ultimate convenience.

58. This Mini Vacuum Is Cute As A Bug And Helps Keep Your Workspace Clean Mini Ladybug Desktop Vacuum $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This lady bug-shaped desktop vacuum will help keep your desk (or counter, car, keyboard, or whatever surface) tidy by clearing dust, ash, dirt, eraser shavings, and more. Powered by two AA batteries, this sweeper is as cute as it is portable and easy to use.

60. This Mold Turns Ice Into Slow Melting Spheres — Perfect For Your Favorite Drink Samuelworld Large Sphere Ice Mold $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This spherical ice mold is made from BPA-free silicone and creates ice that melts more slowly than regular ice cubes. These icy spheres will look incredibly sleek and stylish in whatever it is you're drinking. The kit makes four 2.5-inch ice balls at once and can also be used for baby food, juices, and soups.

61. These Under 24K Gold Eye Patches Are A Budget Spa-Like Treatment For Your Eyes 24K Gold Collagen Under Eye Patches $15 | Amazon See on Amazon For a bit of under-eye moisturizing, these 24 karat gold under-eye patches rid your skin of toxins while hydrating and bringing a bit of shine back thanks to its ingredients like pearls, Vitamin C, collagen, and hyaluronic acid. One reviewer raves, "The product is really pretty when you open the container! The eye masks come with a little spoons or shaper to help put on the masks. They feel really good on and hydrated my skin. These will be great in the winter when my skin gets so dry. The eye masks have a slight gold glitter to them that look stunning."

62. A Waterproof Meat Thermometer That Will Help You Cook Your Favorite Recipes To Precise Perfection Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This instant-read digital meat thermometer reads you temperatures from as low as -58 degrees up to as high as 572 degrees Fahrenheit (it also reads in Celsius) in under four seconds. It folds for ultimate portability and it's waterproof so it works for more than meat, for things like cheese, milk, candy, coffee, even your bath's temperature.

63. An Anti-Blister Balm That Will Save Your Feet From Your Shoes BodyGlide Anti Blister Balm $8 | Amazon See on Amazon To prevent blisters and chafing, Body Glide's Anti Blister Balm. is allergen-free, vegan, and infused with Vitamin A and C to protect your feet without clogging pores. One reviewer raves, "This stuff is amazing. I wore heels that always give me blisters for 8 hours and I didn't get a single one when using this. It really worked! I plan on getting it again and again. I always have it in my bag at work just in case. I did find it necessary to reapply if I took my shoes off and put them on again."

64. A Multi-Color Toilet Light That Makes Nighttime Trips To The Bathroom A Little Easier Whitshine Rechargeable Toilet Bowl Night Light $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Help night-time trips to the bathroom be safer with this toilet night light that oscillates between eight colors that only light up at night. Choose from yellow, pink, baby blue, green, and more or a rainbow mode to feature all of the colors. This toilet light has just the right amount of brightness, according to reviewers, is motion-activated, and super easy to install.

65. A Special Set Of Scissors To Help You Use Fresh Herbs In Your Cooking Chefast Herb Scissors Set $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Make incorporating fresh herbs into your favorite recipes so much easier with this herb scissors set; the five 3-inch blades help to mince herbs quickly and easily and the two included drawstring herb bags can store your herbs. This set also has an ergonomic handle and a safety cover for secure storage. And if you want these to be multi-purpose, you can even use them for craft projects.

66. A Digital Kitchen Scale That Helps You Measure Out Every Recipe Easy@Home Digital Kitchen Scale $14 | Amazon See on Amazon For ultimate precision when measuring, this digital kitchen scale can weigh all the ingredients for your favorite recipes in pounds, ounces, grams, and milliliters. The LCD display clearly shows you the weight, which ranges from as small as .04 ounces to 11.02 pounds and to conserve battery, it also has an auto shut-off feature. This scale can also work great outside your kitchen to weigh jewelry, small packages, and more.

67. A Gel With Over 1,000 Reviews That Removes Calluses Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel $10 | Amazon See on Amazon To soften unwanted calluses, this callus remover gel is just the ticket. In just three to five minutes, your feet will feel like they're fresh from the spa. One reviewer raves, "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. [...] left it on my super dry thick calloused heels for only 3 minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those "used" tubs at the nail salon anymore."

68. These Wine Condoms Creates An Air-Tight Seal To Keep Wine Fresh SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Wine Holder $14 | Amazon See on Amazon For fun, yet functional way to preserve wine, these reusable wine condoms feature "shrink to fit technology" to ensure a leakproof, water-tight, and air-tight seal. One reviewer raves, " [...] Personally, I prefer using these to traditional corks when storing white wine because I can keep my bottles sideways in the fridge without fear of any spillage. [...] "

69. This Skin Serum With Over 8,000 Reviews That Moisturizes And Brightens Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Skin (2-Oz) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This vegan, dye-, oil-, paraben-, and fragrance-free hyaluronic acid serum is incredibly moisturizing. For softer and brighter skin, this pick with over 8,500 reviews is awesome. One reviewer raves, "Works magically! I’ve been using it for 2 days and my skin feels so hydrated already! I’ve always had dry patches all over my t-zone and this works perfectly for my skin so far."

70. A Cutter Wheel With Over 3,000 Reviews That Cuts Pizza Perfectly Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel $13 | Amazon See on Amazon To cleanly slice pizza, this pizza cutter wheel ergonomically fits in your hand, while protecting it from the sharp blade that cuts pizza beautifully. You can dismantle it for dishwashing and with over 3,500 reviews, this pick is sure to be an awesome addition to your kitchen.

71. A Quirky Egg Separator That's Great For Eggs, Gravy, Maple Syrup, And More Mr. Sneezy Egg Separator $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This hilarious egg separator seamlessly separates egg whites from the yolk or serves gravy, maple syrup, and any other liquid you'd like to dish out. It's such a fun decorative, yet functional piece to add to your kitchen or dining room. One reviewer comments how easy it is to use that even their grandchildren use it to help with baking.

72. An Organizer That Tames All Your Gadgets, Cords, And More ProCase Gadget Organizer Bag $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Tame your electronics and gadgets with this lightweight three-pocket organizer that features pockets with elastic loops designed to contain cables, mesh for earphones, SD cards, and other small objects, an elastic pen holder, and secure zippered pocket for larger items. This compact bag is great for travel, your daily commute, and general containment of small electronics.

73. An Aerator That Infuses Your Wine With The Right Amount Of Oxygen To Enhance Flavor Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer $13 | Amazon See on Amazon To make wine taste even better, this elegant wine aerator with a built-in rubber stopper not only introduces air into your wine for the perfect oxygen level in your glass, but also creates a leak-proof seal. Plus, it disassembles for easy hand washing and with over 3,300 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, this aerator is a no-brainer.