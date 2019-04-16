8 Best Dog Breeds For People Who Work From Home

You know that feeling when you work from home, don't talk to anyone, and never see the light of day? Same! Now's a good time to get a friend of the four-legged variety. If you're having a hard time figuring out what might be best for you, I've rounded up the eight best dog breeds for people who work from home.

Even the most introverted of us who love our alone time need a friend, and doggos are the perfect companions. They don't talk back, they're always excited to see you, and let's be honest, here: a life where you don't have to wipe up someone else's urine from the kitchen floor isn't a life worth living. Plus, do you have any idea how much fun it is to throw a slobbery tennis ball 500 times so your fluffy friend can bring it back to you? It's a real blast.

Dogs are good for the mind, body, and soul, and research published in Frontiers in Psychology even found that puppers can help reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and feelings of loneliness. It's hard to have a bad day when you've got a dog who loves you more than anything.

There are so many breeds to choose from that it can be hard to decide, so here are some suggestions to get you started. Bonus points if you choose to adopt instead of shop! Woof.

1. For An Active Dog, A Siberian Husky Giphy The American Kennel Club lists Siberian huskies as one of the most active breeds, since they were "bred to be a sled dog with amazing endurance." They're an excellent breed for encouraging you to get out of the house, if you're worried you might spend too much time glued to your computer indoors. If you want a pal to go on amazing adventures, challenging hikes, and long runs with, the husky is for you. (And if you're not prepared to give your pup a good workout every day, steer clear of this breed!)

2. For A Social Butterfly, A Golden Retriever Giphy Looking for an extrovert to help balance you out while living that WFH life? VetStreet recommends a golden retriever, since they're super outgoing. Golden retrievers love everyone — you, the cat, the Amazon delivery man, the stranger trying to break into your home... It doesn't hurt that they're smarter than most humans, too.

3. For Plenty Of Cuddles, A Chihuahua Giphy Tiny dogs, big hearts. Rover notes that chihuahuas tend to bond with one person in particular, perhaps making them not the best match for big families — but maybe the best match for someone who works from home, and needs a partner-in-crime. Plus, you can carry them around in your purse. Forget what you've heard about chihuahuas being loud and annoying. It's all about finding the right personality.

4. For The Perfect Lap Dog, A Maltese Giphy Animal Planet says that maltese puppers are excellent lap dogs. Mr. Fluffy Buns can sit on your lap all day while you take important calls, write reports, and get it done. Also, they look like giant balls of fuzz. I ain't mad.

5. For A Really Calm Dog, A Pug Giphy Yummypets writes that pugs get pretty attached to their owners and get even calmer as they age. If you enjoy a quiet home to help you focus as you work, and simply want to have a pal nearby, a pug might be a great fit for you. I mean, just look at that face.

6. For A Dog That Doesn't Need Much Exercise, A Bulldog Giphy Many dog breeds can actually suffer mentally and physically without enough activity. If you're a person who works from home in a small apartment and don't do much in the way of exercise, Baxter Boo suggests a bulldog, which is pretty happy marathoning Netflix shows and chilling on the couch. They're also incredible for cuddling, on account of them being so soft and squishy.

7. For A Quiet Dog, A Greyhound Giphy Working from home when you live in an apartment can be tricky when you decide you want a pup. Go with a breed that mostly stays quiet. DogTime recommends a greyhound. They have sweet personalities, they're friendly and non-aggressive, and they're generally pretty chill. And if they have a smile as gorgeous as that pupper above, how could you say no?