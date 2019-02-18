In 2016, Apple changed the history of headphones when they introduced their Apple AirPods. The AirPods looked like individual ear buds, but if you cut the wire off of them and left them laying on their own. According to the company, they were created to eliminate the annoying wires that come with most headphones, making it easier for you to listen to music privately and do whatever movements needed. They would also be tech-savvy: there were sensors that could tell when to pause your music and Siri activation to allow you to change things with a simple double tap motion. Since their introduction, AirPods have garnered a lot of interest — there are even AirPod hacks every user should know.

Anyone who uses their AirPods all the time seems to love them, and it's not hard to see why: they're convenient, easy to use, and they look kind of cool. Plus, without a wire on your earbuds tethering you to your phone, you're a little freer to move around or place your phone relatively near you rather than against you.

AirPods come with their own fair share of secrets, and luckily, there are a few tips and tricks out there to make them fit your every need. If you use AirPods, you need to know about these hacks:

1 Pair Them With Non-Apple Devices Giphy AirPods were obviously designed to work best with other Apple products, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them with non-Apple devices as well. According to LifeHacker, they can be used as Bluetooth headphones with other products too, you just have to follow some steps. The site recommends putting your AirPods in the charging case, opening the lid, holding down the flat button on the back of the case until the white light between the AirPods begins to flash (this means you're in pairing mode), finding the AirPods in the Bluetooth menu of the device you want to pair them with. They'll be connected, but just be aware that they may lose some functionality.

2 Set Up Call Announcements Giphy One of the best things about AirPods is that you can use them as a hands-free headset, so you can walk around talking into them when you're on the phone like you're in the future (which apparently you are). Anyone who has AirPods knows that doing this, however, means you can't tell who's calling unless you take out your phone to look, which kind of takes away that hands-free notion. But if you set up call announcements, you don't need to check your phone. To do this, LifeHacker says to go to settings on your iPhone or iPad, tap Phone, then tap Announce Calls. Choose Headphones Only, and from there, the AirPods will tell you who is calling when your phone rings, as long as they're in your address book.

3 Turn Them Into Earrings In January, a Twitter user went viral with a tweet about DIY AirPod earrings. They dangle from long chains off your ears so that they can be clicked easily into your ears when you're ready to wear them.

4 Customize The Double Tap Commands Giphy One of the best features of the AirPods is the ability to double-tap them in order to make them perform different tasks, so that you don't even have to glance at your phone. They are initially set to activate Siri, but according to LifeHacker, you can customize them. On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings, then Bluetooth. Look up your AirPods under My Devices, then tap the blue "i" icon next to it. Int he section "Double-Tap On AirPod," choose what you want each ear bud to do. You can choose things like "Play/Pause" or "Next Track" for each ear, making it super easy to skip through music.

5 Improve Their Fit Giphy AirPods don't fit every ear perfectly. People with larger ears may find their AirPods slipping out every so often, which is exactly what you don't want to happen when wearing them. In a MacRumors forum, one guy wrote about figuring out how to fix this. After trying covers, he realized that the AirPods needed a grip to secure them in place. He used Nexcare Absolute Waterproof Tape and a hole punch to hack his AirPods into fitting. He says to punch a few little dots of the tape with the hole punch, then place them on the AirPods where you want more grip. Hold them down for a minute so the adhesive warms. He used two dots on each AirPod for the perfect fit, but recommends experimenting with what works for you.

6 Activate The Double Tap Sensor Without Using Your Hands Giphy The double-tap feature is super convenient: you can do things with your AirPods without having to use your phone to control them, which is great for hands-free necessary moments. But sometimes you can't even use your hands to double-tap, like if they're wet and you don't want to potentially destroy your AirPods. In that case, Reddit user u/HWX2X found a trick: tap the side of your head instead, close to your ear, and it activates the feature.

7 Use The Case As An iPhone Stand Wondering what else you can use that AirPod case for? As it turns out, it makes a great on-the-go iPhone stand. Twitter user @elfanek discovered this trick and shared it. Open the case, turn the phone horizontally, and prop it up. It might be a bit wobbly, but it works when necessary!